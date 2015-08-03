It's FOSS

A Linux and Open Source Web Portal

10 Best Lightweight Linux Distributions For Older Computers In 2017

Last updated By 35 Comments

Share1K
+144
Share4
Reddit71
Shares 1K

Lightweight Linux distributions for beginners

Brief: Don’t throw your old computer just yet. Use a lightweight Linux distro and revive that decades-old system.

What do you do with your old computers? The one which once had good hardware configuration but now those are considered outdated. Why not revive your old computer with Linux? I am going to list best lightweight Linux distributions that you can use on your older PC.

While our focus is on older computers, you can also use most of these lightweight Linux on relatively new hardware. This will give you a better performance if you use your computer for resource-heavy usage such as video editing on Linux.

Let’s see which lightweight Linux distro you should use.

Best Lightweight Linux distros

I’ll try to order the list in decreasing order of hardware requirement. Which means the lightweight Linux distro at the number one position would need the minimum hardware.

10. Peppermint

Peppermint is a lightweight Linux distro

Peppermint is a cloud-focused Linux distribution that doesn’t need high-end hardware. It is based on Ubuntu and uses LXDE desktop environment to give you a smoother experience.

Originally created with the web-centric approach of netbooks in mind, Peppermint has developed ICE application for integrating any website as a desktop app.

It also has a decent getting started guide to help the new users. A dedicated forum is also there to help troubleshooting issues and answering your questions.

Minimum system requirements for Peppermint OS:

  • RAM: 1 GB of RAM (recommended 2 GB)
  • CPU: Processor based on Intel x86 architecture
  • Disk space: At least 4 GB of available disk space

You can get more information about Peppermint on its website:

Peppermint

9. Lubuntu

lubuntu lightweight Linux distribution

Next on our list of best lightweight Linux distributions is Lubuntu. As the name suggests a member of Ubuntu family but based on LXDE desktop environment. In fact, it is one of the official flavors of Ubuntu.

Lubuntu also supports older computers that had been buried (Just kidding! You can also use Lubuntu on modern hardware). Lubuntu is the lightest derivatives of Ubuntu so it specializes speed, support for older hardware.

Lubuntu has fewer packages by default consisting mostly of lightweight Linux applications

Lubuntu Trasty Tahr

GPicView for image viewing, MTPaint for paint, Evince for PDF, Audacious for music, Gnome-Player for video, guvcview for webcam, Chromium for web browsing, Sylpheed for email, Pidgin for instant messaging, Transmission for torrent, Gnumeric for spreadsheet, Abiword for office, Xpad for notes and there are even more.

If you were using Ubuntu earlier then you will not find Lubuntu unfamiliar. Software and repositories are same so you will get all software that you were using on Ubuntu from their repositories. But take care of your system when installing any application. Select an application that can consume fewer resources of your old computer. Don’t use resource-heavy apps.

Minimum hardware requirements for Lubuntu:

  • RAM: 512 MB of RAM (recommended 1GB)
  • CPU: Pentium 4 or Pentium M or AMD K8 or higher

Lubuntu

8. Linux Lite

Linux lite welcome screen

As the name suggests Linux Lite is a lightweight Linux distro that does not need high-end hardware to run it. Even a beginner will be able to use it on older computers easily. Linux Lite is based on Ubuntu LTS (Long Term Support) releases. The LTS version gives support for 5 years which means once you install Linux Lite on your computer, it should provide updates for 5 years.

Linux Lite Team says: “Linux Lite is fully functional out of the box, this means that you won’t have to install extra software when you boot your computer for the first time.”  This is pretty helpful for newbies as they don’t need to go for some basic apps search to install. Most of the basic apps are built in with OS.

Some of the pre-installed apps are Firefox for web browsing, Thunderbird for emails, Dropbox for Cloud storage, VLC Media Player for Music, LibreOffice for office, Gimp for image editing and Lite tweaks to tweak your desktop.

Considering that it is an official Ubuntu flavor, you’ll have plenty of support and resources online.

Minimum hardware requirements for Linux Lite:

  • RAM: 512 MB RAM (recommended 1 GB)
  • CPU: 700MHz processor
  • Display: VGA screen 1024×768 resolution (recommended VGA, DVI or HDMI screen 1366×768)
  • Disk space: At least 5 GB free disk space

Linux Lite

7. LXLE

LXLE is a good choice for a lightweight Linux distribution

LXLE is actually a respin of Lubuntu LTS version. Which means that it is basically Lubuntu but tweaked for a specific purpose, to revive old computers in this case.

Despite being lightweight Linux distro, LXLE tries to provide an intuitive UI and eye candies. The system is tweaked to improve performance and comes with a wide range of lightweight applications installed by default.

Minimum hardware requirements for LXLE:

  • RAM: 512 MB (recommended 1 GB)
  • CPU: Pentium 3 (recommended Pentium 4)
  • Disk space: 8 GB

LXLE

6. CrunchBang++

CrunchBang++ is also known as CBPP or #!++ or CrunchBang Plus Plus. Crunchbang++ is the clone of dead Linux distribution Crunchbang Linux that was known for simplicity and lite weight. CrunchBang++ supports old computers and runs without any issue. CrunchBang++ is based on Debian 9 with the minimal design interface and built around the minimal and lightweight Openbox window manager.

This project is continuing with the same aim to provide easy to use & lite weight Linux with good functionalities. That’s why Crunchbang++ includes a minimal design, simple & sleek interface.

crunchbang++ sleek user interface

Some of the default applications in Crunchbang++ are Geany IDE, Terminator terminal emulator, Thunar File Manager, Gimp for image editing, Viewnior image viewer, VLC Media Player for music, Xfburn CD/DVD burning software, Iceweasel for web browsing, Transmission torrent client, Gnumeric spreadsheet editor, Evince pdf viewer, gFTP file transfer client, Xchat IRC client, AbiWord for office.

Minimum hardware requirements for CrunchBang++:

There are no official hardware recommendations for Crunchbang++. Ideally, it should work with 512 MB of RAM and Pentium 4 CPU.

Openbox is not very beginner friendly but this doesn’t mean you should be afraid to try it: 

CrunchBang++

5. Bodhi Linux

Bodhi Linux

Another light Linux distribution is Bodhi Linux that gives life to older PCs & Laptops. Bodhi Linux is quite known for its lightness. There are not many software pre-loaded on Bodhi Linux so the ISO is not big in size and when installed on older computers it runs freely without using much memory. But do not think that you can not install other applications, you can install any application that you need.

Other than this, Enlightenment makes the distro a lot faster. Enlightenment is faster than other window managers that are used in other Linux distributions. If you have any problem using Enlightenment or any other function of Bodhi then there are helpful guides written by the team.

There are some basic applications such as Ephoto for Graphics, Midori for web browsing, ePad text editor but, unfortunately, there are no applications for Multimedia. But don’t worry! As I said above you can install other applications through App Center. PPAs meant for Ubuntu also work in Bodhi Linux, mostly.

Minimum hardware requirements for Bodhi Linux:

  • RAM: 256 MB of RAM
  • CPU: 1.0 GHz
  • Disk space: 4 GB of drive space

Bodhi Linux

4. antiX Linux

antiX Linux is a good choice for a lightweight Linux distribution

antIiX is a lightweight Linux distribution based on Debian Linux. It takes pride in boasting of a systemd-free Linux distribution. If you are not aware of the term systemd, then it shouldn’t matter to you that antiX doesn’t use systemd.

antiX uses icewm window manager to keep the system running on low-end hardware. It doesn’t provide many software by default so the ISO is less in size. You can always download and install more software later if you have access to an active internet connection.

Minimum hardware requirements for antiX Linux:

  • RAM: 256 MB of RAM
  • CPU: PIII systems
  • Disk space: 2.7 GB of drive space

antiX Linux

3. SparkyLinux

The third position on our list of lightweight Linux distro is occupied SparkyLinux. SparkyLinux is another lightweight but at the same time, SparkyLinux also targets modern computers so it has another version which is loaded with applications and make the distro run instantly after installing.

Did I tell you what distro SparkyLinux is based on? No? Oooops! Actually SparkyLinux is based on Debian testing branch and it has several desktop environments including LXDE, OpenBox/JWM, e17, MATE, Razor-QT, Cli and the GameOver edition. Razor-QT is quite faster than other mentioned except Cli (Command Line Interface).

sparky razorqt

As said earlier, it has two editions: Full edition and Base edition. Full edition is loaded with applications so that you do not have to install them manually, but that is not for our old computers. The Base edition is not loaded with heavy applications so it’s light and does not use much system resources. Although Sparky has its own repositories to install most of the applications.

The list of applications installed by default is different for different Sparky, Full, Base and Gaming edition and is available below each edition on the download page here.

Minimum hardware requirements for SparkyLinux:

  • RAM: 256 MB of RAM for LXDE, e17, Openbox, GameOver and 384MB RAM for MATE, Razor-Qt
  • CPU: i486/amd64
  • Disk space: 5 GB of drive space

SparkyLinux

2. Puppy Linux

￼￼￼As I mentioned above now distributions will be less in size but speedy. Puppy Linux is one of them, Puppy Linux latest release is Puppy Linux 6.0.2 tahrpup CE that is only 199 – 201MB in size. Yes! It’s very small. This small Linux distribution can be booted with a small size USB stick.

Puppy Linux can be booted live with either a CD/DVD/USB and onceits booted you can eject CD/DVD/USB and Puppy Linux will run smoothly. It’s so tiny that it saves everything on RAM which makes it very fast. You can even save any data on the same USB that you are booting the Puppy Linux from. The Quirky 7.0.3 release is even smaller than tahrpup CE, it is only 176MB.

tahrpup6 desktop in Puppy Linux

Puppy Linux uses JWM and Openbox window managers by default which is quite simple to use so beginners will have no problem getting familiar with it. If you are using Puppy Linux on old computer then this will more likely to fit into that but do not demand those high graphics applications. Try to complete your work with light applications and tools.

Because Puppy Linux is built to be fast so it does not come along with bundles of applications. But it does have some basic apps. For example, Abiword for word processing, Gnumeric for spreadsheets and assorted graphics editing and media playback programs. Personally, I use Puppy Linux to recover data or to repair my corrupt OS and believe me, it helps me a lot.

Minimum hardware requirements for Puppy Linux:

  • RAM:  64MB (recommended 256 MB)
  • CPU: 333MHz

Puppy Linux

1. Tiny Core

Be ready to be amazed by the Tiny Core. I bet Windows’ smallest image editing app will be heavier than Tiny Core Linux. Yes! It is just 15MB in size! Amazed? It takes more time download a low quality small video clip than the Tiny Core.

Well that was about the size of distro but what is inside will also amaze you. It comes with the minimal interface and very few applications installed. If you have an ancient computer then try this out and see the magic. It boots faster than any other OS.

Tiny core user interface

The Tiny Core Linux was forked from Damn Small project but now it is completely independent. This small distro comes with FLTK/FKWM and BusyBox desktop by default. You will find many things missing, for example, hardware graphics but don’t worry you can install them manually if you want.

Tiny Core Linux terminal window

There are three editions of Tiny Core which are Core, Tiny Core and CorePlus. Core is the base system that has only CLI (Command Line Interface). This will amazingly fit inside the old computer but as this is a CLI so an experienced/advance users can operate it well. The current version of Core edition is only 9MB. :)

TinyCore edition will be for a normal user who is familiar with GUI (Graphical User Interface). A beginner can be familiar with this edition of Tiny Core Linux. The current release of TinyCore is only 15MB in size. Yeah, that’s tiny, I know.

CorePlus is an installation image and not the distribution. It is recommended for new users who only have access to a wireless network or who use a non-US keyboard layout. It includes the base Core System and installation tools to provide for the setup with the following options: Choice of 7 Window Managers, Wireless support via many firmware files and ndlswrapper, non-US keyboard support, and a remastering tool. The current release of CorePlus is only 72MB in size.

Minimum hardware requirements for Tiny Core Linux:

  • RAM:  46 MB (recommended 64 MB)
  • CPU: Pentium 2

Tiny Core

Conclusion

Installing any of the following Linux on your older hardware will be very easy. The good thing is that there are many tutorials or guides provided by the team itself to help new users. Also, you will need to do a little research about the applications you want to install on very tiny distributions. Prefer the application that uses fewer system resources and has a simple user interface. If you maintain the installations then there will be no problem using any of the light Linux distro listed above.

Finally, thank you for reading the article and don’t forget to tell your favorite Linux distributions in the comment below. In similar read, I recommend reading about the best Linux distributions for beginners. Also, check out some non Ubuntu beginner friendly Linux distributions.

Grammatical errors, technical errors or outdated information? If this article needs any kind of updates, please let us know, thanks.

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

35 comments

by Newest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
Daz

AnitaOS is a fork of Puppy Linux 4 and is designed for old machines.

https://sourceforge.net/projects/anitaos/

ThugTux

Thanks for the article!

As much it may sound weird to some people, I went with Gentoo as a lightweight distribution after I found out about this website DOTSLASHLINUX. It has some nice configurations for many of the primitive things on any linux distro including the kernel and stuff like that (the dude idles at 60MB ram with 0% cpu usage on a 64-bit laptop which is much lighter than everything I've seen so far). For those who are interested: https://bit.ly/2fuv3Cj

But true, for those who don't want to bother compiling Arch Linux is probably the way to go!

Keep'em coming!

Gábor Bálint

What about KolibriOS? It's bit overkill since it flits on a 3,5" floppy and uses only 8 MB RAM, but i think it worth to try it. Even if you don't have such an old computer. I found it first on DistroWatch and decided to try it. So i set up a VirtualBox VM as other Linux, didn't create a storage for it and set 10 MB for start. Okay, it was working. Stopped the VM and set 8 MB RAM and it still worked. It was slow in VirtualBox, just like every other Linux distro i tried, but i don't think it will be the case when it runs on a normal PC. Here's their website: http://kolibrios.org/en/

KNL-KolibrisNotLinux

Hello. Kollibri isn`t Linux. It`s totally diffrent OS wrotten in assembler

Gábor Bálint

*fits

Mr. Mustache

Hi Mohd Sohail!...
.
With all due respect to your efforts here Mohd, I am ROYALLY FED UP with these kinds of reviews! And for one basic reason!... they are not tailored to the specificity of one's PC!... and, they fail to cover the majority of other FOSS OS distros and apps in existence (not to mention, FOSH developments!)!
.
What we DESPARATELY NEED Mohd, is an Artificial Intelligence package... managed by a FOSS AI-oriented website (networked to a GLOBAL FOSS/ FOSH AI community!)!... that can scan one's PC, determine its hardware specifics, and come up with a list of the best FOSS OS distros and apps (and including, AI apps!... and FOSH developments!)) possible, for one's PC!
.
Mohd!... we are heading to an AI world!... B-I-G T-I-M-E! And the way "volunteer interests" have been doing things in their attempt to assist Netizens!... IS YESTERDAY'S NEWS!... AND, RIDICULOUS! AND YOU!... AND THOSE IN NEED OF EFFICIENT AND EFFECTIVE INFO FOR THEIR SYSTEMS!... DON'T HAVE TIME TO CONTINUALLY R-E-I-N-V-E-N-T T-H-E W-H-E-E-L EVERY TIME THEY NEED TO ADDRESS SOME SYSTEM CHANGE FOR THEIR RESPECTIVE PCs!
.
Look!... Mohd!... there are simply TOO MANY VARIABLES, and TOO MANY ADVANCES in FOSS OS distro and App design (yea, FOSH technomae!), for you (and netizens!) to efficiently and effectively address in an AD HOC FASHION! H**L!... THE ENTIRE GLOBAL ICT COMMUNITY SHOULD BE RETROFITTING THEIR "SERVICE MODEL" IN THE FASHION I'VE SUGGESTED!... AND, NOT JUST, THE GLOBAL FOSS/ FOSH COMMUNITY!
.
Nevertheless!... the benefit of this approach for FOSS/ FOSH users, is, that based on the FOSS/ FOSH philosophy of S-H-A-R-I-N-G... and addressing generic aspects of both software and hardware!... Netizens don't run the risk of being manipulated (for profit!) by MATRIXWARE huxsters and hustlers!
.
To sum up!... I'm not trying to put you on the "hot seat" here Mohd!... and wanting you to begin a personal campaign to lobby for the suggested aforenoted new FOSS/ FOSH gameplan! That will require an effort on the part of EVERYONE who may read this comment!... to whatever extent, such choose to bring this message forward! However!... Mohd!... to the extent that such a model as aforeoutlined would appear to be of value to you!... and, to your readers!... I'd ask you-- implore of you!-- to bring this notion to the attention of whomever you might feel is best able to objectively examine this, and to effect its realization! And simply put... Mohd!... ICT is only going to get more complex as time goes on (e.g., when FOSS/ FOSH Quantum Computing arrives!)... and so, we can't continue to "H-A-C-K A-W-A-Y" at the "ICT forest", in order to "clear a path" towards an efficient and effective ICT future! WE NEED THE BEST DARN TOOLS OUT THERE!... AND THAT-- FOR ME!-- MEANS AI/ EXPERT SYSTEMS/ INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS FOR "P-E-R-S-O-N-A-L D-E-V-I-C-E C-O-N-F-I-G-U-R-A-T-I-O-N, M-A-I-N-T-E-N-A-N-C-E, U-P-G-R-A-D-I-N-G, A-N-D G-E-N-E-R-A-L U-S-E!
.
No emails please!

Jay-R

Mr. Mustache, why not do it yourself?

Modhi

You're not helping.

Jeswin

Moron.. Looks like you forgot to take your medicine

joust

It kills me whenever I see someone refer to crunchbang++ as the replacement OS for Crunchbang. It isn't. Bunsen Labs is the direct descendant of the #! community, & it has the support of the original #! dev. Crunchbang++ might be ok, but it is technically a fork of the project... In a lot of ways it's rogue in that it went against the original devs desire to not have crunchbang used as the new distro name. I'm sure it's fine, but it doesn't have community support.

ampr40

I think, AntiX is very good and lightweight debian based distro. I use it on old 2.4 ghz celeron with 1 gb ram and 40 gb hdd. A bit slow, but more faster, and useable than original xp.

Amin

You forgot Slitaz . it's fantastic!

Steve Redshaw

As I am trying to reinvigorate a Toshiba Satellite Pro, this article was very useful. I have tried lightweight versions of Ubuntu and Mint on this, but they did not work smoothly, so I have been on the lookout for an alternative.

Linux Lite would not run from my USB stick. Tiny Core was too basic. But Bodhi - what a delightful discovery! It has brought my ageing device back to life. Bodhi is proving to be a stylish OS which runs very well. Actually, I have managed to completely mess things up by installing a third party program - not sure which one it was - so I am on my third fresh install! But a responsive forum has guided me through my teething problems. I am impressed so far with this distro and would recommend others, needing a lightweight, but good looking and versatile OS, to give this a go.

nahson

I guess we both are looking at this article and toying with the same thing at near the same time (this reply is 1 day after yours). I'm literally just reading it due to an old Satelite laying around, so maybe I'll look into Bodhi.

cpcnw

Best fully featured but lightweight distro is Q4OS [imho]

Nicolas

I've been using Antix on a ten-year-old with SCSI drives and have been blow away at how responsive it is. I'm weven thinking of using it on a more modern computer.

Stanlee Moks

Couldnt agree more but my favouright is puppy... Works like a charm. Easy to restore grub for those of us still dual booting.

Sol Li

Agree about Puppy and dual boot. My ancient PCMIA network card stopped working properly with both W2k and XP. The same results with Lubuntu and Xubuntu. However, after I installed Puppy, it's working very well.

Shailesh Sharma

Thanks for providing great list of best lightweight linux distributions in this detailed article with hardware requirements of PC's. Keep up the good work.

Michelle Klein-Hass

Xubuntu. XFCE has a nice comfy interface that is reminiscent of both Windows and Mac OS X. It's lightweight and powerful at the same time.

Panagiotis Tabakis

Couldn't agree more. My Acer 5672 is reborn with Xubuntu.

Kozaki

Nice welcome aperitif! A few notes :

- why not list the (minimal) recommended hardware requirements for each distro?

- About that, Lubuntu won't even start wit 128 mb RAM; as it comes it takes 512 mb to staet using it. Bodhi 3.2.1 legacy will start, antiX 15/16 and Slitaz rolling are usefull OSes with as little RAM.

- Pentiums ii and iii don't have PAE. AFAIK end user cpus started to show PAE with the AMD Athlon and P4.

nahson

Yeah I hate when anyone says anything based around ubuntu (lubuntu for example) could possibly be lightweight. Old pc's some in a variety of specs of course but to say it'd run on the specs you gave is a joke. Puppy wouldn't even run great on the specs you gave to be honest. That's what people don't get. The LegacyOS varient that someone else mentioned is ok-ish and has that kinda stuff in mind, but that hasn't been updated in years. A lot of what people list when they make these lists is a joke. They'll list false non-real world lowball requirements and list distro's whose only qualifier as being 'light' is that they aren't as bloated or high end as the top stuff. But if windows 2000 or xp is running the same or better than the ones on their list(s) then the lists are garbage.

Ma$oud

how interesting

Arch is the best, of course, is not suitable for newcomers

Allan

What about Antergos _ fast and not a big curve.

Load more
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]