30 Best Linux Games On Steam You Should Play in 2017

When it comes to Gaming, a system running on Windows platform is what anyone would recommend. It still is a superior choice for gamers with better graphics driver support and perfect hardware compatibility. But, what about the thought of gaming on a Linux system? Well, yes, of course – it is possible – maybe you thought of it at some point in time but the collection of Linux games on Steam for Linux platform wasn’t appealing at all few years back.

However, that’s not true at all for the current scene. The Steam store now has a lot of great games listed for Linux platform (including a lot of major titles). So, in this article, we’ll be taking a look at the best Linux games on Steam.

Best Linux games on Steam

The list of best Linux games on steam is in no particular ranking order.

Additional Note: While there’s a lot of games available on Steam for Linux, there are still a lot of problems you would face as a Linux gamer. You can refer to one of our articles to know about the annoying experiences every Linux gamer encounters.

Best Action Games for Linux On Steam

1. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Multiplayer)

CS GO is definitely one of the best FPS games for Linux on Steam. I don’t think this game needs an introduction but in case you are unaware of it – I must mention that it is one of the most enjoyable FPS multiplayer game you would ever play. You’ll observe CS GO is one of the games contributing a major part to the e-sports scene. To up your rank – you need to play competitive matches. In either case, you can continue playing casual matches.

I could have listed Rainbow Six siege instead of Counter-Strike, but we still don’t have it for Linux/Steam OS.

CS: GO (Purchase)

2. Left 4 Dead 2 (Multiplayer/Singleplayer)

One of the most loved first-person zombie shooter multiplayer game. You may get it for as low as 1.3 USD on a Steam sale. It is an interesting game which gives you the chills and thrills you’d expect from a zombie game. The game features swamps, cities, cemetries, and a lot more environments to keep things interesting and horrific. The guns aren’t super techy but definitely provides a realistic experience considering it’s an old game.

Left 4 Dead 2 (Purchase)

3. Borderlands 2 (Singleplayer/Co-op)

Borderlands 2 is an interesting take on FPS games for PC. It isn’t anything like you experienced before. The graphics look sketchy and cartoony but that does not let you miss the real action you always look for in a first-person shooter game. You can trust me on that!

If you are looking for one of the best Linux games with tons of DLC – Borderlands 2 will definitely suffice.

Borderlands 2 (Purchase)

4. Insurgency (Multiplayer)

Insurgency is yet another impressive FPS game available on Steam for Linux machines. It takes a different approach by eliminating the HUD or the ammo counter. As most of the reviewers mentioned – pure shooting game focusing on the weapon and the tactics of your team. It may not be the best FPS game – but it surely is one of them if you like – Delta Force kinda shooters along with your squad.

Insurgency (Purchase)

5. Bioshock: Infinite (Singleplayer)

Bioshock Infinite would definitely remain as one of the best singleplayer FPS games ever developed for PC. You get unrealistic powers to kill your enemies. And, so do your enemies have a lot of tricks up in the sleeves. It is a story-rich FPS game which you should not miss playing on your Linux system!

BioShock: Infinite (Purchase)

6. HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition (Singleplayer)

The Hitman series is obviously one of the most loved game series for a PC gamer. The recent iteration of HITMAN series saw an episodic release which wasn’t appreciated much but now with Square Enix gone, the GOTY edition announced with a few more additions is back to the spotlight. Make sure to get creative with your assassinations in the game Agent 47!

HITMAN (GOTY)

7. Portal 2

Portal 2 is the perfect blend of action and adventure. It is a puzzle game which lets you join co-op sessions and create interesting puzzles. The co-op mode features a completely different campaign when compared to the single player mode.

Portal 2 (Purchase)

8. Deux Ex: Mankind Divided

If you are on the lookout for a shooter game focused on stealth skills – Deux Ex would be the perfect addition to your Steam library. It is indeed a very beautiful game with some state-of-the-art weapons and crazy fighting mechanics.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (Purchase)

9. Metro 2033 Redux / Metro Last Light Redux

Both Metro 2033 Redux and the Last Light are the definitive editions of the classic hit Metro 2033 and Last Light. The game has a post-apocalyptic setting. You need to eliminate all the mutants in order to ensure the survival of mankind. You should explore the rest when you get to play it!

Metro 2033 Redux (Purchase)

Metro Last Light Redux (Purchase)

10. Tannenberg (Multiplayer)

Tannenberg is a brand new game – announced a month before this article was published. The game is based on the Eastern Front (1914-1918) as a part of World War I. It is a multiplayer-only game. So, if you want to experience WWI gameplay experience, look no further!

Tannenberg (Purchase)

Best RPG Games for Linux on Steam

11. Shadow of Mordor

Shadow of Mordor is one of the most exciting open world RPG game you will find listed on Steam for Linux systems. You have to fight as a ranger (Talion) with the bright master (Celebrimbor) to defeat Sauron’s army (and then approach killing him). The fighting mechanics are very impressive. It is a must try game!

SOM (Purchase)

12. Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition

Divinity: Original is a kick-ass Indie-RPG game that’s unique in itself and very much enjoyable. It is probably one of the highest rated RPG games with a mixture of Adventure & Strategy. The enhanced edition includes new game modes and a complete revamp of voice-overs, controller support, co-op sessions, and so much more.

Divinity: Original Sin (Purchase)

13. Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Wasteland 2 is an amazing CRPG game. If Fallout 4 was to be ported down as a CRPG as well – this is what we would have expected it to be. The director’s cut edition includes a complete visual overhaul with hundred new characters.

Wasteland 2 (Purchase)

14. Darkwood

A horror-filled top-down view RPG game. You get to explore the world, scavenging materials, and craft weapons to survive.

Darkwood (Purchase)

Best Racing/Sports/Simulation Games

15. Rocket League

Rocket League is an action-packed soccer game conceptualized by rocket-powered battle cars. Not just driving the car and heading to the goal – you can even make your opponents go – kaboom!

A fantastic sports-action game every gamer must have installed!

Rocket League (Purchase)

16. Road Redemption

Missing Road Rash? Well, Road Redemption will quench your thirst as a spiritual successor to Road Rash. Ofcourse, it is not officially “Road Rash II” – but it is equally enjoyable. If you loved Road Rash, you’ll like it too.

Road Redemption (Purchase)

17. Dirt Rally

Dirt Rally is for the gamers who want to experience off-road and on-road racing game. The visuals are breathtaking and the game is enjoyable with near to perfect driving mechanics.

Dirt Rally (Purchase)

18. F1 2017

F1 2017 is yet another impressive car racing game from the developers of Dirt Rally (Codemasters & Feral Interactive). It features all of the iconic F1 racing cars that you need to experience.

F1 2017 (Purchase)

19. GRID Autosport

GRID is one of the most underrated car racing games available out there. GRID Autosport is the sequel to GRID 2. The gameplay seems stunning to me. With even better cars than GRID 2, the GRID Autosport is a recommended racing game for every PC gamer out there. The game also supports a multiplayer mode where you can play with your friends – representing as a team.

GRID Autosport (Purchase)

Best Adventure Games

20. ARK: Survival Evolved

ARK Survival Evolved is a quite decent survival game with exciting adventures following in the due course. You find yourself in the middle of nowhere (ARK Island) and have got no choice except training the dinosaurs, teaming up with other players, hunt someone to get the required resources, and craft items to maximize your chances to survive and escape the Island.

ARK: Survival Evolved (Purchase)

21. This War of Mine

A unique game where you aren’t a soldier but a civilian facing the hardships of wartime. You’ve to make your way through highly-skilled enemies and help out other survivors as well.

This War of Mine (Purchase)

22. Mad Max

Mad Max is all about survival and brutality. It includes powerful cars, an open-world setting, weapons, and hand-to-hand combat. You need to keep exploring the place and also focus on upgrading your vehicle to prepare for the worst. You need to think carefully and have a strategy before you make a decision.

Mad Max (Purchase)

Best Indie Games

23. Terraria

It is a 2D game which has received overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam. Dig, fight, explore, and build to keep your journey going. The environments are automatically generated. So, it isn’t anything static. You might encounter something first and your friend might encounter the same after a while. You’ll also get to experience creative 2D action-packed sequences.

Terraria (Purchase)

24. Kingdoms and Castles

With Kingdoms and Castles, you get to build your own kingdom. You have to manage your kingdom by collecting tax (as funds necessary) from the people, take care of the forests, handle the city

design, and also make sure no one raids your kingdom by implementing proper defences.

It is a fairly new game but quite trending among the Indie genre of games.

Kingdoms and Castles

Best Strategy Games on Steam For Linux Machines

25. Sid Meier’s Civilization V

Sid Meier’s Civilization V is one of the best-rated strategy game available for PC. You could opt for Civilization VI – if you want. But, the gamers still root for Sid Meier’s Civilization V because of its originality and creative implementation.

Civilization V (Purchase)

26. Total War: Warhammer

Total War: Warhammer is an incredible turn-based strategy game available for PC. Sadly, the Warhammer II isn’t available for Linux as of yet. But 2016’s Warhammer is still a great choice if you like real-time battles that involve building/destroying empires with flying creatures and magical powers.

Warhammer I (Purchase)

27. Bomber Crew

Wanted a strategy simulation game that’s equally fun to play? Bomber Crew is the answer to it. You need to choose the right crew and maintain it in order to win it all.

Bomber Crew (Purchase)

28. Age of Wonders III

A very popular strategy title with a mixture of empire building, role playing, and warfare. A polished turn-based strategy game you must try!

Age of Wonders III (Purchase)

29. Cities: Skylines

A pretty straightforward strategy game to build a city from scratch and manage everything in it. You’ll experience the thrills and hardships of building and maintaining a city. I wouldn’t expect every gamer to like this game – it has a very specific userbase.

Cities: Skylines (Purchase)

30. XCOM 2

XCOM 2 is one of the best turn-based strategy game available for PC. I wonder how crazy it could have been to have XCOM 2 as a first person shooter game. However, it’s still a masterpiece with an overwhelming response from almost everyone who bought the game. If you have the budget to spend more on this game, do get the – “War of the Chosen” – DLC.

XCOM 2 (Purchase)

Wrapping Up

Among all the games available for Linux, we did include most of the major titles and some the latest games with an overwhelming response from the gamers.

Do you think we missed any of your favorite Linux game available on Steam? Also, what are the games that you would like to see on Steam for Linux platform?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.