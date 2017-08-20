Bookworm: A Simple yet Magnificent eBook Reader for Linux

Brief: If you are looking for an effective eBook reader for Linux, Bookworm will serve your purpose.

Bookworm is an open source eBook reader with an easy and simple layout supporting different file formats like epub, pdf, mobi, cbr and cbz. Supporting cbr and cbz files mean that you can also use it for reading comics on Linux.

It is currently developed for Elementary OS but is available for Ubuntu and other Ubuntu-based distributions via PPA.

Features

Supports eBooks in the formats epub, pdf, mobi, cbr and cbz.

Supports editing the book metadata and filtering.

Features like zoom in/out, margin set, line width increase/decrease are available.

Supports different reading profiles of light, sepia and dark. Night mode is also supported.

Bookmark pages from your favorite book to read it later.

Supports full-screen mode.

Installing and using Bookworm

Install Bookmark by typing the below command in Terminal.

sudo apt-add-repository ppa:bookworm-team/bookworm sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install bookworm

Once you are done with the installation, you can launch it from the Dash search. If its your first time, Bookworm will ask you to add some eBooks. On the reading screen of Bookworm, the pages can be driven using the left and right arrow keys and the page number is displayed at the bottom.

There is a “Library” option in the Title Bar which allows you to see your Library, add/delete eBooks and edit the metadata.

The information (“i”) option gives you an option to see Table of contents, bookmarks and Search results.

Formatting option (“A”) allows you to set reading preferences like font size, line width, line spacing and selecting a profile.

Next to it is Bookmark option which can you click to Bookmark a page while reading any eBook.

There is a search bar in right side along with a Preferences tab. The Preferences tab gives you options to Turn on Night mode, Enable Cache, Setting font, Customizing reading profiles and adding default folder where you want the app to check for eBooks.

The Bookworm eBook reader is actively being developed (v0.9 currently) and in coming days, we hope to see a mature app. The clean UI gives you a distraction free experience and night-mode support is the one much needed.

Bookworm on GitHub

If you are looking for places to get DRM free eBooks, I suggest checking Humble Bundle Book sale. Apart from unbelievably low prices, each purchase also supports a charity.

Have you tried Bookworm apps? Which is your favorite eBook reader, tell us in the comments.