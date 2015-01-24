It's FOSS

4 Best Modern Open Source Code Editors For Linux

Last updated

Best code editors for Linux

Brief: Looking for best programming editors in Linux? Here’s a list of best code editors for Linux. The best part is that all of them are open source code editors.

If you ask the old school Linux users, their answer would be Vi, Vim, Emacs, Nano etc. But I am not talking about them. I am going to talk about new age, cutting edge, great looking, sleek and yet powerful, feature-rich best open source code editors for Linux that would enhance your programming experience.

Best modern Open Source editors for Linux

I use Ubuntu as my main desktop and hence I have provided installation instructions for Ubuntu based distributions. But this doesn’t make this list as best code editors for Ubuntu because the list is apt for any Linux distribution. Just to add, the list is not in any particular priority order.

1. Brackets

Brackets is one of the best open source code editors

Brackets is an open source code editor from Adobe. Brackets focuses exclusively on the needs of web designers with built-in support for HTML, CSS and JavaScript. It is lightweight and yet powerful. It provides you with inline editing and live preview. There are plenty of plugins available to further enhance your experience with Brackets.

Some of the main features of Brackets code editor are:

  • Inline editing
  • Live preview
  • Preprocessor Support
  • Built-in extension manager
  • Cross-platform

You can get the source code as well as binaries for Linux, OS X and Windows on its website.

Get Brackets

2. Atom

Atom is considered to be an excellent code editor for Linux

Atom is another modern and sleek looking open source editor for programmers. Atom is developed by Github and promoted as a “hackable text editor for the 21st century”. The looks of Atom resembles a lot like Sublime Text editor, a hugely popular but closed source text editors among programmers.

Some of the main features of Atom code editor are:

  • Easily extendible
  • Built-in package manager with a huge number of plugins available
  • Smart autocompletion
  • Split windows
  • Cross-platform
  • Embedded Git control
  • Command palette support
  • Looks customization

Atom has recently released .deb and .rpm packages so that one can easily install Atom in Debian and Fedora based Linux distributions. Of course, its source code is available as well.

Get Atom

3. Light Table

Light Table is the next generation open source code editor for Linux

Flaunted as “the next generation code editor”, Light Table is another modern looking, underrated yet feature-rich open source code editor which is more of an IDE than a mere text editor.

There are numerous extensions available to enhance its capabilities. Inline evaluation is what you would love in it. You have to use it to believe how useful Light Table actually is.

Some of the main features of Light Table are:

  • Built-in extension manager
  • Inline evaluation obviates the need for printing to screen as you can evaluate the code in the editor live
  • ‘Watches’ feature lets you see your code running live
  • Cross-platform

If you are using Ubuntu-based Linux distribution, then installing Light Table is easier for you. However, officially, Light Table doesn’t provide any packages. You have to build it yourself.

Get Light Table

4. Visual Studio Code

Microsoft Visual Studio Code has been deemed as the best code editor for web development

Visual Studio Code is a popular code editor from Microsoft. Now don’t push the panic button just yet. Visual Studio Code is completely open source.

In fact, Visual Studio Code was among the first few ‘peace offering’ from Microsoft to Linux and Open Source world. Microsoft has open sourced a number of its tools after that. Of course, that doesn’t include Microsoft Office.

Visual Studio Code is an excellent code editor, especially for web development. It is lightweight as well.  Some of the other main features are:

  • Intellisense provides useful hints and auto-completion features
  • Built-in Git support
  • Built-in extension manager with plenty of extensions available to download
  • Integrated terminal
  • Custom snippet support
  • Debugging tools
  • Support for a huge number of programming languages
  • Cross-platform

You can download packages for Ubuntu and Fedora from its website:

Get Visual Studio Code

What’s your pick?

No, we are not limited to just four code editors in Linux. The list was about modern editors for programmers. Of course, you have plenty of other options such as Notepad++ alternative Notepadqq or SciTE and many more. So, among these four, which one is your favorite code editor for Linux?

Grammatical errors, technical errors or outdated information? If this article needs any kind of updates, please let us know, thanks.

54 comments

Anonymous

Any article on modern open source editors for linux that doesn't mention Kate is not worth reading.

Mauricio Martínez Garcia

emacs for ever

Arash.S

#include
#include

int
main (void) {
while (1) {
fprintf (stdout, "VIM is sexy and every body know it.\n");
}
exit (EXIT_SUCCESS);
}

nugindonesia

geany still has good impression. :)

Eddie G.

Since I'm new to programming, I've so far downloaded and have tried: Eclipse (For Java) - Code::Blocks (For C++) and NinjaIDE (For Python) I love all three of these ,but I'm going to look into a few others that folks here have mentioned....mainly Geany...Emacs....and Noepadqq.....I LOVE the entire Open Source Community!....because they offer you so much freedom to install and use what you WANT!

James M

Atom IDE is quite nice as well, install the atom-ide-ui package along with ide language packages. JS, C#, java and php, plus a slew of community added languages like go, css, rust, json, python... etc...

Ced

I'm going to try the Lime Text

Casper

How to install Lime Text?

Himanshu Shekhar

Spacemacs

Marco Czen

Do look at Visual Studio Code a well

Jesse Boyd

How could you not mention Eclipse or Spring Tool Suite for code editing? These are software developer industry standard and have linux versions.

Koszko

He didn't mention them because they're IDEs and this article is about code editors only.

Thor

That's a bit of a stretch. VS Code can initiate compilation and solve references just as Atom can. There's no differencw othwr than the language used to write the applications. The only reason is these are mosly scripted languages used to write the editors/IDEs, while better IDEs are written in C++ or Java.

He still should have included both Eclipse anf the community editions of the JetBrains tools.

sanjay tharagesh

I am new to linux and using ubuntu right now. Its very annoying to write a c++ program in an text editor and then run it on terminal and also It is difficult to edit my program by this way.In windows i used to do the program with turbo c++, its easy to handle and to compile and run the program. Can you suggest me a c++ editor for ubuntu, which will be easy to compile and run the programs easily.I also tried komodo edit but i dont know how to compile and run the program.

sanjay tharagesh.

David Dreggors

OOPS! I also forgot to mention Code::Blocks... also a very nice open source Linux compatible IDE.

There is also Anjuta IDE as well.

Note above that I said Komodo IDE not Komodo Edit. Also note that the IDE is not free.

David Dreggors

Netbeans, Eclipse, Geany, and even Komodo IDE all work on Linux (even Ubuntu)

Shan

You can use Geany Editor

Old Fart

VIM is too recent. VI for old school.

Compro Prasad

Try neovim man

Marek

Komodo Edit is the best. For me. Great performance, addons, etc.

Snehal

Vim.. anyday..

