How to Install Deepin Desktop on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

This tutorial shows you the proper steps to install the Deepin desktop environment on Ubuntu. Removal steps are also mentioned.
Deepin is undoubtedly a beautiful Linux distribution. The recently released Deepin version 20 makes it even more beautiful.
Now, Deepin Linux is based on Debian and the default repository mirrors are too slow. If you would rather stay with Ubuntu, you have the Deepin variant of Ubuntu in the form UbuntuDDE Linux distribution. It is not one of the official Ubuntu flavors yet.
Reinstalling a new distribution is a bit of annoyances for you would lose the data and you’ll have to reinstall your applications on the newly installed UbuntuDDE.
A simpler option is to install Deepin desktop environment on your existing Ubuntu system. After all you can easily install more than one desktop environment in one system.
Fret not, it is easy to do it and you can also revert the changes if you do not like it. Let me show you how to do that.
Installing Deepin Desktop on Ubuntu 20.04
The UbuntuDDE team has created a PPA for their distribution and you can use the same PPA to install Deepin desktop on Ubuntu 20.04. Keep in mind that this PPA is only available for Ubuntu 20.04. Please read about using PPA in Ubuntu.
No Deepin version 20
The Deepin desktop you’ll be installing using the PPA here is NOT the new Deepin desktop version 20 yet. It will probably be there after Ubuntu 20.10 release but we cannot promise anything.
Here are the steps that you need to follow:
Step 1: You need to first add the official PPA by Ubuntu DDE Remix team by typing this on the terminal:
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:ubuntudde-dev/stable
Step 2: Once you have added the repository, proceed with installing the Deepin desktop.
sudo apt install ubuntudde-dde
Now, the installation will start and after a while, you will be asked to choose the display manager.
You need to select “lightdm” if you want Deepin desktop themed lock screen. If not, you can set it as “gdm3“.
In case you don’t see this option, you can get it by typing the following command and then select your preferred display manager:
sudo dpkg-reconfigure lightdm
Step 3: Once done, you have to log out and log in again by choosing the “Deepin” session or just reboot the system.
And, that is it. Enjoy the Deepin experience on your Ubuntu 20.04 LTS system in no time!
Removing Deepin desktop from Ubuntu 20.04
In case, you don’t like the experience or of it is buggy for some reason, you can remove it by following the steps below.
Step 1: If you’ve set “lightdm” as your display manager, you need to set the display manager as “gdm3” before uninstalling Deepin. To do that, type in the following command:
sudo dpkg-reconfigure lightdm
And, select gdm3 to proceed.
Once you’re done with that, you can simply enter the following command to remove Deepin completely:
sudo apt remove startdde ubuntudde-dde
To also remove related dependencies and other leftover packages, you can type in:
sudo apt autoremove
You can just reboot to get back to your original Ubuntu desktop. In case the icons become unresponsive, you just open the terminal (CTRL + ALT + T) and type in:
reboot
In case you’re wondering, as some of our readers in the comments section below — yes, you can use the same steps on Linux Mint 20 to install and remove Deepin Desktop. But, you do not need to reconfigure the display manager. I tested it for a while using Linux Mint 20 Cinnamon.
Linux Mint 20 already utilizes LightDM but for some reason Deepin Desktop login screen does not work with it. You will get the Deepin Desktop environment after you log in, but the lock screen stays the same as it is usually on Mint 20.
Wrapping Up
It is good to have different choices of desktop environments. If you really like Deepin desktop interface, this could be a way to experience Deepin on Ubuntu.
If you have questions or if you face any issues, please let me know in the comments.
Is this just a desktop environment or does it offer performance benefits as well?
Deepin isn’t really known for performance. If you want a different user experience and probably like what you see on Deepin linux distro, you can try it.
please make an article for an mint 20 as how to to install dde
The installation steps will be the same, you just don’t need to configure the display manager because Linux Mint 20 already uses LightDM.
I tested it on Linux Mint 20 cinnamon, it works but the Deepin lockscreen does not replace Mint’s original lockscreen design.
Hi Ankush,
Thanks for this tip. I have been looking for a way of doing this for some time and I now have DDE working fine with Ubuntu 20.04 on an old Compaq laptop. Will be trying it on some other machines soon.
Cheers, Mike Y
Glad you found it useful! :)
Can I use this in Linux mint 20?
Yes, you can, the installation steps will be the same, you just don’t need to configure the display manager because Linux Mint 20 already uses LightDM.
I tested it on Linux Mint 20 cinnamon, it works but the Deepin lockscreen does not replace Mint’s original lockscreen design.
I’m getting GPG Error NO_PUBKEY. How to fix this?
You can fix this by following the tutorial here: https://itsfoss.com/solve-gpg-error-signatures-verified-ubuntu/
Let me know if you still need help. You can also head to our forums (https://itsfoss.community/) in the future! :)
Hi Ankush,
I tried that solution, But it did not work for me.
I’m getting this error:
Executing: /tmp/apt-key-gpghome.p3SpLX3tGU/gpg.1.sh –keyserver keyserver.ubuntu.com –recv-keys C27BE3D0F0FE09DA
gpg: key C27BE3D0F0FE09DA: public key “Launchpad PPA for ubuntu DDE” imported
gpg: Total number processed: 1
gpg: imported: 1
gpg: invalid key resource URL ‘/etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/home:IBBoard:cawbird.gpg’
gpg: keyblock resource ‘(null)’: General error
gpg: key 7721F63BD38B4796: 2 signatures not checked due to missing keys
gpg: key 8881B2A8210976F2: 1 signature not checked due to a missing key
gpg: key 7FCC7D46ACCC4CF8: 2 signatures not checked due to missing keys
gpg: key A7A55B845DCFCBE2: 1 signature not checked due to a missing key
gpg: key A6616109451BBBF2: 12 signatures not checked due to missing keys
gpg: key 3B4FE6ACC0B21F32: 3 signatures not checked due to missing keys
gpg: key D94AA3F0EFE21092: 3 signatures not checked due to missing keys
gpg: key C8CAB6595FDFF622: 2 signatures not checked due to missing keys
gpg: key 871920D1991BC93C: 1 signature not checked due to a missing key
gpg: Total number processed: 12
gpg: skipped new keys: 12
Could you try this command instead?
sudo apt-key adv –keyserver hkp://keyserver.ubuntu.com:80 –recv-keys C27BE3D0F0FE09DA
This should solve it.