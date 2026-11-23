If you use Firefox on an iPhone, you have never used the "real Firefox".

I know that sounds overly dramatic, but it's technically true. The Firefox you get on iPhone or iPad, doesn't use the Gecko engine that is the core of the Firefox browser.

Here's whay that happens.

Mozilla accuses Apple of playing dirty

The EU Digital Markets Act (DMA), the law that forces big platforms to open up, started requiring Apple to let people choose their default browser in 2024. It also required Apple to allow alternative browser engines on iOS.

Apple published its own set of conditions for anyone wanting to bring a different engine, and at the time Mozilla warned those rules made it "as painful as possible" for Gecko.

Basically, Apple complied with the rules on paper, then wrote its own set of fine print so that complying in practice is nearly impossible.

Mozilla says that to bring its own engine, Gecko (the engine that powers real Firefox on every other platform), it cannot simply update the Firefox app people already use.

Apple's conditions would force Mozilla to build a second, completely separate Firefox app. Then every existing user would have to download that new app, move their bookmarks, passwords and history across, and manually switch over. No user is going to take that much trouble just for updating a browser.

So Firefox cannot use its own Gecko browser engine, the core software that actually renders web pages. And it's not just Firefox. Nearly three years since Apple introduced these conditions in the EU, not one developer has been able to launch a non-WebKit browser on iOS.

the open door feels more like a "trap door."

Apple's mischief is not a surprise. This is the same company that rejected the Epic Games Store app twice in Europe before approving it, and that only happens when regulators are watching.

It matters more than you think

When you install Firefox, Brave or even Chrome on an iPhone, you're getting the same WebKit engine Safari uses at its core. iPhones and iPads are the only major platforms where this happens. Even Apple's own macOS lets you run real, Gecko-powered Firefox.

Mozilla says it has been working behind the scenes since the DMA took effect to test and improve Apple's conditions so it can bring the Gecko browser engine and thus the real Firefix to iOS users. Those efforts have, in Mozilla's words, so far largely failed.

Meanwhile, Firefox on iPhone keeps growing. Mozilla says millions of people have picked Firefox from the EU's choice screen since 2024, and daily use on iOS has doubled.

It is an indication that people want to choose their browser and not rely on Apple's Safari.

What happens next?

Mozilla says it will keep pushing for the real change because Apple's conditions remain unworkable and that compliance on paper is just a way to circumvent the regulations.

The next move likely belongs to EU regulators, who have already investigated Apple's browser choice screen design and taken preliminary issue with the conditions Apple attaches to its EU concessions.

Until then, the "real Firefox" stays off the iOS devices.