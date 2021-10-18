There are plenty of Linux-based laptops available. There are also mini-PCs preloaded with Linux.
A few Linux-based smartphones are also present in the market.
How about tablets? Are there some good Linux-based tablets? The answer is not straightforward.
Many Linux-only system manufacturers focus on creating desktop computers. This is primarily due to the fact that the Linux experience on touch devices is no where close to what Android and iOS provide.
Does this mean you cannot use Linux on a tablet? Not really. There are a few options available for the early adapters and DIY tinkerers. Let’s see what options do you have in the name of Linux tablets.
Ubuntu Touch
Alright! This is not a gadget but an operating system. But this does give you option to install a touch-friendly version of Ubuntu on some old Android tablet.
Mind the word ‘some’. Officially, Ubuntu Touch supports on Nexus 7, Lenovo M10, Xperia Z4 and BQ Aquaris tablets. You may even try to install Ubuntu Touch on some other tablet of yours. It may not work 100% but could still be pretty much useable.
Ubuntu Touch was a project by Ubuntu team but they discontinued it in 2017. UBports has taken the responsibility of continuing this project and they are doing a good job at it with their limited resources.
All in all, if you have an experimental temperament and want to give another life to your old Android tablet, Ubuntu Touch could be your weekend project.
Pine Tab
Pine64 started with its single board computer Pine A64 as a Raspberry Pi alternative. It launched several Pine-branded products over the time. This list includes low cast PineTime smartwatch, Pinebook laptop, PinePhone smartphone and PineTab tablet.
These Pine devices are often inexpensive and allow the user full control on the gadget. This tinkering attitude has helped it gathered a huge fan following of open source DIY enthusiasts.
The PineTab basically uses the same component as the Pine64 single board computers with touchscreen and keyboard. It’s not the prettiest looking gadget out there but then, it does not intend to be one.
The specifications are basic with an HD IPS capacitive touchscreen, Allwinner A64 chipset, Quad-core CPU and 2 GB RAM.
It’s not something that can compete with an iPad or Galaxy Tab but it allows you to install a distribution of your choice and configure it as you want.
Please keep in mind that Pine has limited stock, so consider yourself lucky if you can see this device available for purchase.
PineNote
Another Pine device that is slightly different from the PineTab you saw in the previous section.
The PineTab is a Linux tablet for browsing internet, using applications and playing games. The PineNote is for taking notes and reading books and documents.
It has a Eink display that you may have seen on e-book readers like Kindle. Apart from letting you experience an e-book reader, PineNote also allows you to take note with a Wacom Pen.
PineNote has Quad-core Rockchip, multi-touch Eink panel, 4 GB RAm and 128 GB eMMC storage. It is also one of the rare few gadgets that has a higher than usual price tag of $399.
Please keep in mind that PineNote is in early developments and is accepting orders only from developers.
JingPad
Perhaps one of the rare few projects that aim to provide a ‘consumer level Linux tablet’. They have premium, custom hardware on the high end side. It has 11″ 2K AMOLED displaym 8 GB RAM, Unisoc Tiger T7510 Octa Core processor along with magnetic keyboard.
Altogether, things look quite good on the paper, at least from the hardware perspective. Premium hardware comes at premium pricing, of course. The device could cost between $600-$800.
JingPad also has its own Linux based, touch-friendly operating system called JingOS. The operating system is still under heavy development and should be ready by end of first quarter of 2022.
Want to know more about JingPad? Read my experience with JingPad and JingOS in this detailed review.
RasPad
RasPad is a kit for Raspberry Pi devices to turn it into a functional touch based device. Unlike the regular tabs, this is not a flat device but has a wedge shaped body. This makes it easier to use at desks.
RasPad is created specially for Raspberry Pi devices and you can use most of its ports easily. There is a dedicated RasPad OS but you are free to use the regular Raspbian OS or Ubuntu or any other Raspberry Pi operating system. Do consider touch friendliness while choosing the OS.
Please keep in mind that Raspberry Pi device is NOT included in the kit. You’ll have to buy it separately.
What’s your choice?
I know we are still far from a good alternative Linux tablet that could compete with at least the Android tablets in the market. But at least we have some options available and that’s a silver lining.
Do you already own any of the above listed devices? How is your experience with it?
If you had to choose only one of them, which is your choice for the ideal Linux tablet?
I’ve been pretty engaged with tablet linux for a while now.
I sincerely believe that the world is going towards a more PC/Tablet convergeant future, and that with Linux we might even get a PC to mobile convergeant ecosystem only needing 1 linux for all your devices.
Gnome is already doing greatly towards desktop convergence and works really well on tablet without needing to have ubuntu touch, particurarly if you have a 2/1 laptop/tablet thingy.
Right now the best type experience of that kind is using a surface device and putting linux on it. Support is pretty great except for the camera situation. But it actually works better than the pre-installed windows 10 S that comes with those devices.
Personally I use the ZorinOS16 on a surface go and everyday people think it’s so professional they thought the operating-system was pre-installed with the device.
The only issue for ecosystem in general is ARM based tablets which reduce app availability. As well as most apps not being built towards convergence yet.
Firefox for example works very well on the tablet, it’s just that the touch settings sucks and has to be changed.
Some kind of a conclusion:
Linux for 2/1 laptop tablets is already amazing it’s just that you gotta install it on a device.
– ARM devices are lacking in apps and support meaning you are stuck to manjaro/arch which makes it a bad option for everyday people
– Most linux distros don’t have much stuff to save power preinstalled
– You might want to stick with a surface device right now
– Gnome and convergent design is king!
And what is needed more of is an actor building relations and standards for apps with developers so we can get a ecosystem for convergent apps. Which it seems gnome is working on, but I think something more similar to the appcenter outreach and ecosystem is more what is needed in a more scalable fashion with higher quality.
Linux tablets: take one as often as needed, before opening Windows.
The PineNote appears to be a lower speced version of the reMarkable tablet.
I got and still have a BQ ubuntu touch upgraded to the latest version. I am not a developer so I have not found much use for it. Any tips would be gratefully recieved.
I have manjaro with the gnome DE running on my Surface Pro 3 tablet and it works really well.
Is everything working? SP3 tablets aren’t terribly expensive, but I know it has issues with *Buntu distros.