GrapheneOS has accused Google of leaning on phone makers to keep away from the project. The claim came in a thread on X today, where the project says makers were questioned about working with it, then threatened over their Google app licensing.

The project adds that courts have already found such licensing terms illegal more than once. It believes Google wants GrapheneOS limited to Pixel devices, the only phones the OS officially supports right now, with no other brand able to build on it.

What transpires in the sections below is what the project said, set against Google's documentation, the GrapheneOS usage guide, and a community list of compatible banking apps.

Google being called out

Google is sabotaging their OEM partners by making a growing number of features and updates exclusive to Pixels. At the same time, Google is trying to convince OEM partners not to support GrapheneOS or even bootloader unlocking. They're also trying to harm GrapheneOS directly. — GrapheneOS (@GrapheneOS) November 19, 2026

GrapheneOS describes the pressure on phone makers as part of a wider push against independent Android builds.

The project says Google is working against GrapheneOS itself and expects it to go further. It sees Pixel bootloaders being locked down eventually and Play Integrity, an API it calls illegal, being pushed harder. And if that were to happen, Android forks would struggle to survive under that.

GrapheneOS believes some of Google's conduct breaks US criminal law and that antitrust violations can put individuals in prison. It wants to talk to the DoJ and says earlier cases against Google left its most serious violations largely untouched.

Supporters are being asked for introductions to prosecutors and regulators, with assurances that the project has the necessary resources to carry on no matter what happens.

Do they have a case?

GrapheneOS says more Android features and updates now stay Pixel only, leaving other hardware partners behind. Its examples are two of the four yearly major releases going to Pixels only and Android 17 QPR2 landing there first.

The same complaint came up over QPR1 in September.

It adds that partners are being steered away from supporting bootloader unlocking. Keep in mind that installing a different OS other than Android needs an unlockable bootloader.

A Motorola deal announced earlier this year is taking GrapheneOS beyond Pixels, with more Motorola phones expected soon. But there's an issue.

Google's pitches the Play Integrity API as a way for apps to check they are on a real, certified Android phone. With how GrapheneOS works, it inevitably runs into trouble with that. The OS is not Google certified, and that is what the API looks for.

GrapheneOS does not try to fake certification, as that approach would be fragile and need constant repair. It would rather apps use hardware attestation, a method it supports in full.

One more thing

Another recurring problem for the OS is how banking apps handle it. Many depend on Google Play services, and some turn away devices that are not Google certified.

GrapheneOS has kept chipping away at this. Earlier releases added a notification showing which apps use Play Integrity and an option to block it for apps that can run without it.

A later fix got a few banking apps working again after an update broke them.

The third-party PrivSec list gives a sense of where things stand. It is crowdsourced, covers banks from many countries, and was updated recently.

As an open source project, GrapheneOS is well within its rights to call out a company the size of Google over what it sees as malice. Whether any legal action follows is a story for another day.