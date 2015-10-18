It's FOSS

Gaming On Linux: All You Need To Know

Linux gaming guide

Can I play games on Linux?

This is one of the most frequently asked questions by people who are thinking about switching to Linux. After all, gaming on Linux often termed as a distant possibility. In fact, some people even wonder if they can listen to music or watch movies on Linux. Considering that, the question about native Linux games seem genuine.

In this article, I am going to answer most of the Linux gaming questions a Linux beginner may have. For example, if it is possible to play games on Linux, if yes, what are the Linux games available, where can you download Linux games from or how do you get more information about gaming on Linux.

But before I do that, let me make a confession. I am not a PC gamer or rather I should say, I am not desktop Linux gamer. I prefer to play games on my PS4 and I don’t care about PC games or even mobile games (no candy crush request sent to anyone in my friend list). This is the reason you see only a few articles in Linux games section of It’s FOSS.

So why am I covering this topic then?

Because I have been asked questions about playing games on Linux several times and I wanted to come up with a Linux gaming guide that could answer all those questions. And remember, it’s not just gaming on Ubuntu I am talking about here. I am talking about Linux in general.

Can you play games on Linux?

Yes and no!

Yes, you can play games on Linux and no, you cannot play ‘all the games’ in Linux.

Confused? Don’t be. What I meant here is that you can get plenty of popular games on Linux such as Counter Strike, Metro Last Night etc. But you might not get all the latest and popular Windows games on Linux, for e.g., PES 2015.

The reason, in my opinion, is that Linux has less than 2% of desktop market share and these numbers are demotivating enough for most game developers to avoid working on the Linux version of their games.

Which means that there is huge possibility that the most talked about games of the year may not be playable in Linux. Don’t despair, there are ‘other means’ to get these games on Linux and we shall see it in coming sections, but before that let’s talk about what kind of games are available for Linux.

If I have to categorize, I’ll divide them into four categories:

  1. Native Linux Games
  2. Windows games in Linux
  3. Browser Games
  4. Terminal Games

Let’s start with the most important one, native Linux games, first.

1. Where to find native Linux games?

Native Linux games mean those games which are officially supported in Linux. These games have native Linux client and can be installed like most other applications in Linux without requiring any additional effort (we’ll see about these in next section).

So, as you see, there are games developed for Linux. Next question that arises is where can you find these Linux games and how can you play them. I am going to list some of the resources where you can download Linux games.

Steam

Install-Steam-Ubuntu-11

Steam is a digital distribution platform for video games. As Amazon Kindle is digital distribution platform for e-Books, iTunes for music, similarly Steam is for games. It provides you the option to buy and install games, play multiplayer and stay in touch with other games via social networking on its platform. The games are protected with DRM.”

A couple of years ago, when gaming platform Steam announced support for Linux, it was a big news. It was an indication that gaming on Linux is being taken seriously. Though Steam’s decision was more influenced with its own Linux-based gaming console and a separate Linux distribution called Steam OS, it still was a reassuring move that has brought a number of games on Linux.

I have written a detailed article about installing and using Steam. If you are getting started with Steam, do read it.

Install and use Steam for gaming on Linux

GOG.com

GOG.com is another platform similar to Steam. Like Steam, you can browse and find hundreds of native Linux games on GOG.com, purchase the games and install them. If the games support several platforms, you can download and use them across various operating systems. Your purchased games are available for you all the time in your account. You can download them anytime you wish.

One main difference between the two is that GOG.com offers only DRM free games and movies. Also, GOG.com is entirely web based. So you don’t need to install a client like Steam. You can simply download the games from browser and install them in your system.

Portable Linux Games

Portable Linux Games is a website that has a collection of a number of Linux games. The unique and best thing about Portable Linux Games is that you can download and store the games for offline installation.

The downloaded files have all the dependencies (at times Wine and Perl installation) and these are also platform independent. All you need to do is to download the files and double click to install them. Store the downloadable file on external hard disk and use them in future. Highly recommend if you don’t have continuous access to high speed internet.

Game Drift Game Store

Game Drift is actually a Linux distribution based on Ubuntu with sole focus on gaming. While you might not want to start using this Linux distribution for the sole purpose of gaming, you can always visit its game store online and see what games are available for Linux and install them.

Linux Game Database

As the name suggests, Linux Game Database is a website with a huge collection of Linux games. You can browse through various category of games and download/install them from the game developer’s website. As a member of Linux Game Database, you can even rate the games. LGDB, kind of, aims to be the IGN or IMDB for Linux games.

Penguspy

Created by a gamer who refused to use Windows for playing games, Penguspy showcases a collection of some of the best Linux games. You can browse games based on category and if you like the game, you’ll have to go to the respective game developer’s website.

Software Repositories

Look into the software repositories of your own Linux distribution. There always will be some games in it. If you are using Ubuntu, Ubuntu Software Center itself has an entire section for games. Same is true for other Linux distributions such as Linux Mint etc.

2. How to play Windows games in Linux?

Wine-Linux

So far we talked about native Linux games. But there are not many Linux games, or to be more precise, most popular games are not available for Linux but they are available for Windows PC. So the question arises, how to play Windows games in Linux?

Good thing is that with the help of tools like Wine, PlayOnLinux and CrossOver, you can play a number of popular Windows games in Linux.

Wine

Wine is a compatibility layer which is capable of running Windows applications in systems like Linux, BSD and OS X. With the help of Wine, you can install and use a number of Windows applications in Linux.

Installing Wine in Ubuntu or any other Linux is easy as it is available in most Linux distributions’ repository. There is a huge database of applications and games supported by Wine that you can browse.

CrossOver

CrossOver is an improved version of Wine that brings professional and technical support to Wine. But unlike Wine, CrossOver is not free. You’ll have to purchase the yearly license for it. Good thing about CrossOver is that every purchase contributes to Wine developers and that in fact boosts the development of Wine to support more Windows games and applications. If you can afford $48 a year, you should buy CrossOver for the support they provide.

PlayOnLinux

PlayOnLinux too is based on Wine but implemented differently. It has a different interface and slightly easier to use than Wine. Like Wine, PlayOnLinux too is free to use. You can browse the applications and games supported by PlayOnLinux on its database.

3. Browser Games

Chrome-Web-Store

Needless to say that there are tons of browser based games that are available to play in any operating system, be it Windows or Linux or Mac OS X. Most of the addictive mobile games, such as GoodGame Empire, also have their web browser counterparts.

Apart from that, thanks to Google Chrome Web Store, you can play some more games in Linux. These Chrome games are installed like a standalone app and they can be accessed from the application menu of your Linux OS. Some of these Chrome games are playable offline as well.

4. Terminal Games

Play Snake game in Linux terminal with nSnake

Added advantage of using Linux is that you can use the command line terminal to play games. I know that it’s not the best way to play games but at times, it’s fun to play games like Snake or 2048 in the terminal. There is a good collection of Linux terminal games on this blog. You can browse through it and play the ones you want.

And if you are not in a mood to browse through hundreds of games, check our list of best Linux terminal games.

How to stay updated about Linux games?

When you have learned a lot about what kind of games are available on Linux and how could you use them, next question is how to stay updated about new games on Linux? And for that, I advise you to follow these blogs that provide you with the latest happenings of the Linux gaming world:

  • Gaming on Linux: I won’t be wrong if I call it the nest Linux gaming news portal. You get all the latest rumblings and news about Linux games. Frequently updated, Gaming on Linux has dedicated fan following which makes it a nice community of Linux game lovers.
  • Free Gamer: A blog focusing on free and open source games.
  • Linux Game News: A Tumbler blog that updates on various Linux games.

In fact, here are more websites Linux gamers should follow.

What else?

I think that’s pretty much what you need to know to get started with gaming on Linux. If you are still not convinced, I would advise you to dual boot Linux with Windows. Use Linux as your main desktop and if you want to play games, boot into Windows. This could be a compromised solution.

It’s time for you to add your inputs. Do you play games on your Linux desktop? What are your favorites? What blogs you follow to stay updated on latest Linux games?

Grammatical errors, technical errors or outdated information? If this article needs any kind of updates, please let us know, thanks.

28 comments

Ruud

Under "Windows games on Linux" you didn't mention Lutris (https://lutris.net). As far as I'm concerned this is the easiest way to install and manage games on Linux that use Wine or one of the many (retro) console emulators available.

There's also no mention of Linux Game Cast (https://linuxgamecast.com/ and ), a weekly Linux gaming oriented podcast, in the "how to stay updated" section.

Jerry Mkhari

I love Linux, 12 months trial, and need to learn more.
I love windows games, but Love Linux more & not much familiar with the Linux game sites, wine is good but 64Bit may discourage me with compatibility, now I am trying PlayOnLinux.
Please keep me posted/updated.
Teach me how to encode/commands in Linux or to use it fully. I am slowly learning it by myself.

Author
Abhishek Prakash

Sure thing

Zalerium

(Sorry about the double comment, can't edit since it's being moderated)

Those questions for how you run a game are for games you download straight from a web browser, not something like Steam where it is already done for you.

Zalerium

How do I install a linux game?
It seems to be a little different to what I'm used to.
Do I extract and then type in something in the terminal to launch it? Seems like just clicking it doesn't cut it.

Also, how do I disable WINE for games that are already compatible with Linux?

Fabian Pijcke

Hello,

I could not find any license attached to your article. May I translate it in French and post it on http://www.developpez.com website?

Great article by the way!

Author
Abhishek Prakash

Salut Fabian! Bien sur.
Just ajoutez nous comme source :)

Fabian Pijcke

Super, merci ! :-)

Of course I'll provide a link back to the original article.

Rick

I had xp now win 10 don't care for it. Like to get Linux. Even after reading this I have no idea what I need to do for downloading or what am I going to be losing or not. I play some games mostly BF4 w/new updates. So will I lose that and all my other sites that I use ? Facebook,match.com, ect. Thanks I really like some idea soon if you can, how to do this from window 10 to Linux. I just don't like windows. Thanks

Author
Abhishek Prakash

Your favorite websites can be used from any operating systems. All they need is web browser. You can use Google Chrome for that in Linux.

However, I am afraid, BF4 is not available on Linux at present.

Hippy007

I've been using Ubuntu for almost 2 years now and in that time, I've been buying only linux games from steam. Here is another site for linux games but, are older and free http://www.playdeb.net Thanks again Abhishek for all the info you've been giving us!

Author
Abhishek Prakash

I did not know about this one. Thanks for mentioning it.

রায়হান

I will must try Linux Terminal Games

Robert Backlund

If you are an avid gamer like I am you might already have a gaming PC, I recently built a new small form factor gaming PC back in June that is configured to dual boot Linux and Windows 10 so I now have two very capable gaming PCs. The easiest way to game on Linux is with Steam either running the Steam OS or the easiest regular distro would be Ubuntu or any distro based on Ubuntu, I recently installed Ultimate Edition Linux 4.3 that is based on Ubuntu 14.04 (I think this is the correct version number, if not it is the latest long term release) another good one if you do not care for Ubuntu is Linux Mint. I installed Ultimate Edition on an external 2 TB USB 3 drive and the developer knows his stuff when it comes to the correct configuration of Grub 2. I installed Grub 2 on the external drive and when it is not plugged in Windows boots normally using its boot loader but if I have the external drive plugged in all of my OSs that are installed show up correctly which is great as I have the Steam OS installed on an internal HD. I currently have 250 titles in my Steam library and since the announcement of the Steam Box Steam OS initiative back in 2013 there has been a steady increase in game titles that run natively on Linux where now about one third of my games run on Linux. So if you already have a Steam account and have some games you might be surprised at how many will run on Linux. The great thing about Steam is that if you already own a game that gets ported to Linux or you buy a game that is cross platform from the start you own all of the versions and do not have to repurchase them just to play the game on Linux all you have to do is to download the Linux version on your Linux Box.

I you are already a Steam gamer on Windows and you build or buy a Steam Box or just a vanilla Linux Box with Steam installed on it then one of the neat things is if you are gaming on your new Steam Box you can stream any of the Windows games on your other system via your local network. If you turn on your Linux gaming PC and the other one is already up and running and logged into Steam when you check your game library on your Linux Box all of your games show up, the Windows games on the other PC are marked as playing via streaming. I have done this several times just to see how well it works and so far it is like playing the game natively.

Depending on how well the Steam Boxes do in the market this Christmas along with the other Steam hardware it may mark a turning point in the use of Linux as a gaming platform. The other hardware that has been developed by Valve Co is an interesting Steam Controller, I just received one on Friday. and a streaming box called a Steam Link that someone who already has a Windows based gaming PC with an existing Steam game library can for 49 USD stream these games to their TV even if their PC is in a different room. They sell it separately or bundled with a Steam Controller for 99 USD. Another thing that Valve has been secretly working on is a very impressive VR head set that is a joint venture between Valve Co and HTC (they make cell phones) named the Vive that was first announced and released to developers this past spring. I read some revues about it and some think it is better than the Oculus Rift VR head set. The actual Steam Boxes are being made and marketed by a variety of companies. The most well known company is Alien Ware, though I have not heard anything formal yet I would not be very surprised if Zotac releases a Steam Box. If you are curious go to Steams website and look up the Steam Hardware, I have not looked at it for a while but they did have a few companies listed with their web addresses. All of this is supposed to release on November 10th but it may be the 15th? The only item that may not be ready is the VR head set, if it is then it will be very bad news for the Occulus Rift developers, theirs is not going to be ready until sometime in 2016. Steam an several games are already set up for the use of VR and it is already built in to the Steam Client. Here is an interesting article about the HTC/Valve Vive. http://www.itpro.co.uk/desktop-hardware/24985/everything-you-need-to-know-about-htc-vive-and-steam-vr-release-date-price-3

If you are serious about Linux gaming and would love to see it improve then vote with your wallet. Buy games on Steam or GOG that run on Linux even if at first you only play the Windows version, however due to the drop in hard drive prices you can get a fairly reasonably priced USB 3 external drive and install Linux on it. If the market share develops for the Steam Boxes/Linux then the big AAA companies will begin to make their games for them as well. I was a little disappointed when the Witcher 3 was released that is did not support Linux, perhaps it will be because they made Witcher 2 for Linux.

Happy Gaming!

Rishi Tiwari

Very well written! Thanks for all the info!

Author
Abhishek Prakash

"If you are serious about Linux gaming and would love to see it improve then vote with your wallet"

Could not have said it better. Thanks for your detailed input Robert.

Flo Sef

You can also use your old Playstation-CDs, emulate em with PCSX or sth likewise and feel like that 90's kid again..

Author
Abhishek Prakash

I wanted to include 8 bit emulators but I was skeptic if people actually care about it. Apparently, I was wrong :)

Rishi Tiwari

I downloaded one of the portable linux games, clicked on it, said I needed pypar2 and par2, so installed them. Then opened the file and was given the option to create files, after that had about 7 files .par2 and have no clue what to do with them. I also just right clicked and tried to open with "run software" but that didn't work either. Help please?

Author
Abhishek Prakash

Which game did you try downloading? May be it's outdated. Devs need to be informed about it.

Tim B Finley

With the SteamOS launching at some point, Linux games have exploded. Download Steam. There are tons of games for Linux. I've been having a blast. And with Nvidia being cool with Linux lately, things just got better.

Author
Abhishek Prakash

Indeed, Steam has been a game changer.

