Linux Foundation Head Calls 2017 ‘Year of the Linux Desktop’…. While Running Apple’s macOS Himself

Linux Foundation head uses MacOS

Open Source Summit 2017 is going on these days. Linux and Open Source biggies from across the globe have flocked to LA to attend this event.

Jim Zemlin, the executive director of The Linux Foundation, announced in the event, “2017 is officially the year of the Linux desktop!”. This is the tweet from official Linux Foundation account:

This should not come as a surprise. The head of Linux Foundation calling 2017 the year of Linux desktop, what could possibly be wrong with that?

But here’s a catch! Jim Zemlin doesn’t use a Linux desktop. Perhaps, he hasn’t used a Linux desktop in years. And the worst thing is that he prepared his slides to announce 2017 the year of Linux desktop on an Apple device:

Matthew Garret is a security developer at Google and works extensively on Linux. And he is the same person who has spotted Jim Zemlin using Apple’s macOS twice in last four years.

Is it really a big deal that Linux Foundation head doesn’t use Linux desktop?

Perhaps I am creating unnecessary controversy. Perhaps this simply should be ignored. After all, he has the freedom of choice, freedom to choose his operating system. Isn’t it?

I mean, would it be a big deal if a Coca Cola executive drinks Pepsi, or if Apple’s head, Tim Cook, unveils the next iPhone while using a Microsoft Surface device?

It would be! Of course, it would be.

While Linux enthusiasts worldwide try to encourage people to start using Linux on their desktop, it is disheartening to see the head of Linux Foundation not using Linux on his desktop.

Linux Foundation doesn’t care about the Linux desktop?

I am not the first one to notice this. FOSS Force has already written an article about Linux Foundation’s apathy towards desktop Linux.

Lately, Linux Foundation has focused too much on the server side. Cloud, container and everything else that powers network infrastructure and it has done an excellent job in this regard.

Which is fine because Linux rules that domain. But in order to that, Linux Foundation has neglected the desktop Linux it seems. Remember that they give free Chromebook with their Linux training courses, not a ‘real Linux computer’.

It’s not like The Linux Foundation is short on money (at least that’s what I think). They have membership plans where big corporates join the board by paying millions of dollars. Then why is desktop Linux neglected?

Only Linux Foundation can answer that.

What do you think of it?

What do you think of the entire episode? Am I reading too much between the lines or my worries are legitimate?

Do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

39 comments

Koushik Bhandari

He made a joke of himself. This is heartbreaking 😥 What message is he trying to spread about Linux? I think this is quite disrespectful to all the Linux developers, communities and users who are continuously working hard to make Linux even better.

Ravindra Lakal

He should practice what he preaches.

Virendra

Whether he is an average Joe or the head himself, he definitely knows limitations in Linux when it comes to office applications. Libre is good as long as documents are made within Libre. Create a word document on MS Office with a cover page and open the same document with Libre, you will quickly realize that it does not recognize cover page, instead text from page1 will spill over to cover page. Another issue is with Headers and Footers. It IS irritating by all means to having redo documents. I discovered a way out - use Scribus which is compatible both within Windows and Linux.

Yes, it is discouraging to observe the head himself using a different product doing presentations. But, taken in a positive manner Libre developers need to design a better product and not a sub standard product. Likewise, I might want to add - GIMP is good for vast amount of work - but, poor when it comes to matching anywhere with Photoshop. I discovered that there are other products, but, as orphan packages which are no longer updated or maintained. maybe this is a signature tune with Linux developers, they don't care either. Likewise the same applies to Ardour and Video editing platforms in Linux - I would want to use Blender, but, sadly video edited in Blender is 5 times larger in size than identical format output in a windows based application. Can anyone explain?? There are many effects and editing capabilities that are done on-the-fly in windows based app and it takes more than 7 steps to do it in Linux??

Bottom line - when productivity matters, a professional is interested in speed and quality of work produced irrespective of applications in windows, linux or mac. Sad to say, I still stick to major apps in windows simply because I cannot risk dishing out incompatible and sub standard product and losing clients!! Though I do enjoy my Arch Linux installation, I would want professional quality applications on Linux to dump windows in the trash can. Till such time there are no alternatives, but, depend on windows.

Oh btw, I do use MAC - because the software which does editing with proprietary hardware, its interface is MAC based. Cannot switch this to Linux. Linux does not recognize externally connected hardware thru fiber optic port. Even it I manage to discover a work around, I will still need an app to utilize this hardware

Dow Hurst

Yes, it's terrible. It's a joke. Why don't you rally It's Foss members to email him about it. You have 118K followers now. He might get the message then...

Rups

Freedom of Choice, but he is one of the most recognized Linux 'ambassadors'

Ross

Maybe he thinks that Linux should be more of an Apple type of operation, more tightly run. Why else would he use a system that is so non linux. By that I mean it is such a closed system.

33Nicolas

I won't engage in the debate (for once) but freedom to all to use what they like. Perhaps, he should make it clear as we do as journalists when we are involved with a company or service.

But what particularly strikes me about this is that there are some Apple apps I would like see ported to Linux, or have Linux native apps be designed with the same ease of use those Apple apps have. In many ways, Apple made me stupid and getting back into Linux was difficult after a decade of OSx. There is one thing I miss, though. Something as simple as Garageband for Linux. I got on that app and was editing in minutes. I can't say the same with what we have with Linux. GB was perfect for quick sound bites and podcasts. iMovie, although seriously limited has such an intuitive interface, I was editing 5mn videos in no time. I can't say the same about KDEnlive and OpenShot. I tried OBS but it's not playing well with AVLinux.

Confession of a visual thinker in data driven world :)

YamiYukiSenpai

He could be using Linux at home.
While I do see your point on how this gives Linux desktop a bad image, his position shouldn't limit his choice.
For all we know, he could be using Linux at home, and prefers to use macOS on a MacBook because of battery life or whatnot.

I know someone who works at Pepsi, but prefers to drink Coke.

Giorgos

Please don't confuse linux.com with FSF!
Linux.com is for companies, selling things and making money.
If you actually care about Linux and Open Source in general, just point your browser to FSF.
From Wikipedia: "The Linux Foundation (LF) is a...trade association".

This incident wasn't a mistake. The author sent a clear message "Have your favorite OSX for your work and use Linux on your business, to make money".

Yeah! I know. :-)
O tempora o mores.
Then again, these guys are businessmen. Money is their one and only interesting.
Just stick to FSF and open source communities and don't be surprised be the above mentioned jokers. ;-)

Ross Chivers

I suppose that since mac os is unix based like linux it could make sense. It might also be that unlike a lot of linux users who prefer the great freedom of choice that linux offers, he, prefers the buttoned down, buttoned up world of the mac os. I think the Linux foundation has had success in the cloud and with servers because that is what they are interested in and what they have had success with. However, that said I can see why Ford lovers might get upset if a senior executive in product developement showed up in a Chevy. I guess it boils down to a question of loyalty.

Ravi Menon

It is ironic (and shameful) when the head of an organization does this. The many examples noted in your article and in many of the comments below nail the reasons why. I especially liked the examples of prompting Levis wearing Wrangler jeans and promoting Samsung using an iPhone :)

Andrew

He's not just embarrassing himself he's embarrassing all Linux enthusiasts including the developers that have given him a job.

Craig

I am "stuck" with Windoze at work, but at home I use MacOs and Linux as I so choose. I run LInux in a VM on a Macbook Air and enjoy doing so. My wife who has no interest in technology has learned to use MacOS and will probably use Ubuntu on Apple hardware in the future. I just bought a Chuwi Surbook to see If I can successfully install and run Linux on it and purge Windoze 10 from it entirely. All this is to say I get it. Use what you are comfortable with, but even if Jim Zemlin uses a Macbook because he likes the OS (which is based on 'nix) He should have sense enough to run his presentations in LInux, even if it is in a VM on apple hardware. by the way, SoftMaker sells a very capable replacement for Microsoft Office for Windows, and LInux. I find it very performant and have given up Libre Office in favor of it just for the speed and smooth operation. Well worth the initial $79 bucks to me and 50% for major ugrades. Don't understand why I have never seen this reviewed by anyone. end of rant.

David

I use MACBook Air while traveling, but Linux Mint at work for my desktop. Don't seem to be a problem.

Gregg

OS are tools not political parties. Jeez people. Who cares? Someone "spotted" him using a Mac twice? STONE HIM!! Get a grip.

Cary

Worst "sales pitch" ever ... even an idiot knows you should never sell Levi's whilst wearing Wranglers. He should resign from his post.

Glenn Meyer

Of course he should use a Linux desktop. I use one easily enough, and Linux desktops these days are superior to the MacBook desktops in price and capabilities. I've used one for slide presentations, running either LibreOffice or MS Office. A powerful Linux laptop can run MS apps on top of VMs and dockers without any appreciable loss in performance or capability. And with convertible laptops, you can easily show your slides on something as compact as an iPad that still runs Linux. Zemlin isn't really trying to use Linux, is he?

