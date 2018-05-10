Trello Alternative Project Management Tool Zenkit is Now Available as Snap Package

Brief: Project management app Zenkit is now available as a Snap application for Linux desktop.

Zenkit – in case you did not know – is a collaboration tool for managing projects and tasks for work just like Trello. Both Trello and Zenkit are not open source projects.

Recently, Zenkit released a “snap” on Snapcraft which enables you to use Zenkit on any Linux distribution without having to worry about updates and stability.

Zenkit’s COO Peter Oehler explained the emphasis on expanding support for Linux platform with the following statement:

“Linux users are passionate Zenkit users and we wanted to support them as much as possible. They are an integral part of the Zenkit community. Streamlining workflows is what Zenkit does best, and this snap will help users have the latest version of our software, without adding more work for them.”

While Trello is available for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS; Zenkit is available for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Linux. Of course, both are web-based project management tools – so you can log in to their respective services on your browser to keep using them instead of using the standalone application for a particular platform.

Personally, I prefer services that offer standalone apps because dedicated desktop tools are often more useful than the web version. You won’t face troubles in looking for the correct tab when you have tons of tabs open. Accidentally closing the browser tabs is another annoyance. Sometimes, desktop tools provide offline capabilities as well. Zenkit is such a tool.

Zenkit features

Yes, it’s just another project management platform but with some impressive offerings, they are:

The ability to work offline

The user interface is clean and intuitive

Features all the necessary functionalities like Calendar, Creating and organizing a team, activity tracking, collaboration, checklists, labels, to-do list, and so on.

It comes with the support for Zapier integration.

It lets you import Trello boards / Wunderlist to-do list to Zenkit easily.

The mind map view of the overall project is a bonus!

You can know more about the features offered on their official web page or watch this video:

Install Zenkit on Linux

Zenkit already provides DEB, RPM and AppImage packages for Linux desktop. With Snap support, Ubuntu users can easily install it from the Software Center.

For other Linux distributions, made sure to enable Snap support first. And then simply use the Snap command to install Zenkit.

sudo snap install zenkit

The snap package will be downloaded and installed. To launch it, type in “zenkit” on the terminal or simply search it in the application menu.

Wrapping Up

While covering this news, I used Zenkit briefly and I can say I am quite impressed with its features. And it’s not just me, even Matthew from TheNextWeb seems to be impressed by Zenkit when compared to Trello for his work.

What do you think of Zenkit? Is it a worthy alternative to a collaboration tool like Trello? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.