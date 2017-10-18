It's FOSS

9 Things to do After Installing Ubuntu 17.10

Last updated By

Brief: Here are the essential things to do after installing Ubuntu 17.10 in order to give you a better and smooth experience after the fresh install of Ubuntu 17.10.

Ubuntu 17.10 is released. By now, you must have seen the new features in Ubuntu 17.10 and if you are giving it a try with a fresh install, here I am listing a few things to do after installing Ubuntu 17.10 that will make your experience with Ubuntu better.

If you are a new Ubuntu user, I also recommend reading this getting started guide with Ubuntu that will help you to understand Ubuntu and use it easily.

Things to do after installing Ubuntu 17.10

Just to be clear, what to do after installing Ubuntu 17.10 depends upon you, the user. If you are into graphics design, you’ll like to install plenty of Linux graphics tools. If you are into Linux gaming, you might look for installing more Linux games and configuring your graphics card for that. If you are into programming, you would want to install programming tools, editors, IDEs etc.

This list here is mostly generic to put down things that should be useful for almost everyone, if not all. These steps mentioned here are surely helpful to most new Ubuntu users.

I have created a video so that it will be easier for you to see these steps in action. Do subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Ubuntu and Linux videos.

So, let’s begin with the written list of things to do after installing Ubuntu 17.10:

1. Update your system

Whenever you do a fresh install of Ubuntu, update the system. It may sound strange because you just installed a fresh OS but still, you must run the updater.

I have experienced that if you don’t update the system right after installing Ubuntu, you might face issues while trying to install a new program. You may even see fewer applications to install.

To update your system, press Super Key (Windows Key) to launch the Activity Overview and look for Software Updater. Run this program. It will look for available updates. Install them.

Software Updater in Ubuntu 17.10

Alternatively, you can use the following command in the terminal (Ctrl+Alt+T):

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

2. Enable Canonical Partner repositories

Another must do thing is to enable Canonical Partner repositories. Ubuntu has a number of software available from its repositories. You can find them in the Software Center.

But you get even more software in the Software Center if you enable the Canonical Partner repositories. This additional repository consists of third-party software, often proprietary stuff, that have been tested by Ubuntu.

Go to Activity Overview by pressing Super Key (Windows key), and look for Software & Updates:

Software and Updates in Ubuntu 17.10

Open it and under the Other Software tab, check the option of Canonical Partners.

Enable Canonical Partners repository in Ubuntu 17.10

It will ask for your password and update the software sources. Once it completes, you’ll find more applications to install in the Software Center.

3. Install media codecs

By default, Ubuntu doesn’t provide a number of media codecs because of copyright issues. But it does provide an easy way to install these media codecs so that you could play MP3, MPEG4, AVI and a number of other media files.

You can install these media codecs thanks to Ubuntu Restricted Extra package. Click on the link below to install it from the Software Center.

Install Ubuntu Restricted Extras

Or alternatively, use the command below to install it:

sudo apt-get install ubuntu-restricted-extras

4. Install software from the Software Center

Once you have upgraded the system and installed the codecs, it’s time to install some software. If you are rather new to Ubuntu, I suggest reading this detailed beginner’s guide to installing software in Ubuntu

Basically, there are various ways to install software in Ubuntu. The easiest, most convenient and most reliable way is to use the Software Center to find and install new software.

You can open the Software Center to look for software to install in this graphical tool.

Software Center in Ubuntu 17.10

Alternatively, if you know what you are going to install just type the sudo apt install <program_name> command to install it. Read the beginners guide to using apt commands in Ubuntu for more details on this command.

It is up to you but I can surely suggest a few applications that are on my list of things to do after installing Ubuntu 17.10.

  • VLC media player for videos
  • GIMP – Photoshop alternative for Linux
  • Shutter – Screenshot application
  • Calibre – eBook management tool
  • Chromium – Open Source web browser
  • Kazam – Screen Recorder Tool
  • Gdebi – Lightweight package installer for .deb packages.

You can also refer to this list of must-have Linux applications for more software recommendations. 

5. Install software from the web

You’ll find plenty of applications in the Software Center. But you’ll also find that many applications are not included in the Software Center despite the fact that they support Linux. 

Actually, a number of software vendors package their software in .deb format that can be easily installed in Ubuntu. You can download the .deb files from their official websites and install them by double-clicking on it.

Some of the main software that I download and install from the web are:

  • Chrome web browser
  • Slack communication tool
  • Dropbox cloud storage service
  • Skype (the new beta version)
  • Viber instant messenger

6. Tweak the look and feel of Ubuntu 17.10

Ubuntu 17.10 uses GNOME desktop environment. While the default setup looks good, it doesn’t mean you cannot change it.

You can do some visual changes from the System Settings. Just search for System Settings in the Activity Overview and start it.

In the System Settings, you can change the wallpaper of the desktop and the lock screen, you can change the position of the dock (launcher on the left side), change power settings, Bluetooth etc. In short, you can find many settings that you can change as per your need.

Remember that there is no “set to default” button here so try to keep a track of changes you make to your system. 

Ubuntu 17.10 System Settings

Let’s go further with tweaking the Ubuntu 17.10 system. You can install new icons and themes. But to change the themes and icons, you need to use GNOME Tweaks tool. 

As some readers suggested, it is installed by default now. But if you cannoy find it, you can install it via the Software Center or you can use the command below to install it:

sudo apt install gnome-tweak-tool

Once installed, you can install new themes and icons

Change theme is one of the must to do things after installing Ubuntu 17.10

7. Prolong your battery and prevent overheating

One of the best ways to prevent overheating in Linux laptops is to use TLP. Just install TLP and forget it. It works wonder in controlling CPU temperature and thus prolonging your laptops’ battery life in long run.

You can install it using the command below in a terminal:

sudo apt install tlp tlp-rdw

Once installed, run the command below to start it:

sudo tlp start

No need for any configuration changes (you can do that if you know what you are doing). It will be automatically started with each boot and tweak your system’s power consumption.

8. Save your eyes with Nightlight

Another one of favorite things. Keeping your eyes safe at night from the computer screen is very important. Reducing blue light helps to reduce eye strain.

flux effect

GNOME provides a built-in Night Light option and you can activate it in the System Settings.

Just go to System Settings-> Devices-> Displays and turn on the Night Light option.

Enabling night light is a must to do in Ubuntu 17.10

9. Moving back to Xorg from Wayland (if needed)

I have separately discussed moving back to Xorg from Wayland in Ubuntu 17.10. As Ubuntu 17.10 moves away from the legacy Xorg display server, not all desktop applications are compatible with the new Wayland display server.

I faced issues with screen recording tool and apps that depend on geolocation such as RedShift. And for this reason, I switched to Xorg from Wayland. It won’t change anything from the end user’s point of view, so you can be sure that switching to Xorg won’t harm your system.

To switch to Xorg from Wayland, log out of your system, at the login screen, click the gear icon and select Ubuntu on Xorg option:

Switch to xorg display server from Wayland

You can switch to Wayland in the same way,

What do you do after installing Ubuntu?

That was my suggestions for getting started with Ubuntu. Now it’s your turn. What steps do you recommend as things to do after installing Ubuntu 17.10? The comment section is all yours.

Grammatical errors, technical errors or outdated information? If this article needs any kind of updates, please let us know, thanks.

Murtuza Vohra

Very helpful, installation works just fine but some of the installed software either don't work or behave abnormal:
1. Conky: majority of the widget don't work anymore.
2. Compiz: switching between Workspace closes all previously opened Apps on previous workspace :( very strange.
3. Had to reinstall MySQL

KushtrimK

I'm more of a KDE user, so I did my Kubuntu upgrade and it works just fine. I also took most of the suggestions mentioned and they work just fine :) thnx a bunch

slese

Conky not working anymore?
conkyrc:1: '=' expected near 'yes') while reading config file.
conky: Assuming it's in old syntax and attempting conversion.
conky: Invalid value 'yes' for setting 'use_spacer'. Valid values are: 'none', 'left', 'right'.
conky: desktop window (800012) is subwindow of root window (12c)
conky: window type - normal
conky: drawing to created window (0x3a00002)
conky: drawing to double buffer
conky: Unknown setting 'border_margin'
conky: forked to background, pid is 9975

hako

a few remarks:
1. For me, the Wayland system did not work, coming back to login screen after entering the password. Switching to XOrg let me use 17.10.
2. Since some programs tend to crash quite frequently, it is necessary to enable access to a terminal via the ctrl-alt-F2 to be able to kill the non-responsive process. There should be a description how to do that in the article, because that is really essential (if you don't want to use the mains switch each time a program hangs).
3. For me, tlp did not install, installation hangs in packet configuration.
4. There do not seem to be arrows on the scroll bars in the default theme. Would be nice to give a hint which theme would overcome that problem.
5. Official Skype did not work for me, had processes but never shows on screen. Using Ghetto-Skype instead.

Ricko_31

Anything you recommend for a transparent and regular system update (cleaning old kernel and patch repository after maintenance)?

Author
Abhishek Prakash

The regular software updater is fine in my opinion.

Yash Pal

Thanks for the write up; I will install/ upgrade to Ubuntu 18.04 and this writeup will come in handy, I am sure.

Author
Abhishek Prakash

There will be another for 18.04. Don't worry :)

dar

Most excellent tutorial, Prof A...many Thanks !

Author
Abhishek Prakash

You're welcome

Visli

Can't say for VM but it works perfectly on my full HD 1080p screen.

Krishna

Can I change from gnome to unity desktop or i can find unity desktop version in their website? because i am used to it and i find it easy other than xfce or kde..

Author
Abhishek Prakash

Just use sudo apt install unity

user

skype is no longer in beta.
tweak tool in not included by default ?

Author
Abhishek Prakash

Skype for Linux is still in beta. GNOME Tweaks is now available by default it seems, I'll update the article.

Bernard

Gnome-tweak-tool is installed by default with ubuntu now. No need to install it now.

Author
Abhishek Prakash

It wasn't included in final beta. Thanks for the info :)

Michael

You say update system then you say edit software sources, which requires a refresh ... why?

Author
Abhishek Prakash

Whenever you add a new software repository, the cache should be refreshed so the system indexes new software and you can find it in the system.
Why I not mentioned enabling Canonical Partners repo before doing a system update is because I wanted to keep all the points mutually exclusive.

