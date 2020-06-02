Linux Lite is one of the best Linux distributions suitable for Windows users. Not just limited to that, it’s also one of the most preferred lightweight Linux distributions available.

Now that Linux Lite 5.0 has finally arrived based on Ubuntu 20.04 and I’m excited to see the changes!

In this article, we’ll take a look at what’s new in Linux Lite 5.0.

Linux Lite 5.0: Key Changes

Even though Linux Lite supports UEFI since series 2.x, they always had their default release non-UEFI.

But, with Linux Lite 5.0, they have finally added the support for UEFI out-of-the-box for the default release along with numerous significant improvements. Let’s take a brief look at what has changed:

UEFI Support

Linux Lite 5.0 supports UEFI out-of-the-box. However, they recommend disabling the Secure Boot feature even though it should work with that.

You can take a look at one of their forum threads to understand more about it. Not to mention, you can also find more information about it in the new inbuilt Help Manual.

Ubuntu-based distro with no hidden telemetry

If you were looking for a Linux distribution that’s based on Ubuntu but without any hidden telemetry, Linux Lite 5.0 seems to be the perfect option.

In the release announcement, they mentioned it in the changelog along with a screenshot that you can see here:

GUFW Firewall replaced by firewallId

You might have read about setting up a firewall using GUFW on Linux but starting with Linux Lite 5.0, it has been replaced by firewallId.

It seems that GUFW isn’t as configurable as firewallId. Hence, they decided to replace it.

By default, it is disabled. But, you can choose to enable it by following one of the tutorials in the Help Manual.

Latest Whisker Menu

Whisker Menu has been updated to v2.4.2. In addition to the update, you can also notice that “Install Updates” is now pinned to the favorites section.

HiDPI Settings

You will find it very easy to utilize the HiDPI settings from the Settings menu if you need it.

XFCE Screensaver Added

With Linux Lite 5.0, you will also notice the addition of XFCE screensaver program — which is disabled by default.

It’s a simple addition that should be useful for users who always wanted a screensaver app and the ability to tweak it.

Other Important Improvements

In addition to the key highlights mentioned above, there are several other changes that should come in handy for Linux Lite 5.0 users. I’ve listed some of them here:

Mousepad replaces Leafpad

New update notification

Integrity Check during live boot

Major improvements to the Help Manual

Chrome has replaced Chromium in Lite Software

New Logout options

Lite Welcome screen and Lite User Manager now updated to GTK3 and Python3.

New options added to the Welcome screen: Select Dark or Light Theme, UEFI & Secure Boot, Feedback

Improved Lite Widget

You can find a list of detailed changes in their official announcement post if you want to explore more about it.

Wrapping Up

I think Linux Lite 5.0 is better than ever and with all the recent additions it’s also going to be a fantastic option for a lot of new Linux users.

What do you think about Linux Lite 5.0? Let me know your thoughts in the comments down below.