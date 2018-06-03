Earlier a Business Insider report suggested that GitHub is seriously considering a $5 billion buyout from Microsoft. Bloomberg later confirmed that the deal has been finalized and Microsoft is buying GitHub. And Microsoft has now officially announced that it has bought GitHub for $7.5 billion.
In case you didn’t know, GitHub is the largest software developer’s community with more than 23 million individual developers from over a million organizations worldwide. A huge number of open source projects use GitHub for development and for hosting their source code. Though GitHub is famous for open source projects, it is a private limited company.
Not the first time Microsoft tries to buy GitHub
This is not the first time that Microsoft attempts to buy GitHub. Back in 2016 when GitHub was raising the second round of fundings, Microsoft saw an opportunity for itself. GitHub denied the ‘rumors’ and Microsoft declined to comment on it.
Two years later, Microsoft has been successful in its attempt.
GitHub complements LinkedIn
Microsoft bought job-oriented professional social network LinkedIn for a massive $26 billion in 2015. This was one of biggest tech deals ever. And this huge investment in LinkedIn has already started to pay off for Microsoft.
LinkedIn and GitHub complement each other. LinkedIn is the biggest social network for professionals where job aspirants and employers hangout. GitHub is the platform where developers can show off their work. Lately, GitHub has been playing a crucial part in job hunting for software developers.
With GitHub in its kitty, Microsoft will surely use it in expanding and strengthening LinkedIn.
Embrace, extend and extinguish: The evil philosophy of Microsoft in play again?
If I have to look at this Microsoft GitHub deal from the negative aspect, I’ll recall the ‘Embrace, extend and extinguish’ strategy of Microsoft.
Two decades back, US Department of Justice found Microsoft’s ‘secret philosophy’ of Embrace, Extend and Extinguish. More than 20 years later, Microsoft seems to continue following the same strategy.
GitHub was the favorite place for open source developers to host their open source projects.
Then Microsoft entered the screen screaming “Microsoft loves Open Source“. [Embrace]
Microsoft used its army of developers to create or contribute to a number of open source projects and thus Microsoft became one of the top contributors on GitHub. [Extend]
And now Microsoft has bought GitHub. [Extinguish?]
Of course, this is a mere speculation and only time will tell if Microsoft is going to bury GitHub or not.
What does it mean to you and open source projects?
Microsoft is a name that almost always creates heated arguments in open source communities. Microsoft buying something that is so closely related to open source is certainly going to see plenty of backlashes.
I can prophesy that some projects will move to GitHub alternative platforms like GitLab or SourceForge. Most organizations and developers will stay with GitHub at least for some time.
What do you think of Microsoft and GitHub deal? As Microsoft buys GitHub, will you continue using it? What difference will this acquisition make for you?
The unfounded panic displayed by some in the OSS community about this deal would be funny if it wasn’t so sad.
This is not Ballmer’s Microsoft – it’s Nadella’s – and it’s a completely different beast. Microsoft has shown NOTHING to worry the OSS community since he took over, and a LOT to make them happy.
Is there a long-term risk? There is always a long-term risk. Any company can have a change of leadership and thus direction and it doesn’t have to be in a good direction like the recent Microsoft change. But that would be true no matter WHO bought GitHub, and MS is no more dangerous like that than a company like Google, and a lot less dangerous than a company like Facebook or Apple.
So people could dream of GitHub remaining forever “independent”, but that’s just naive. Both because eventually, all companies need cash infusions to grow, and because it’s human nature to want to cash out at some point, and of course the owners of GitHub would eventually want to get paid and go on. At least they seem to have cared about who they sold out to (better Microsoft than pretty much all other likely candidates, like FB or Apple) from an OSS standpoint.
So Github cannot stay independent you say? Interesting. Well Wikipedia still is.
MS is better than FB or Apple. Not sure of that.
Better for Github is to stay independent but unfortunately most people will yell “sell” when somebody flashes 5 billion on a front of them. That is actually the sad part.
Sad part is that Github does not only sells itself. They manage code that is hard work of many developers. When Github says yes to MS, it’s like they just gave up all the trust independent developers put into them. That is sad.
Sad is also that some people tend to think that MS have changed only because there is different CEO and MS publicly embraces Open Source. MS did not change. Underneath it’s all the same monolithic giant it was before.
Time to move to gitlab :(
Microsoft will use it and then dispose of it. How could Microsoft benefit from owning Github, place where a lot of new interesting code first shows… ? ;)
It’s like wolf being in charge of sheep herd… You know it’s not going to finish well…
asp net core is hosted on github… your comment just shows your ignorance
So? Did you read article above? “Extend”?
Your comment just shows you are MS troll.
I am not going to explain details here but I’ve seen how MS establishment operates, first hand… Buddy.
Microsoft “Embrace, Extend and Extinguish” policy did not change a bit in last 30 years.
Don’t be fooled MS hates even the idea FOSS, for now they are pretending they are “on board” because movement is so strong globally that it would be their ultimate demise if they’ve done otherwise. But once they get their hands on it…
They have enough money to go with any acquisitions they need, ultimately turning hard work of many FOSS developers into MS profit. It’s just money, it’s all MS cares about. Bottom line.
And today it’s FOSS that is in their sights…
The only way to make them change is not to use their products, at all. Which was tendency for last 10 years, MS lost huge shares of market to FOSS. That’s why today MS will spend any amount of money to turn it around.
I cannot believe that even many older FOSS supporters give MS “benefit of the doubt”. You guys saw what MIcrosoft was doing last 40 years, MS is not your friend, they don’t care about FOSS, they are there to profit from your hard work.