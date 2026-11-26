Using a privacy-focused messenger like Signal is a good idea, but AI assistants now baked into recent smartphones, such as Google's Gemini and Apple's Siri, can read whatever is showing on the screen.

The president of the Signal Foundation, Meredith Whittaker, says this leaves the messaging app between a rock and a hard place, as operating system makers have not given apps good ways to block AI access to their data.

This leaves Signal to make do with the tools it has. Its open source code and encryption protocol have backed its privacy promise for over a decade, but neither helps once the operating system starts capturing the screen.

Whatever the assistant picks up gets stored, and where it ends up is down to the OS agent, be it a local database or a remote server. Signal has no control over that.

The risks

AI agents in the OS, capturing sensitive data from apps like Signal, present an existential threat to privacy



Sadly, OS vendors are integrating agents recklessly, w/o giving Signal and other apps good ways to block AI data access and protect you



So, we're doing what we can w/… https://t.co/R1Ls2zOu1L — Meredith Whittaker (@mer__edith) November 20, 2026

Your phone is not the only one that matters. A chat shows up on every participant's screen, and Signal says an assistant reading any one of them can potentially expose everyone in the conversation.

On Android, the answer is to turn on Screen security automatically the first time an AI assistant tries to read Signal's screen. This needs you to be on Signal 8.35.1 or later.

The app relies on detection because Android differs from vendor to vendor, and many phones give it no reliable way to spot a screenshot attempt once screenshots are blocked.

Not every Android phone gets this protection because it depends on Signal being able to notice an assistant at work.

On iPhones running iOS 27 and Signal 8.37 or later, a new "Block Siri AI" setting is enabled by default. It blocks screenshots and screen recordings inside the app and hides the app from the App Switcher.

Anyone who tries a screenshot gets a message with several choices, and the setting can be switched off entirely or for 10 minutes only.

Signal calls the fix incomplete because content can still be pulled from the filesystem, and turning the protection off can potentially expose your content and your contacts' content too.

Macs are left out as well. Signal says macOS offers no way to restrict AI access without a major hit to the user experience, and that is why the protection is missing there for now.

Signal wants a developer opt-out

Signal first tried this on Windows 11 last year, when it used screenshot blocking to keep Recall away from chats.

Its ask has not changed since. Signal wants Apple, Google, and Microsoft to give developers an easy, documented way to opt apps out of AI data access, along with better documentation of how these agents work.

It says it is hopeful, with some caution, about its talks with Google and Apple.

Interestingly, users do have some controls of their own. The EFF says that iOS 27.2 added an "Excluded Apps" list that stops Siri AI from reading any app on it.

What stands out to me is how little control an app has over this. Signal can block screenshots and watch for assistants on some Android versions, but the outcome still depends on each person's phone, OS version, and settings.

That matters in a conversation with several people, since one person switching the protection off can potentially expose the rest.