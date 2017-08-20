It's FOSS

A Linux and Open Source Web Portal

Bookworm: A Simple yet Magnificent eBook Reader for Linux

Last updated By 17 Comments

Share69
+114
Share
Reddit
Shares 83

Brief: If you are looking for an effective eBook reader for Linux, Bookworm will serve your purpose. 

Bookworm is an open source eBook reader with an easy and simple layout supporting different file formats like epub, pdf, mobi, cbr and cbz. Supporting cbr and cbz files mean that you can also use it for reading comics on Linux.

It is currently developed for Elementary OS but is available for Ubuntu and other Ubuntu-based distributions via PPA.

Features

Bookworm eBook reader for Linux

  • Supports eBooks in the formats epub, pdf, mobi, cbr and cbz.
  • Supports editing the book metadata and filtering.
  • Features like zoom in/out, margin set, line width increase/decrease are available.
  • Supports different reading profiles of light, sepia and dark. Night mode is also supported.
  • Bookmark pages from your favorite book to read it later.
  • Supports full-screen mode.
Suggested read
How To Create An Ebook With Calibre In Linux [Complete Guide]

Installing and using Bookworm

Install Bookmark by typing the below command in Terminal.

sudo apt-add-repository ppa:bookworm-team/bookworm
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install bookworm

Once you are done with the installation, you can launch it from the Dash search. If its your first time, Bookworm will ask you to add some eBooks. On the reading screen of Bookworm, the pages can be driven using the left and right arrow keys and the page number is displayed at the bottom.

Bookworm Reading Panel
Bookworm Reading Panel

There is a “Library” option in the Title Bar which allows you to see your Library, add/delete eBooks and edit the metadata.

The information (“i”) option gives you an option to see Table of contents, bookmarks and Search results.

Formatting option (“A”) allows you to set reading preferences like font size, line width, line spacing and selecting a profile.

Next to it is Bookmark option which can you click to Bookmark a page while reading any eBook.

There is a search bar in right side along with a Preferences tab. The Preferences tab gives you options to Turn on Night mode, Enable Cache, Setting font, Customizing reading profiles and adding default folder where you want the app to check for eBooks.

Bookworm Preferences
Bookworm Preferences

The Bookworm eBook reader is actively being developed (v0.9 currently) and in coming days, we hope to see a mature app. The clean UI gives you a distraction free experience and night-mode support is the one much needed.

Bookworm on GitHub

If you are looking for places to get DRM free eBooks, I suggest checking Humble Bundle Book sale. Apart from unbelievably low prices, each purchase also supports a charity.

Have you tried Bookworm apps? Which is your favorite eBook reader, tell us in the comments. 

Grammatical errors, technical errors or outdated information? If this article needs any kind of updates, thanks to let us know.

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

17 comments

by Newest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
Nathan337

I am using Ubuntu 16-04.
When attempting to install 'Bookworm' the following error is reported after running "sudo apt-get install bookworm". I am by no means an expert in using Terminal and have no idea on how to correct the problem. Can you help?

The following packages have unmet dependencies:
bookworm : Depends: libgranite3 (>= 0.2.0) but it is not installable
N: Ignoring file 'brave-xenial.listsudo' in directory '/etc/apt/sources.list.d/' as it has an invalid filename extension
E: Unable to correct problems, you have held broken packages.

Author
Ambarish Kumar

Hi Nathan,

I am using Ubuntu 17.04. For Ubuntu 16.04, try adding it from the other repository:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:bablu-boy/bookworm-daily
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install bookworm

Make sure to remove the old PPA.

Philippe Le Conte

Hi, I use calibre as an open source eBook reader and organizer. Amazing properties

Author
Ambarish Kumar

Calibre is one the best, and bookworm is still developing.

Eduardo

Found a dependency error "libgranite3" so I found a different repository (first remove the previous one):
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:bablu-boy/bookworm-daily
sudo apt install bookworm

Abhishek Prakash

bookworm has not reached the version 1.0 so I think the daily fixes it.

sivakumar

Dear Abishek, I read your It's FOSS regularly. can you write a seperate blog / small write up about asciidoc. I have downloaded it and using it for some time. I have 1 or 2 problems. not able to add / insert image, and could not change the font & its size. Using ubuntu mate 16.04. Thanks for all the information on new products & applications you are spreading to all.

Abhishek Prakash

Hello Sivakumar,
You mean a separate article, I guess. I'll add it to the list. If you have specific requests, you can use this page: https://itsfoss.com/request-tutorial/

Lee

Using the instructions above I get an error: "Unable to locate package bookworm"

Author
Ambarish Kumar

Try the other repo:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:bablu-boy/bookworm-daily

Make sure to remove the older PPA which you have added.

sudo add-apt-repository -r ppa:bookworm-team/bookworm

Lee

Thanks, but now I get the error: "Unable to locate package bookworm"

Dennis

I have the same error on Deepin OS... Someone know how to solve it?

Lee

FYI: I am using 32-bit Ubuntu 14.04.

Lee

Website says Bookworm is available as a PPA for Ubuntu (16.04 / Xenial) so I guess nothing for 14.04. Thanks anyways.

Pat deepindude

Found a working Bookworm in Software Manager or Synaptic Package Manager on Linux Mint,
Search for Bookworm but install Com.github.babluboy.bookworm
Worked for me.