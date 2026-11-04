Linux 7.4’s Merge Window is Huge, and Linus Says it Might Not Just Be AI

Another possible factor is that people expect 7.4 to be the next LTS release.
Sourav Rudra
3 min read
Warp Terminal

The story starts when Linus Torvalds opened the Linux 7.4 merge window more than two weeks ago when he was headed out for his annual family vacation, resulting in some temporary disruptions to his work.

He warned that his schedule would be unusual and that merging might need an extra week, but RC1 still arrived according to the usual two-week schedule.

None of that made the window any smaller. By his count, it brought in almost 20,000 commits, where 15,000 or so is the usual number, while the shortlog alone ran to 24,000 lines.

How big is it?

Sourced from Phoronix.

Phoronix went back through every merge window since Linux 3.1 in 2011 and counted the commits in each, with Linux 7.4 coming out on top at 19,671 and Linux 7.3 holding the previous high at 16,267.

That did not come out of nowhere, since every window after 7.0 has topped the one before it, with 7.4 beating 7.3 by more than 3,400 commits.

Development cycles across kernel releases show the same trend, with Linux 7.3 being the first to pass the 20,000 commits mark at 20,260 and the 7.4 window coming quite close to it.

Why?

Linus thinks AI is the reason, pointing to a surge of work set off by AI tools, including bug fixes and a growing number of patches the tools suggested, although those often end up rewritten.

He prefers receiving that work up front in the merge window over dealing with it as late fixes during the release candidate stage. He also hopes that the bigger window means AI fixes are turning into an ordinary part of development.

AI is not his only explanation. He says the expectation that 7.4 will be the next long-term support release may have played a minor role in its size, treating it as a separate driving factor.

What's included?

AMD GPU header files, which hold register definitions, account for about a third of the patch, and Linus tells people to ignore them. Drivers make up about half the patch, or roughly two thirds with the AMD headers counted.

The rest covers core areas such as networking, Rust, BPF, and memory management, along with filesystems, tooling like perf and selftests, and architecture updates.

The source tree grew along with it. By Phoronix's cloc count, the tree stood at 41,605,120 lines ahead of RC1 on November 1, up from 41,019,555 when Linux 7.3 came out.

Actual code accounts for roughly 455,000 lines of that, with the rest being blank lines and comments.

Suggested Read 📖: The latest releases of openEuler come with a heavy dose of AI agents.

openEuler New Releases Come With a Heavy Dose of AI and Agents
openEuler is pushing for a developer focused Linux distro with AI at its core. From PolyMind to Witty, the AI agents are part of the package.
It's FOSSAbhishek Prakash

Enjoyed this update? Support independent Linux news coverage

It's FOSS has been helping people use Linux for the past 14 years. Help us stay independent from big tech. Become a Plus member, enjoy ad-free reading and get 5 eBooks.

Plus yearly

Ad-free, FREE ebooks

Join yearly
Best value

Plus lifetime

Pay once, Enjoy forever

Go lifetime

Buy us a coffee

Any amount, no commitment

Support on Ko-fi
News
About the author
Sourav Rudra

Sourav Rudra

A nerd with a passion for open source software, custom PC builds, motorsports, and exploring the endless possibilities of this world.

Read next

What's New in Fedora 45?

Schools in Six German States Can Now Opt For a Nextcloud-Based Open Source Cloud Solution

Killed by Ubuntu, Linux Mint is Bringing This Classic Feature Back

France’s Weird Per-Gigabyte Data Tax Could Cost VLC Over €1 Million a Year!

Denmark’s Collabora Pilot Was Never The Microsoft Replacement it Was Made Out to Be

Become a Better Linux User

With the FOSS Weekly Newsletter, you learn useful Linux tips, discover applications, explore new distros and stay updated with the latest from Linux world

itsfoss happy penguin

Great! You’ve successfully signed up.

Welcome back! You've successfully signed in.

You've successfully subscribed to It's FOSS.

Your link has expired.

Success! Check your email for magic link to sign-in.

Success! Your billing info has been updated.

Your billing was not updated.