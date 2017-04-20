Ubuntu 17.10 New Features, Release Date and Upgrade Procedure

Brief: This is a continually updated article to tell you about Ubuntu 17.10 release schedule, Ubuntu 17.10 features and other news associated with it.

Ubuntu 17.10 Artful Aardvark will be released on October 19th. Before we see what’s new in Ubuntu 17.10, let’s have a look at trivia related to Ubuntu code names and version numbers.

Ubuntu 17.10 is called Artful Aardvark

The codename of Ubuntu 17.10 is Artful Aardvark. But what does it mean?

Most Ubuntu users, if not all, know the logic behind the codename and versioning of Ubuntu releases. All Ubuntu releases are codenamed with two words, both starting with the same letter. The first word of the codename is an adjective and the second word is usually an endangered species and sometimes mythical characters.

Now let’s take a deeper look at codename of Ubuntu 17.10. I guess you already know that artful means full of art or skill. However, there are greater chances that you don’t know what Aardvark is. At least I didn’t know it.

As per Wikipedia, Aardvark is a “medium-sized, burrowing, nocturnal mammal native to Africa”. Colloquially, it is called African Ant Eater.

Ubuntu 17.10 Release Schedule

Ubuntu 17.10 release schedule is out now. The final stable version of Ubuntu 17.10 will be released on October 19, 2017. The complete release schedule of Ubuntu 17.10 as follows:

Alpha 1 — June 29th

Alpha 2 — July 27th

Feature Freeze — August 24th

Beta 1 — August 31st

Final Beta — September 28th

Kernel Freeze — October 5th

Release Candidate — October 12th

Ubuntu 17.10 final release — October 19th

Ubuntu 17.10 is a short-term release and will be supported for nine months. Which means that in July 2018, you must upgrade to a newer version or else you won’t get system and security updates.

New features in Ubuntu 17.10

Before we see the main new features being introduced in Ubuntu 17.10, let’s have a look at its default background. This is only the second time when the default background features the mascot. Ubuntu 8.10 was the other release to do so.

Here are the changes coming to Ubuntu 17.10:

1. GNOME replaces Unity as the default desktop

You might already know that Ubuntu has stopped the projects around Ubuntu Phone. This means Unity won’t be developed further (will still be supported though).

Ubuntu 17.10 will be using GNOME as the default desktop environment halting its work on Unity 8. Which makes sense if you ask me. Ubuntu 18.04 is along-term support (LTS) release and trying something new on LTS is best avoided.

GNOME 3.26 is the version you’ll get in Ubuntu 17.10.

2. Ubuntu switches to Wayland with 17.10

While Mir display server might not be discontinued as it will be used for the IoT-related projects, Mir is not going to be used for the desktop version.

Since most Linux distributions are ditching the decades-old X.Org display server, Wayland is the only option remaining for Ubuntu after Mir.

3. GDM as the default Display Manager

Since GNOME will be the default desktop manager, it should not be surprising if more GNOME stuff makes their way to the default Ubuntu installation. GNOME is an ecosystem in its own and it is really difficult to mix things with it. And that’s the reason why LightDM is being replaced by GDM (GNOME Display Manager):

“We’ve attempted to get the GNOME Shell lock screen running with LightDM and using GNOME Shell as a LightDM Greeter. Which this still seems possible, it’s not easy to patch GNOME Shell as the GDM code is hard to decouple…”

You could still be able to switch between GDM and LightDM though.

4. Windows buttons go back to the right

For years, the Windows control buttons to close, minimize and maximize has stayed on the left side of an application window. This irked a number of users so Ubuntu enabled users to move control buttons back to right.

In Ubuntu 17.10, you’ll find the Windows control buttons on the right side by default. If you are still a fan of windows control on the left, you can change it using GNOME Tweak Tool.

5. Better support for WiFi Captive Portals

If you use public WiFi, you are in luck. Canonical plans to provide a better support for captive portals (web page redirection to enter password etc).

6. Better support for Bluetooth speakers

Until now, using Bluetooth speakers in Ubuntu was somewhat painful because you have to manually change the audio source. Things are changing in Ubuntu 17.10 as it will automatically switch sound output when you plug in a Bluetooth speaker or headset.

7. No 32-bit desktop images anymore

The 32-bit desktop ISO for Ubuntu 17.10 won’t be available anymore as Ubuntu pushes for dropping 32-bit support. You can still upgrade from 32-bit Ubuntu 17.04 to 17.10. Net install and minimal ISOs are also not impacted.

Upgrade to Ubuntu 17.10 Beta from Ubuntu 17.04

It will take some time that you get notified about the availability of Ubuntu 17.10. But if you want to get it at any cost, you can use a little trick.

Go to Software & Updates -> Updates and make sure that ‘Notify me of a new version’ is set to ‘For any new version’. Also, check the option of pre-released updates.

Next, update your system:

sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get dist-upgrade

Now run the command below for distribution upgrade:

sudo update-manager -d

This will open the Software Updater GUI that will notify you of a new available version to upgrade. Just click on Upgrade button and follow the steps:

Alternatively, you can get the Ubuntu 17.10 ISO from the link below:

Download Ubuntu 17.10

What else?

