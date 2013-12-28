It's FOSS

5 Reasons Why Linux Mint is Better Than Ubuntu

Which one is better, Linux Mint or Ubuntu?

This question has been there ever since Linux Mint came in the picture. And this article does not answer to this question, well, not entirely.

So, what is this about then?

I have been an Ubuntu user for a long time. I stray to other Linux distributions but I keep coming back to Ubuntu, sooner or later. I occasionally try my hands on Linux Mint also, mostly for the purpose of writing articles about it. I must say using Linux Mint is quite a pleasant experience.

As a die-hard Ubuntu fan, I come back from Mint to Ubuntu eventually but not before noticing that Linux Mint is better than Ubuntu for a beginner.

It’s because there are a few things that Linux Mint handles better than Ubuntu, by default. And this ‘by default’ matters when we are talking about a Linux beginner. Because an experienced Linux user will find his/her way. It’s the beginners who struggle with even a seemingly obvious thing.

Considering that I have used both of these popular Linux distributions, I am confident that I can make a fair comparison of Linux Mint and Ubuntu.

The comparison which I am doing here is from the point of view of a beginner Linux desktop user who probably has just switched from Windows or thinking to switch to Linux. But it should still be a good read for an experienced user.

5 Things that make Linux Mint better than Ubuntu for beginners

Why Linux Mint is better than Ubuntu

Ubuntu and Linux Mint are unarguably the most popular desktop Linux distributions. While Ubuntu is based on Debian, Linux Mint is based on Ubuntu. Question is why to use an Ubuntu derivative or a Debian derivative instead of using the source itself. The answer to the question is derivative is better.

Hardcore Debian users would disagree but Ubuntu makes Debian better (or should I say easier?). Similarly, Linux Mint makes Ubuntu better.

How come? I am going to list five things that Linux Mint does better than Ubuntu.

Note that the comparison is mainly between Ubuntu Unity and GNOME vs Linux Mint’s Cinnamon desktop. A few parameters might not be applicable to other versions while a few may still hold water. You can read this article to understand what is a desktop environment.

1. Low memory usage in Cinnamon

Linux desktop environment memory usage consumption
Cinnamon uses less resource than GNOME or Unity

As QuidSup YouTube channel noticed, a base Cinnamon takes almost half of what Unity consumes. It is still a lot less than GNOME.

This makes Linux Mint a better choice than Ubuntu, even for computers with decent hardware.

Of course, if you have a core i7 with 16 GB of RAM, this won’t matter. But if you have a core i3 processor with 4GB of RAM, Cinnamon desktop beats Unity and GNOME both hands down.

2. Software Manager: faster, sleeker, lighter:

Software Manager in Linux Mint
Lighter, sleeker and better

Ubuntu Software Center still takes ages to load, eats up resources heavily and it slow while interacting with it. Comparing to that, Linux Mint’s Software Manager is lighter and quicker. Applications are broken down into categories and thus easier to navigate something that GNOME Software Center does as well.

3. Software Sources with several useful features

This is perhaps the feature that puts Mint far ahead of Ubuntu in terms of usability.

The Software Source tool in Mint is a lot better than its counterpart in Ubuntu. It provides the option to reset the repositories to default. Which is very useful when you have messed up your repository list.

Software Sources in Linux Mint
Option to restore to default is a lifesaver

It also separates PPAs so that you can manage them effectively.

Software Sources in Linux Mint
Option to fix common update error is very useful

Apart from that, this tool also provides a way to automatically fix common update errors you may encounter. Not that it is a herculean task but having a GUI tool to do that is surely a blessing for Linux beginners.

4. Themes, Applets and Desklets:

I am not saying it’s rocket science to install themes in Ubuntu. But Linux Mint does it better than Ubuntu.

Desktop customization in Linux Mint
Plenty of desktop customization out of the box

First, you don’t need to install a new tool just to change themes in Mint. It already has covered it in Settings. On top of that, you can have several themes from the community at your disposal in Themes System Settings under ‘Get more online’ option.

Ubuntu, on the other hand, does not have this ease in installing the themes. You’ll have to look at places to download the zipped themes file and then install it.

Similarly, Linux Mint also has a separate entry in Settings for applets and desklets. You can also access an online collection of indicator applets and desklets (Windows like desktop widgets in Linux).

5. Codecs, Flash and plenty of applications by default:

It’s not that you cannot install media codecs in Ubuntu. Ubuntu too gives the option to install codecs while installing OS itself. But if you don’t do at installation, you will find yourself struggling.

Ubuntu has a package named Ubuntu Restricted Extras that consists of most commonly used media codecs, including Adobe Flash.

While this package can easily be installed using a simple command, you won’t find it listed in the Ubuntu Software Center.

Linux Mint doesn’t come with codecs installed anymore. But if you search for codecs, at least it provides you the correct options.

codecs in Ubuntu and Mint
codecs are missing in Ubuntu Software Center

In addition to that, Mint also comes with plenty of applications such as GIMP, VLC etc that you need to install separately in Ubuntu. Not a big deal but still good to have ‘necessary applications’ installed by default.

What do you say? Mint or Ubuntu?

In the last, again, it is not a hate post against Ubuntu. I am a great fan of Ubuntu. Personally, I have never liked Cinnamon interface. It’s just too dull and small for me. I prefer the bold and bright colors of Unity and GNOME.

It’s just that Linux Mint seems to be a better option than Ubuntu for an absolute beginner to Linux. Considering that Cinnamon has an interface like Windows, it may also be a factor when choosing between Ubuntu and Linux Mint.

For users who have some experience with Linux desktop, it’s more of a personal liking between Ubuntu and Linux Mint. But if you ever wonder why Linux Mint over Ubuntu, these reasons may help you to decide.

What do you think?

71 comments

Kirk M

On Mint and codecs installation. Mint provides 3 obvious methods of one-click codecs installation and one not so obvious (a simple terminal command). Focusing on the 3 (4?) obvious methods:

1. Like Ubuntu, during the installation (as you stated) which I don't recommend as it has a habit of locking up the installer.

2. On Mint's "Welcome Screen" that appears on the desktop after installation there is an icon for installing codecs. Click it, wait for the installation and you're done.

3. Via the Cinnamon menu, search for and click on Codecs installation entry (this entry will disappear after codecs are installed.

4?. I also believe there's an entry in the Settings app for codecs installation that also disappears after installation.

No need for the software manager at all although that can be used as well.

Author
Abhishek Prakash

Thanks for pointing it out. I should add Welcome Screen to this list as well.

a Windows & Linux user

which is lighter lubuntu or Linux mint ?

puchasanyasi

I want a Debian based distro which is recent, can be strippable to the bare basics from where I/you can customized the installation. unfortunately, only the "real" Debian offers such flexibility. Any other? Ubuntu Gnome is in my list except it has blots.(I prefer Gnome)

Will Scranton

I had that same issue befire installing U_14.04: I tested damned near every major Linux ... and Scientific Linux (AKA RedHat server) proved the most clean, granite-solid version. But, it will not run Chrome-browser which my on-banking requires. So I run U_14.04 and likely U_16.04 + MATE.

Dr_drunk

I' am a complete novice when it comes to Linux or Ubuntu and also not very tech savvy, meaning I can find my way around the computer and do a little bit of trouble shooting but nothing more than that. Lately i have begun to take an interest in Linux/ubuntu, but reading some of the comments makes my head ache. Does Linux/ubuntu support Ms office? I' am a Research student and MS Office is an indispensable part of my life, I breathe and eat MS office...:P....and also do I have to be tech savvy to use either of these two OS. I have used XP, Vista, win 7 and using Win 8 right now and also MAC OSx leopard. And one last question, Can i use both windows 8 and Linux/Ubuntu in the same laptop? (SPECS: core i3 4th gen, 500 gb HDD, 8gb ssd, 4gb Ram)

Author
Abhishek Prakash

Hey,

As you are a novice, I suggest you dual boot your laptop i.e. use Windows and Linux in the same machine:

https://itsfoss.com/guide-install-linux-mint-16-dual-boot-windows/

GGino

I always back at Ubuntu: there's nothing to do.

Joel Cass

Just stumbled onto this article, had no idea that derivatives of ubuntu were coming onto the scene (I still use 6.10 on my laptop and am only now looking to upgrade!). It seems that all the reasons you have raised seem to be short term (e.g. buggy USB formatter, slow software updating system etc), it just doesn't seem like enough to justify Mint over the long term.

What seems like a great selling point for business and/or serious users is long term support, and knowing that the developers behind the project have some sort of commercial backing that ensures that they will be around in the long term and are being rewarded for the work they do.

Not much is mentioned about ease of use or any core characteristics that make Mint obviously better than the base it was written on. It just doesn't seem that having a few features that are better (or working) are great long term reasons for one over the other.

Having said that, I think I will still give Mint a go and hope for the best. Thanks

Author
Abhishek Prakash

@joelcass:disqus wow you are still using Ubuntu 6. I almost fainted reading that ;)

As I mentioned in the first few paragraphs, it is from the point of view of a beginner who is switching from Windows. Buggy USB formatter may not be an issue for an intermediate user but it will be a huge issue for a new user. Imagine if you cannot format USB by right clicking on it in Windows. The world will be upside down and people start running on the roads crazy, hypothetically :)

By the way, the USB format issue which you have called a bug has been matured in a feature after ruling Ubuntu for more than 1.5 years and 4 version (12.10, 13.04, 13.10 and now 14.04). I don't understand why these basic feature is not given importance in Ubuntu. I mean if Mint can do it, so do Ubuntu.

I plan to write a comparison of Ubuntu 14.04 and Mint 17 soon. Will like your view there as well.

P.S. Ubuntu is still my fav.

MrT

I am about to compare LXLE 14.04 vs Mint KDE with LXDE installed. I just want to see if either is significantly faster, which is more friendly, if ant, and in terms of actual desktop which is more configurable to my taste. For clarification the KDE is just to get some Apps without additional download.

I used Ubuntu 6.06 for ages but never after that. Mandrake 7.0 then Suse 9.1-3. I have been using Mint since 9 but got fed up of MATE (bland) & Cinnamon
just keeps throwing a wobbler on something innocuous. I don't really
like XFCE for some reason.

The problem with Ubuntu is they are driven by a different strategy "Money" & "World Domination".

Global Professor

I've been an Ubuntu fan for quite a while, but disinfranchized by the login problems with Ubuntu since 12.04. Unless someone can give me something better than change "quiet splash" which doesn't work, I'm switching to a different flavor of linux.

James Gentes

Thanks for the overview, this was useful as a Windows user considering the switch.

Gowtham

I have been fooling around with Ubuntu for a while now. I am on 14.04 LTS. Is it possible to move from Trusty to Mint 16? Mint 16 is based on Ubuntu 13.10, I was inclined to switch from Ubuntu to Mint 16, but then Trusty just rolled out and I wanted to give it a try. Some perks like easy customization option, Cinnamon, and being lite, grid app store are tempting me to try my hands on Mint. Do you guys think I just have to follow the same steps to move to Mint 16 from 13.10, to actually move from 14.04 to Mint?

Thanks

Rikard Jerner

so basically the 5 reasons was... worth nothing..

Nader

Why always Ubuntu, or Mint?? Why not Debian? Stop being so badass with these silly Live CDs for kids

ShaunOfTheLive

Yeah, sure, install Debian and then never have any packages released after 2010.

Nader

Using Debian Jessie (Testing branch) here. My packages are up to date, most of them are downloaded from experimental branches, or even Ubuntu PPAs. Damn, I'm using Steam too.

Someone

Every time I see an "experienced" Linux user missing the point of a "for beginners" distro post and being a whiny elitist twat throwing insults around, I put off any serious Linux experimentation for another month.

I'll be stuck on Windows for another 2 decades at this rate. :3

Nader

I don't catch the point. You have the same amount of tutorials, it's the same as Ubuntu, and, if you want to learn, you'll never do it using scripts (which almost all of them are useless or out of date)

I'm not sure why Mint is so famous, just saying.

Hilts

Simple question: Is Mint petra faster than ubuntu 13.10 on a old notebook (2007 dell XPS 1300) ??

André Correia

another garbage article

Nirav

My pc configuration are dual core processor 3.2Ghz , 1.2Gb of ram.
I installed Linux Mint olivia and i found that it used 100% of my cpu.
So using 100% of cpu can cause problem to my pc? Then i switched back to ubuntu which is using 10-15% of the cpu when idle whereas linux mint used 100% cpu usage.

Shaun

Thats due to a bug. mint will use around the same unless there is something glitching out as in your case.

