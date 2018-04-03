This is What Ubuntu 18.04 Would Have Looked Like with the New Community Theme

Brief: Let’s have a look at the new Ubuntu Community theme and see how to install it.

One of the proposed new features in Ubuntu 18.04 was the brand new Community Theme, called Communitheme. As the name suggests, the Community Theme is being developed by the community i.e. volunteers across the globe.

This new Communitheme uses Adwita theme (GNOME’s default theme) as its base and looks similar to Ubuntu’s own Ambiance theme. Ubuntu Touch inspired Suru is the icon theme here.

This Communitheme was supposed to become the default in Ubuntu 18.04 but that’s not happening. It’s because the Communitheme is not ready yet.

However, you can try out the new theme even if it is not complete. Ubuntu has made the new theme available via PPA so that you can easily install it.

Installing the community theme in Ubuntu 18.04

Communitheme is an entire package. It comprises a GTK theme, icon theme, GNOME shell theme and redesigned GDM login screen.

The official Communitheme PPA is only available for Ubuntu 18.04. You CANNOT use this PPA in 16.04 or 17.10.

Open a terminal and use the following commands:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:communitheme/ppa sudo apt update sudo apt install ubuntu-communitheme-session

Once you have the Communitheme session installed, you can change the theme and icon using GNOME Tweaks. You’ll have to change the Applications theme to Communitheme and icons to Suru.

This won’t use the GNOME Shell (mainly the top bar) and won’t install the new GDM login screen.

If you want to use the complete package, restart your system and click on the user and then click the gear symbol. In here, choose Ubuntu Communitheme on Xorg (recommended) or Ubuntu Communitheme. You’ll still have to manually change the GTK theme and icons.

Here’s a video I made to show Communitheme and its installation procedure. Even if you are not going to install it, you can still see it in action in the video below:

