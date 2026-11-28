Google has given every active developer on the Play Store until February 1, 2027, to say if they count as a trader. Developers whose apps aren't delivered in Europe have to answer too, and so does anyone opening a new account.

The part that matters comes a month later. From March 1, individual developers who declare themselves as traders will have their phone number and address shown on their app pages to users in every country.

Miss the deadline, and Google can block your app updates or pull your apps from the Play Store worldwide.

Who counts as a trader?

Google leaves that call to the developer. Regular income from an app is the clearest sign, whether it comes from ads, in-app purchases, or paid downloads.

Running it as a business, handling a lot of transactions, or holding a D-U-N-S number point the same way.

Hobby projects are unlikely to qualify, but Google won't rule on individual cases and tells anyone unsure to ask a legal professional. Calling yourself a non-trader when you clearly are one can get the account suspended or terminated.

Developers whose apps stay out of the EEA and the UK can pick the non-trader route. Users in those regions then see a notice saying consumer rights don't cover their dealings with that developer.

What will users see?

Along with the phone number and address, a trader's app listing shows the D-U-N-S number under the "App support" category and a link to the app's terms of service.

EEA and UK users get a bit more, since the developer's name replaces Google's in the "Offered by" field, next to a promise that the developer follows local law.

Google takes the address from the account's payments profile. It has to be a physical address that matches official documents, and PO boxes are turned down, so changing it means editing that profile.

Is Google asking for too much?

I think this is the latest in a long line of asks.

In 2023, Google added an "About the developer" section to Play Store listings and made new organization accounts supply a D-U-N-S number.

Android is also getting its own developer verification for apps installed outside Play, with plans to take it global in 2027.

Europe's rules are the reason behind all of this, and wanting traders to be reachable there is fair. What I don't get is why a user in another country needs a stranger's address on an app page.

Free apps are the ones I keep thinking about here. Ad income alone is enough to make someone a trader, so a small tool with a single banner could put its maker's address in front of every Play Store user.

Apple handles its European trader duties more narrowly. It shows the details when an app is distributed in the EU, and individual developers can use a PO box if they back it up with a bill or receipt.

In contrast, Google shows its details worldwide and rejects PO boxes.

For a solo developer working from home, that leaves a hard choice between a public phone number and address, or keeping the app off the store.