SuperPoD OS and Agentic Infra Take Center Stage at openEuler Summit 2026

The Agentic Infra OS Conference & openEuler Summit 2026 will take place November 13-14 at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center in Beijing.

Under the theme "Building Agentic Infra from the OS Up," the event will bring together developers, open-source contributors, and industry partners to explore how operating systems can support large-scale AI computing and the deployment of AI agents.

The two-day event pairs an industry-focused first day, headlined by the Agentic Infra OS Conference keynotes, with a community-focused second day built around the openEuler Summit.

It's FOSS is going to follow the event remotely and will report on the interesting bits of the event again when the event has concluded.

Operating systems are becoming part of AI infrastructure

As AI applications grow more complex, infrastructure teams face challenges that extend beyond model performance. The challenges include coordinating computing resources across tightly integrated systems, running agent workloads securely, and understanding how systems behave in production.

Only a few months back, openEuler shipped 24.03 LTS SP4, an update built on Linux kernel 6.6 that added an agent sandbox runtime for enterprise AI agents, SuperPoD reliability and usability enhancements, NPU resource partitioning, rapid fault recovery for inference services, and AI compiler and performance work.

The release reflected contributions from 2,006 developers across 39 community member organizations.

The reason why I am mentioning this is because that release frames the questions at the center of this Summit.

As agents run longer, multi-step task loops and hold state and memory across systems, the process and resource abstractions at the heart of today's operating systems are being stretched.

The conference will examine these challenges through two connected areas: SuperPoD OS and agentic infrastructure.

SuperPoD OS

SuperPoD OS, openEuler's operating system for SuperPoD computing clusters, addresses the system software needed to coordinate resources across large, tightly integrated computing systems.

At the event, openEuler is going to showcase its latest developments in this area, building on the UnifiedBus, memory-pooling, and fault-localization work introduced in 24.03 LTS SP4.

The published agenda includes JD.com's experience with openEuler-based SuperPoD systems for advertising workloads, alongside a session on Ubuntu and openEuler's work to develop the SuperPoD ecosystem.

JD.com is a Fortune Global 500 company and China's largest direct-sales retailer.

Agentic infrastructure

The agentic infrastructure program will focus on the foundations needed to run AI agents reliably and securely - from sandboxed execution environments and OS-level memory and KV-cache management to integration across the AI software stack.

A scheduled presentation from Meituan, a food delivery tech giant, will explore its use of openEuler for agent sandboxing, offering a practical perspective on managing agent execution environments in production.

Event overview

Together, these sessions will connect operating system development with the needs of organizations building and deploying AI applications.

They will also give developers an opportunity to discuss engineering challenges directly with industry practitioners and open-source contributors and to see the technology hands-on in the event's demonstration zone.

The two-day event will feature more than 30 keynote presentations and panel discussions, complemented by technical sessions and a massive 1,000-square-meter demonstration and interaction zone.

There are plenty of subforums with topics on kernel, AI infrastructure, development tools, performance optimization, edge computing, and software security.

Day 1 also includes invitation-only sessions for internet and financial-industry scenarios.

Registration

Developers, infrastructure engineers, and ecosystem partners can view the agenda and register through the official event website: