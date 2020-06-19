Get Your Work Done Faster With These To-Do List Apps on Linux Desktop

Getting work done is super important. If you have a planned list of things to do, it makes your work easier. So, it’s no surprise why we’re talking about to-do list apps on Linux here.

Sure, you can easily utilize some of the best note taking apps on Linux for this purpose but using a dedicated to-do app helps you stay focused on work.

You might be aware of some online services for that— but how about some cool Linux apps that you can use to create a to-do list? In this article, I’m going to highlight the best to-do list apps available for Linux.

Best To-Do List Applications For Desktop Linux Users

I have tested these apps on Pop!_OS. I have also tried to mention the installation steps for the mentioned apps but you should check your distribution’s package manager for details.

Note: The list is in no particular order of ranking

1. Planner

Planner is probably the best to-do list app I’ve across for Linux distributions.

The best thing is — it is a free and open-source project. It provides a beautiful user interface that aims to give you a meaningful user experience. In other words, it’s simple and yet attractive.

Not to forget, you get a gorgeous dark mode. As you can see in the screenshot above, you can also choose to add emojis to add some fun to your serious work tasks.

Overall, it looks clean while offering features like the ability to add repeating tasks, creating separate folder/projects, sync with todoist etc.

How to install it?

If you’re using elementary OS, you can find it listed in the app center. In either case, they also offer a Flatpak package on Flathub.

Unless you have Flatpak integration in your software center, you should follow our guide to use Flatpak on Linux to get it installed.

In case you want to explore the source code, take a look at its GitHub page.

2. Go For It!

Yet another impressive open-source to-do app for Linux which is based on todotxt. Even though it isn’t available for Ubuntu 20.04 (or later) at the time of writing this, you can still use it on machines with Ubuntu 19.10 or older.

In addition to the ability to adding tasks, you can also specify the duration/interval of your break. So, with this to-do app, you will not just end up completing the tasks but also being productive without stressing out.

The user interface is plain and simple with no fancy features. We also have a separate article on Go For It — if you’d like to know more about it.

You can also use it on your Android phone using the Simpletask Dropbox app.

How to install it?

You can type the commands below to install it on any Ubuntu-based distro (prior to Ubuntu 20.04):

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:go-for-it-team/go-for-it-stable sudo apt update sudo apt install go-for-it

In case you want to install it on any other Linux distro, you can try the Flatpak package on Flathub.

If you don’t know about Flatpak — take a look at our complete guide on using Flatpak. To explore more about it, you can also head to their GitHub page.

3. GNOME To Do

If you’re using Ubuntu or other Linux distribution with GNOME desktop envioenment, you should already have it installed. Just search for “To Do” and you should find it.

It’s a simple to-do app which presents the list in the form of cards and you can have separate set of tasks every card. You can add a schedule to the tasks as well. It supports extensions with which you can enable the support for todo.txt files and also integration with todoist.

4. Task Coach

Task Coach is yet another open-source to-do list app that offers quite a lot of essential features. You can add sub-tasks, description to your task, add dates, notes, and a lot more things. It also supports tree view for the task lists you add and manage.

It’s a good thing to see that it offers cross-platform support (Windows, macOS, and Android).

Overall, it’s easy to use with tons of options and works well.

How to install it?

It offers both .deb and .rpm packages for Ubuntu and Fedora. In addition to that, you can also install it using PPA.

You can find all the necessary files and instructions from its official download page.

You may notice an installation error for its dependencies on Ubuntu 20.04. But, I believe it should work fine on the previous Ubuntu releases.

In my case, it worked out fine for me when using the AUR package through Pamac on Manjaro Linux.

5. Todour

A very simple open-source to-do list app that lets you utilize todo.txt file as well. You may not get a lot of options to choose from — but you get a couple of useful settings to tweak.

It may not be the most actively developed to-do list app — but it does the work expected.

How to install Todour?

If you’re using Manjaro Linux, you can utilize pamac to install Todour from AUR.

Unfortunately, it does not provide any .deb or .rpm package for Ubuntu/Fedora. So, you’ll have to build it from source or just explore more about it on its GitHub page.

Bonus: Terminal-based Taskwarrior to do list app

A command-line based open-source to-do list program “Taskwarrior” is an impressive tool if you don’t need a Graphical User Interface (GUI). It also provides cross-platform support (Windows and macOS).

It’s quite easy to add and list tasks along with a due date as shown in the screenshot above.

To make the most out of it, I would suggest you to follow the official documentation to know how to use it and the options/features that it offers.

How to install it?

You can find it in your respective package managers on any Linux distribution. To get it intalled in Ubuntu, you will have to type the following in the terminal:

sudo apt install taskwarrior

For Manjaro Linux, you can simply get it installed through pamac that you usually need to install software in Manjaro Linux.

In case of any other Linux distributions, you should head to its official download page and follow the instructions.

Wrapping Up

As an interesting mention, I’d like you to take a look at TodoList, which is an applet for KDE-powered distributions. Among mainstream to-do list applications, Remember The Milk is the rare one that provides a Linux client. It is not open source, though.

I hope this list of to-do specific apps help you get things done on Linux.

Did I miss any of your favorite to-do list apps on Linux? Feel free to let me know what you think!