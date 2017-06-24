_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"itsfoss.com","urls":{"Home":"https://itsfoss.com","Category":"https://itsfoss.com/category/apps/","Archive":"https://itsfoss.com/2017/06/","Post":"https://itsfoss.com/manjaro-architect-review/","Page":"https://itsfoss.com/affiliate-policy/","Attachment":"https://itsfoss.com/manjaro-architect-review/manjaro-architect-3/","Nav_menu_item":"https://itsfoss.com/free-ebooks/","Custom_css":"https://itsfoss.com/vibrant-pro/","Wpforms":"https://itsfoss.com/?post_type=wpforms&p=14032","Job_listing":"https://itsfoss.com/job/javascript-developer-open-source/","Easy_affiliate_link":"https://itsfoss.com/recommends/unixstickers/","Ks_giveaway":"https://itsfoss.com/giveaways/raspberry-pi-3-giveaway-2017/","Omapi":"https://itsfoss.com/?omapi=bt6u6v82dqbotdun","Tmm":"https://itsfoss.com/tmm/its-foss-team/","Poll":"https://itsfoss.com/poll/will-you-buy-a-litebook/","Wp_quiz":"https://itsfoss.com/wp_quiz/linux-desktop-environments-logo/","Feedback":"https://itsfoss.com/?post_type=feedback&p=12055"}}_ap_ufee

Main navigation

It's FOSS

A Linux and Open Source Web Portal

Header Right

Unixstickers web banner

Linux is Running on Almost All of the Top 500 Supercomputers

Last updated By 8 Comments

Share2K
+1
Share
Reddit
Shares 2K

Linux rules supercomputers

Brief: Linux may not have a decent market share in desktop, but it rules the supercomputers with 498 out of the top 500 supercomputers running on Linux.

Linux is still running on more than 99% of the top 500 fastest supercomputers in the world. Same as last year, 498 out of top 500 supercomputers run Linux while remaining 2 run Unix.

No supercomputer dared to run Windows (pun intended). And of course, no supercomputer runs macOS because Apple has not manufactured the ‘iSupercomputer’ yet.

#Linux now runs on 498 out of top 500 #supercomputers in the world

Click To Tweet

This information is collected by an independent organization Top500 that publishes the details about the top 500 fastest supercomputers known to them, twice a year. You can go the website and filter out the list based on country, OS type used, vendors etc.Don’t worry, I’ll do it for you to present some of the most interesting facts from this year’s list.

No worries if you don’t want to do that because I’ll present some of the interesting facts here.

Linux rules supercomputers because it is open source

20 years back, most of the supercomputers ran Unix. But eventually, Linux took the lead and become the preferred choice of operating system for the supercomputers.

Growth of Linux on Supercomputers
Growth of Linux on Supercomputers. Image credit: ZDNet

The main reason for this growth is the open source nature of Linux. Supercomputers are specific devices built for specific purposes. This requires a custom operating system optimized for those specific needs.

Unix, being a closed source and propriety operating system, is an expensive deal when it comes to customization. Linux, on the other hand, is free and easier to customize. Engineering teams can easily customize a Linux-based operating system for each of the supercomputers.

However, I wonder why open source variants such as FreeBSD failed to gain popularity on supercomputers.

Suggested Read
Fix: Cannot establish FTP connection to an SFTP server

To summarize the list of top 500 supercomputers based on OS this year:

  • Linux: 498
  • Unix: 2
  • Windows: 0
  • MacOS: 0

To give you a year wise summary of Linux shares on the top 500 supercomputers:

  • In 2012: 94%
  • In 2013: 95%
  • In 2014: 97%
  • In 2015: 97.2%
  • In 2016: 99.6%
  • In 2017: 99.6
  • In 2018: ???

The only two supercomputers running Unix are ranked 493rd and 494th:

Top 500 Supercomputers running Unix
Supercomputers running Unix

Some other interesting stats about fastest supercomputers

Top 10 Fastest Supercomputers in 2017
Top 10 Fastest Supercomputers in 2017

Moving Linux aside, here are some other interesting stats about supercomputers this year:

  • World’s fastest supercomputer Sunway TaihuLight is based in National Supercomputing Center in Wuxi, China. It has a speed of 93PFLOPS.
  • World’s second fastest supercomputer is also based in China (Tianhe-2) while the third spot is taken by Switzerland-based Piz Daint.
  • Out of the top 10 fastest supercomputers, USA has 5, Japan and China have 2 each while Switzerland has 1.
  • United Staes leads with 168 supercomputers in the list followed by China with 160 supercomputers.
  • Japan has 33, Germany has 28, France has 18, Saudi Arabia has 6, India has 4 and Russia has 3 supercomputers in the list.

Some interesting facts, isn’t it? You can filter out your own list here to further details.

While you are reading it, do share this article on social media. It’s an achievement for Linux and we got to show off :D

Deals from It's FOSS Shop

See all deals

Related Posts

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

8 comments

by Newest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
Kevin Smith

What's the reason there's not more supercomputers running UNIX?

jenn

this is exactly why linux needs to be regulated and taken off computers:

this useless pretender of a wannabe "operating system" has been taking over these tax payer financed system run by airheads of so called "scientists" who spend their days babbling gibberish, wasting tax payers' hard earned money, none of them has an honest job, doing this kind of dumb and useless computer races.
Useless linux has not produced a single Billionaire, not even a single highly paid and honest to the boner Million $$ salary executive, you cannot even hide backdoors and bad encryption in it since every schmuck under the sun can go and see the code hiding it, and even remove it,, nor keep it open for your corporate exec friends' companies advertising even if the retinent user clicks that "no" button.

Our computers need to be protected from this greatest malware out there, which is a crime in itself, defeating honest to God government agencies' best effort to protect us all from unnecessary freedom and the great insecurity of having to make decisions.

you go, Windows and MacOS: I am rooting for you, your incessant effort in defending the freedom of using weak encryption, the effort of keeping it running in the best interest of the computer user, even when he should opt for different options just to switch them back to what is best for the luser and us all.

the next fastest supercomputers will run Windows and MacOS, US editions, we will ask Mr Sessions to put an end to that malware that is used by drug dealers and child porn distributors, platform of choice for islamic terrorists and illegal immigrants who hide behind absolutely long uptimes, and unlawful strong encryption.
Linux is also a job killer, it runs forever with no fixes needed: there are thousands, probably Millions of consultants and small consulting comanies who need the hours if fixing Windows, restoring corrupt file systems, or making a server that became slow run fast again.

That menace to mankind needs to be eradicated from this planet. The War on Linux, the greatest plague mankind ever saw, has to begin now!

James church

LINUX IN DATA CENTER. 06-25-17 (SUN .) .

miguelcm

Wich distro use more this super computers?

Author
Abhishek Prakash

Perhaps a customized Linux kernel. I do remember that Tianhe was reported to be running Ubuntu Kylin.

Lee

This was a fun read since the site I work at has two of the top 100 supercomputers, Cheyenne and Yellowstone. And out of college in 1997, I worked on the team at Intel that build the first Teraflops supercomputer ASCI-Red.

Author
Abhishek Prakash

Must have been quite an experience