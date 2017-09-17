Sublime Text 3.0 is Here! See, How to Install it on Linux

Brief: After several years in beta, Sublime Text 3.0 is finally here. Check out the new features and installation of Sublime Text 3.0 in Linux.

The stable version of Sublime Text 3.0 has been released with major changes seen in almost every aspect of version 2.0. According to the release statement, “virtually every aspect of the editor has been improved in some way, and even a list of the major changes would be too long.”

Sublime Text is a cross-platform proprietary text editor that is available for Linux, Windows and macOS used for “code, markup and prose”. It has often been termed as the best code editor but as Abhishek said, “it was one of the top choices once but things have changed in last few years after Atom entered the scene”.

The major changes to be seen in Sublime Text 3.0 are the Goto Definition, the new UI, syntax highlighting engine and an expanded API. Spell-check and word wrapping work better now.

The release specifies that Sublime Text 3.0 has more performance when compared to Sublime Text 2 even though it is larger in size than 2. It now has a faster startup, scrolling is more efficient and files open faster.

New Features in Sublime Text 3.0

General UI

The most prominent change here is the settings which now opens in a new window. The user and default settings stand side-by-side.

Image preview is added when opening images

A preview tab is created when previewing files from the sidebar

The status bar now displays encoding and line endings

Panel Switcher has been added to the status bar

When pressing ctrl+w, a tweaked window closing behavior is seen

OS Integration for Linux

Starting Sublime Text from the command line will daemonize the process by default

Sudo save has been added

Menu hiding now possible

Other fixes like the incorrect handling of double clicks in the Find panel and underscore display in some of the menus

Editor Control

An “Open URL” will show when you right-click on a URL

Word wrap behavior improved

Word navigation has been improved

Paste from History added

Autocomplete works as expected in macros

Spell checking word selection behavior has improved

You check out all the Sublime Text 2.0 to 3.0 changes here.

Sublime Text may be downloaded and evaluated for free for unlimited time, however, a license must be purchased for continued use.

Sublime Text 3.0 already accepts license key for those who purchased it in February 2013. For those who have a license key for Sublime Text 1 or 2, they can purchase an upgrade.

Install Sublime Text 3 in Ubuntu and other Linux distributions

Packages and package repositories have been provided for major Linux distros.

Users of Debian, Ubuntu and other Ubuntu-based Linux distribution such as Linux Mint, elementary OS etc, can follow the commands below to install Sublime Text 3:

wget -qO - https://download.sublimetext.com/sublimehq-pub.gpg | sudo apt-key add - echo "deb https://download.sublimetext.com/ apt/stable/" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/sublime-text.list sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install sublime-text

For Arch, CentOS, Fedora and openSUSE, please follow the installation instructions on the page below:

Install Sublime Text 3 on Linux