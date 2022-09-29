How to Use Picture in Picture Mode in Brave Browser

Brave is an excellent Chrome-like and yet Chrome alternative web browser.

Firefox and Brave are two browsers I like using on my Linux system. Both have different advantages.

There is one thing that Firefox does better than Brave and it is the picture-in-picture (PIP) mode that works on YouTube, Netflix and most streaming sites.

Brave too has picture-in-picture mode but it’s so hidden that you feel like there is no PIP support at all.

The built-in picture-in-picture works on some websites (like YouTube) but may not work on others (like Prime Video). Worry not! you can use a dedicated extension for that.

Let me show both methods in this tutorial.

Method 1: Use double right click on the video

The trick is to do two right clicks one after another and you should see the option Picture in Picture mode.

Let me show this by an example. Play a YouTube video in Brave. Now right-click on the video. You

Move the cursor slightly away from the context menu after the first right click

Do another right click. It should be on the video but not on the previous context menu. Just someplace else on the video.

Now you should see another context menu with the Picture in picture option.

You should see the Picture in picture option in the second right click

Select the Picture in picture and the video will pop out in its own window. You can move it anywhere in the browser.

Picture-in-picture mode in Brave browser

You can also keep it playing anywhere on the screen while you use some other application.

Brave playing picture in picture mode

You can resize the pop-up window as per your liking in the recent Brave versions.

I don’t understand why Brave has it hidden like this. Why not give it prominence?

Anyway, this works on websites like YouTube but may not work on Prime videos. If you want that, you can install an extension.

Method 2: Use Picture-in-Picture extension

There is an official plugin from Google that allows you to get the Picture-in-Picture feature in Google Chrome. Since Brave is based on Chromium, you can use the same extension in Brave.

Go to the extension page and hit the Add to Brave button.

Add Picture-in-Picture Extension to Brave

When you click on that, it gives you the option to add the extension.

Add the extension

Once you have added the extension, you should see it in the top right corner of the browser.

Using Picture in Picture Extension

When you are playing a video, click on the extension and the video should pop out.

Were you able to enable PIP mode in Brave?

Picture in Picture mode has become an essential feature for casual streaming consumption. I find it strange that Brave and other browsers haven’t paid enough attention to it. Firefox handles it excellently.

I hope this quick little tip helped you to get the PIP experience in Brave browser. Which of the two methods do you prefer? Right-click or the extension?