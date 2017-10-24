Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Codename and Release Date are Out Now!

Brief: This is a continually updated article to inform you about Ubuntu 18.04 release date, features and everything important associated with it.

Ubuntu’s founder Mark Shuttleworth has just revealed the codename of Ubuntu 18.04. It’s called Bionic Beaver.

This is not surprising considering the logic behind the codename and versioning of Ubuntu releases. All Ubuntu releases are codenamed with two words, both starting with the same letter. The first word of the codename is an adjective and the second word is usually an endangered species and sometimes mythical characters. The release codenames are in incremental order as well.

Since Ubuntu 17.10. is named Artful Aardvark, it was obvious that Ubuntu 18.04 release name will start with the letter B. Now let’s dig into the codename of Ubuntu 18.04.

If you are into science fiction, you should already know the meaning of bionic. Bionic refers to having an artificial, electromechanical body part.

Beaver is a large nocturnal rodent. It is known for building dams, canals, and homes. Because of its industriousness and building skills, the English verb “to beaver” means to work hard and constantly.

In fact, Shuttleworth dedicated this hardworking attribute of beaver to the Ubuntu team:

“It’s builders that we celebrate – the people that build our upstream applications and packages, the people who build Ubuntu, and the people who build on Ubuntu. In honour of that tireless toil, our mascot this cycle is a mammal known for it’s energetic attitude, industrious nature and engineering prowess. We give it a neatly nerdy 21st century twist in honour of the relentless robots running Ubuntu Core. Ladies and gentlemen, I give you 18.04 LTS, the Bionic Beaver.”

Ubuntu 18.04 release date

The release date for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS is out as well. Here it goes:

30th November: Feature Definition Freeze

4th January: Alpha 1 release

1st February: Alpha 2 release

1st March: Feature Freeze

8th March: First beta release

5th April: Final beta release

19th April: Final Freeze

26th April: Stable Ubuntu 18.04 LTS release

So now that you are aware of Ubuntu 18.04 release date, keep watching this space as I list new features of Ubuntu 18.04 as they are developed.