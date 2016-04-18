It's FOSS

How To Use Google Drive In Linux

Using Google Drive in Linux

Brief: While Google Drive is not officially available for Linux, here are tools to help you use Google Drive in Linux.

Google Drive is an integral part of the Google ecosystem. It offers 15 GB of free storage which is shared across your Gmail account, Google Photos, various Google and Android services. Since its debut in 2012, we’ve seen official Google Drive clients for Windows, OS X, Android, iOS.

But, unfortunately, an official Linux client is yet to see the light of the day, if ever. This deliberate and continual ignore by Google has prompted Linux users to question if Google hates desktop Linux?

However, in the world of Linux, there’s always an alternative or workaround. Here we’re going to see such alternatives ways you can use Google Drive in Linux.

Best tools to use Google Drive in Linux

The list here is no particular order. I have just listed a few Google Drive desktop clients for Linux along with some other hacks.

1. Insync

Insync is the most feature-rich Google Drive desktop client available out there. You’ll find almost everything you want from a Google Drive client in it, including multiple account support, desktop notification, symlink support etc.

It’s available for all major Linux distros and the installation process straightforward. It offers a beautiful GUI as well as the command-line interface.

The only downside is that Insync is not free. Insync provides a 15 day free trial period. After that, it’ll cost you about $29 one-time payment for a single account and for multiple accounts, Insync has per-year pricing plans. If you have no problem with that, we can safely say that Insync is the Google Drive desktop client you’re looking for.

2. overGrive

overGrive is yet another feature-rich Google Drive desktop client. It includes almost all the features from Insync with some exceptions, such as no symlink support. It provides a nice GUI and an interactive setup process. overGrive supports all major Linux distros and desktop environments. It’s also available in multiple languages.

Though overGrive is not free, its price is far less than that of Insync. The license fee for overGrive is only $4.99. It can be a good choice for Google Drive desktop client.

3. Rclone

Rclone is actually more than just a Google Drive client. It is a command-line program to sync files and directories to and from various cloud storage services, including Google Drive, Dropbox, Amazon S3, OneDrive etc. The installation and usage documentation can be found on their official website. For configuring Google Drive with Rclone, read this.

It’s completely free and open source. You can find the source code in the GitHub repository of Rclone. If you are comfortable working with the command-line interface, you can pick this one.

4. Drive

This one’s a little bit interesting. Drive was originally developed by Burcu Dogan, while working on Google Drive platform’s team. So, this is the closest thing we have to an official client.

It’s a command-line tool written with GO programming language. It doesn’t have background sync feature. It’s designed to upload/download files in a push/pull style. Frankly, it’s a little difficult to use it for everyday purposes. You’ll find a complete guide for Drive on its GitHub project.

Platform specific installation methods can be found here.

5. GNOME (version 3.18+)

GNOME online accounts (Google account added)

If you use GNOME as your desktop environment, you’re in luck. Starting from version 3.18, GNOME has baked in a Google Drive feature in their file manager Nautilus.

If you add your Google Account in GNOME Online Accounts, Nautilus will automatically have Google Drive added to its sidebar as a remote filesystem. It’s not actually a desktop client. But you can do some cool things like drag&drop file uploading, opening Google Drive files directly from Nautilus, copying files from Google Drive to your local filesystem etc.

Read our guide on how to install GNOME Shell in Ubuntu.

Your pick?

It’s totally disappointing that Google hasn’t yet come forward with an official Google Drive client for Linux despite the growing popularity of Linux. Until it does, these alternatives are all we have.

Which one of these is your favorite? Do you have any other suggestions to use Google Drive in Ubuntu or any other Linux? Are you facing trouble using any of these methods? Whatever the reason is, you’re always welcomed to use our comment section.

Bobf

If you would like a simple to set up & free alternative for Google Drive in Linux, then look no further that grive2. You set it & forget it! Please see http://www.techrepublic.com/article/how-to-sync-your-google-cloud-on-linux-with-grive2/

Edward Seymour

Hi, I have just installed Deepin 15 Linux OS ,as a trial, and the installation came with Google search engine and not Firefox .

So far as a newbie to Linux ,I am pretty impressed with this OS.

I have up to now been a Mint fan.

Z80A

Surprised to see no mentioning of google-drive-ocamlfuse - have used it for years with no issues (except for speed). Technically not Google Drive synchronization, but a FUSE filesystem backend for mounting Google Drive under linux. No GUI stuff, but integrates straight into the file manager. google-drive-ocamlfuse also offers read-only access to Google Docs, Sheets and Slides, which its converts to ODT, ODS of PDF. Installation and use is fairly uncomplicated, but described in details in the wiki:

https://github.com/astrada/google-drive-ocamlfuse/wiki

Pepe Botella

Yep! google-drive-ocamlfuse is too slow to be useful. Still installed but seldom used. The concept is great but the usability is nil. Wonder what Gnome 3.18 and over uses for its GDrive feature. Will Abishek or Munin test it for us and compare (at least the free options) on every aspect?

alfonex

I use grive2. In combination with rsync and cron you can sync as often as you like

Vanja Šantak

I'm using Insync, because my desktop envirenment is cinnamon.

If i were using Gnome google drive feature :-)

Abhishek Prakash

Insync is the best option available if you don't mind paying a few bucks.