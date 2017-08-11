It's FOSS

A Linux and Open Source Web Portal

Station X is Making Gorgeous Linux Computers

Last updated By 7 Comments

Share352
+116
Share10
Reddit9
Shares 387

Station X Linux machines Brief: Station X, a new company based in the UK, is creating beautifully designed high-end Linux laptops and desktops.

The market share for desktop Linux is hardly 2.5%. But we have more new Linux hardware companies coming up to serve the niche. Station X is the latest entrant in the market with the focus specifically on UK and EU Linux users.

The company is based in Bletchley Park – the home of the Second World War Codebreakers and the birthplace of modern computing. It was known as ‘Station X’during the war and this is why the company has been named Station X.

Station X designs laptops meticulously crafted to run most Linux. They offer pre-configured systems with a wide range of Linux distributions, ranging from Ubuntu to Arch Linux. They have plans to support around 50 Linux distributions in coming months, something no other Linux system vendor is doing at present.

Station X products

Station X Linux systems Unlike the elementary OS based Litebook, Station X machines are not cheap in terms of pricing or hardware. The cheapest model is Spitfire and it costs £850. It has plenty of hardware configuration to justify its price tag though. At present, Station X has the following products:

  • Spitfire: Sleek, tiny laptop focused on portability
  • Lancaster:  A bigger and heavier laptop for gaming
  • Hurricane: Another bigger and heavier for graphics
  • Blenheim: A uniquely designed laptop for all purposes
  • B-29 Superfortress: A desktop with massive upgrade potential

You can find more information about them here.

Suggested read
KDE Has Got Its First Branded Laptop And It's Awesome!

Why Station X?

I had a quick email conversation with one of the founders of Station X, Eddie Vassallo. He told me the reason behind starting Station X is that they saw a real niche in the marketplace for a UK/EU-based Linux hardware supplier who could provide very customized builds, fully compliant Linux components.

As distro-hoppers and regular testers of new distros themselves, Eddie and his partners wanted to have machines that could handle any distro. That’s how Station X was conceptualized.

In terms of the hardware, Station X orders the chassis from similar suppliers that makers like System76 and Tuxedo use – which is why you will see some similarities between the products.

However, when it comes to the components, Station X is very *picky* in order to ensure that they can be supported by the most Linux distros possible. Eddie also mentioned that later this year they hope to begin designing their own custom chassis for a number of products – starting with a Linux Ultrabook.

They are also planning to collaborate with some Linux distributions to launch branded laptops for the selected distribution.

Suggested read
System76 Galago Pro: Specs, Price And Release Date

Your thoughts?

I am always up for Linux laptops. I use Dell XPS 13 Ubuntu edition and while it’s not Linux exclusive, it is still one of the best Linux laptops out there.

Station X has promised to send me one of their systems for review in next few weeks. I’ll be able to make a comparison with Dell XPS 13 once I receive it.

Meanwhile, what do you think of Station X products? Is it something you would buy? Do share your views in the comment section below.

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

7 comments

by Newest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
Dale Bucyk

I definitely would. I am now just getting into setting up Apache2 to learn Linux at more depth. A fabulous operating system!

Author
Abhishek Prakash

Good :)

jarvis-ai

cool yo,
lets take sit and terminal it
wow it linux turn to blow out minds like mac OS and yep the OS with laptop that smell penguin
haha
thanks abhishek , tnx man
my ghosts is going to fresh now

Author
Abhishek Prakash

You're welcome

Frank

Linux laptops, fantastic. Now we need elegand and sleek designs.

Author
Abhishek Prakash

We do, indeed :)