Video Trimmer: A No-nonsense, Simple Video Trimming Application for Linux Desktop

Brief: A dead simple tool to trim videos quickly without re-encoding it. Here, we take a look at what it offers.

You probably are already aware of some of the best free video editors for Linux but not everyone needs all the features offered.

Sometimes you just want to perform a single operation quickly, for instance — trimming a video.

Would you rather choose to explore a full-fledged video editor just to perform a simple trim operation or prefer a quick tool to help you trim the video?

Of course, it would depend on your personal preferences and what you’d want to do with the video. But, for the majority of the users, a tool that makes it super easy to trim a video will be the preference.

Hence, I’d like to highlight a dead simple open-source tool to trim videos quickly – “Video Trimmer“.

Video Trimmer: A simple application to trim videos quickly

Video Trimmer is an open-source application that helps in trimming video clips without re-encoding them.

So, basically, you’ll be able to trim videos without losing the original quality.

All you have to do is – just open the video file using Video Trimmer and then select the region to trim using the mouse.

You can manually set the time range to trim or just drag the region to trim using the mouse. Of course, it could take a while to manually set the timestamp if it’s a long video file and you don’t know where to look at.

To give you an idea, take a look at the screenshot below to see the options available when using Video Trimmer:

Installing Video Trimmer on Linux

Video Trimmer is only available as a Flatpak package on Flathub. So, you should be able to install it on any Linux distribution with Flatpak support without any issues.

In case you didn’t know about Flatpak, you might want to refer our guide on using and installing Flatpak.

If you’re using Arch or Manjaro, you can find it listed on AUR (Arch User Repository) as well.

Wrapping Up

Video Trimmer uses ffmpeg underneath it. What it does can be done easily using ffmpeg commands in the terminal. But then not everyone wants to use terminal for cutting part of a video. Tools like Video Trimmer help such people (like me).

For some reason, if you want to look for an alternative to this, you may try VidCutter as well. Of course, you can always rely on top video editors available for Linux (like OpenShot) to trim videos along with the ability to perform some advanced operations.

What do you think about using “Video Trimmer” on Linux? Do you already have another favorite video trimming tool? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below!