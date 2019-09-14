Meet PineTime: A $25 Linux Smartwatch in Making

Brief: After budget friendly Pine Tab, Pine Phone and Pine Notebook, PINE64 just revealed that it is working on a Linux based smartwatch called PineTime. It should cost around $25 when it is available.

Right after PINE64 announced the existence of its PinePhone, they shared a picture on what’s coming next – a smartwatch (PineTime) aimed as a companion device for Linux smartphones.

Now that we have Librem 5 up for preorders and PinePhone soon to be available. It is definitely a great time to introduce a companion device to compliment and expand the ecosystem for Linux compatible devices.

Here’s what PINE64 tweeted about PineTime:

This is the #PineTime (actual photo) – a #Linux smartphone companion and a side-project of ours. Are you a @real_FreeRTOS or @ArmMbed developer with an interest in smartwatches? – let us know. pic.twitter.com/j7ygDWNqbD — PINE64 (@thepine64) September 13, 2019

So, we have little-to-none information on PineTime. But, as per the details shared officially on Twitter, the target selling price for this device will start at $20 with $5 give or take. Along with the announcement, they also stated that they are looking for developers to help them with FreeRTOS or MBED support.

An actual image of PineTime smartwatch

Well, $25 does not seem to be a bad price tag for a companion smartwatch compatible with Linux smartphones. However, it’s still too early to expect something from it.

When someone asked them about the pre-order option and insisted to take the money on Twitter, PINE64 responded: “We’ll take your money and put it to good use when it’s a finished product. Thanks for the support! ” That is a very ambitious response for users getting a Linux smartphone in the near future.

For now, they aim for Linux smartphones and may expand their list of compatible devices – but nothing’s certain. Till then, we wait to hear more from them about the specifications and capabilities.

What do you think about PineTime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.