Difference Between apt vs apt-get Explained

Brief: This article explains the difference between apt and apt-get commands of Linux. It also lists some of the most commonly used apt commands that replace the older apt-get commands.

One of the noticeable new features of Ubuntu 16.04 was the ‘introduction’ of apt command. The reality is that the first stable version of apt was released in the year 2014 but people started noticing it in 2016 with the release of Ubuntu 16.04.

It became common to see apt install package instead of the usual apt-get install package. Eventually, many other distributions followed Ubuntu’s footsteps and started to encourage users to use apt instead of apt-get.

You might be wondering what’s the difference between apt-get and apt? And if they have a similar command structure, what was the need for the new apt command? You might also be thinking if apt is better than apt-get? Should you be using the new apt command or stick with the good old apt-get commands?

I’ll explain all these questions in this article and I hope that by the end of this article, you’ll have a clearer picture.

apt vs apt-get

What's the difference between apt vs apt-get

Before we see the difference between apt and apt-get, let’s go into the backdrop of these commands and what exactly they try to achieve.

Why apt was introduced in the first place?

Debian, mother Linux of distributions like Ubuntu, Linux Mint, elementary OS etc, has a robust packaging system and every component and application is built into a package that is installed on your system. Debian uses a set of tools called Advanced Packaging Tool (APT) to manage this packaging system. Don’t confuse it with the command apt, it’s not the same.

There are various tools that interact with APT and allow you to install, remove and manage packages in Debian based Linux distributions. apt-get is one such command-line tool which is widely popular. Another popular tool is Aptitude with both GUI and command-line options.

If you have read my guide on apt-get commands, you might have come across a number of similar commands such as apt-cache. And this is where the problem arises.

You see, these commands are way too low level and they have so many functionalities which are perhaps never used by an average Linux user. On the other hand, the most commonly used package management commands are scattered across apt-get and apt-cache.

The apt commands have been introduced to solve this problem. apt consists some of the most widely used features from apt-get and apt-cache leaving aside obscure and seldom used features. It can also manage apt.conf file.

With apt, you don’t have to fiddle your way from apt-get commands to apt-cache. apt is more structured and provides you with necessary options needed to manage packages.

Bottom line: apt=most common used command options from apt-get and apt-cache.

Difference between apt and apt-get

So with apt, you get all the necessary tools in one place. You won’t be lost under tons of command options. The main aim of apt is to provide an efficient way of handling package in a way “pleasant for end users”.

When Debian says “pleasant for end users”, it actually means that. It has fewer but sufficient command options but in a more organized way. On top of that, it enables a few options by default that is actually helpful for the end users.

For example, you get to see the progress bar while installing or removing a program in apt.

apt shows the progress bar

apt also prompts you with the number of packages that can be upgraded when you update the repository database.

apt shows the number of packages that can be upgraded

You can achieve the same with apt-get as well if you use additional command options. apt enables them by default and takes the pain away.

Difference between apt and apt-get commands

While apt does have some similar command options as apt-get, it’s not backward compatible with apt-get. That means it won’t always work if you just replace the apt-get part of an apt-get command with apt.

Let’s see which apt command replaces which apt-get and apt-cache command options.

apt command the command it replaces function of the command
apt install apt-get install Installs a package
apt remove apt-get remove Removes a package
apt purge apt-get purge Removes package with configuration
apt update apt-get update Refreshes repository index
apt upgrade apt-get upgrade Upgrades all upgradable packages
apt autoremove apt-get autoremove Removes unwanted packages
apt full-upgrade apt-get dist-upgrade Upgrades packages with auto-handling of dependencies
apt search apt-cache search Searches for the program
apt show apt-cache show Shows package details

apt has a few commands of its own as well.

new apt command function of the command
apt list Lists packages with criteria (installed, upgradable etc)
apt edit-sources Edits sources list

One point to note here is that apt is under continuous development. So you may see a few new options added to the command in the future versions.

Is apt-get deprecated?

I didn’t find any information that says that apt-get will be discontinued. And it actually shouldn’t be. It still has a lot more functionalities to offer than apt.

For low-level operations, in scripting etc, apt-get will still be used.

Should I use apt or apt-get?

You might be thinking if you should use apt or apt-get. And as a regular Linux user, my answer is to go with apt.

apt is the command that is being recommended by the Linux distributions. It provides the necessary option to manage the packages. Most important of all, it is easier to use with its fewer but easy to remember options.

I see no reason to stick with apt-get unless you are going to do specific operations that utilizes more features of apt-get.

Conclusion

I hope I was able to explain the difference between apt and apt-get. In the end, to summarize the apt vs apt-get debate:

  • apt is a subset of apt-get and apt-cache commands providing necessary commands for package management
  • while apt-get won’t be deprecated, as a regular user, you should start using apt more often

So what do you think? Are you already using apt or do you want to stick with the good old apt-get? Share your views in the comment section below.

Kartik

Good article. Thank you.

Omar Ruiz de Huidobro

Nice article.
I'd like to add that apt isn't recommended for Docker images.
If you use apt in a Dockerfile, it works, but you'll get a warning message stating apt isn't suitable for scripts in its current state of development.

goldyfruit

Just a quick update, apt it not recommended at all for scripting.

Author
Abhishek Prakash

Thanks for the info Omar :)

Edouard

Thanks for this because that's one of the first use case I thought of.

Mike Lippert

Thanks for this article. Unlike some articles of this type, you did an excellent job of comparing the 2 commands both similarities and differences and gave an opinion of which you felt the general user should use with your reasoning, leaving those who might feel otherwise able to consider your reasons before disagreeing.

Personally I now feel comfortable using apt rather than apt-get for my general needs, knowing that apt-get provides additional options if I need to do something esoteric. And the few times I've needed apt-cache I've had to google to remember what tool it was I needed and how to use it, now apt may already have the functionality I need.

Author
Abhishek Prakash

Thanks for the feedback Mike.

Paulo Dias

Hi. How are you?
Thanks for this post. My question is: What is the best performance? Apt or apt-get ( apt-cache ) ?

Author
Abhishek Prakash

I didn't notice any such difference.

Vineet

Great post! Thanks.

Author
Abhishek Prakash

Welcome Vineet

Satish

You missed "apt policy XXX" which is replacement for "apt-cache policy".

Author
Abhishek Prakash

Interesting because man page of apt doesn't mention apt policy and yet it is there.

glassofcola

sudo pacman -Syu

Muaad

That was a spot on! Thanks for this great post!
Would you publish an apt cheat sheet soon?

Author
Abhishek Prakash

Yes, a detailed article with apt cheat sheet will be coming soon :)

malkov

thanks sir

Author
Abhishek Prakash

You're welcome Malkov.

Steve Spence

Since I already know and love apt-get, why would I want to switch. Your article did not convince.

Author
Abhishek Prakash

It saves you 4 keystrokes :P

Fani

That is a very poor reply. I can create an alias called "a" that is "apt-get".

Your article points out some differences but nothing to really convince any one why you'd draw a conclusion that the "avg user" should use apt over apt-get. I'd actually argue the opposite - knowing fundamental things like how apt-get, apt-cache etc. works means you then understand apt better. Knowledge of these allow you to advance beyond "avg user" if you so choose.

If you're an average user, you'd likely just copy/paste whatever whoever tells you - in that case apt-get and apt might as well be the same.

Also, a progress bar is quite useless if you're doing automated work. Not everyone is a Joe Schmoe end user sitting at their ubuntu desktop.

Luiz Amaral

Owo man! Shots fired! Even I understood that that was a joke!

I don't think this post was to convince you to use one or another, but to show the differences. If you google it, you will see many people asking the same question. You want to get convinced? From Debian Wiki: "apt is a second command-line based front end provided by APT which overcomes some design mistakes of apt-get."
If you want to keep using apt-get, that's your choice. Like which distro you use, GUI or not GUI, stable or backports, Firefox or Chrome...
"knowing fundamental things like how apt-get, apt-cache etc. works means you then understand APT better". Sure, if you already know how APT works, you can install the package anyway you want and it won't make a difference. Plus, you can have the same output as apt-cache with apt search and apt show.

Moreover, like not everyone is a Joe Shmoe end user, not everyone is an advanced user. Because I do not always check the changelog, I usually do the update manually and check each package being updated, and the progress bar is a nice feature. If you don't like, well, apt-get and aptitude is there for you.

Author
Abhishek Prakash

Fani, my reply was a joke.

Second, as far as why an 'average user' should use apt over apt-get is because of the apt is simpler with fewer options. It provides you the necessary options under one command instead of looking though apt-get, apt-cache, apt-config and several other apt commands.

If you are going scripting use apt-get. man pages are with you and you can do whatever you want. And yes, at this point, you are not an average user anymore.

I'd actually argue the opposite - knowing fundamental things like how apt-get, apt-cache etc. works means you then understand apt better. Knowledge of these allow you to advance beyond "avg user" if you so choose.

In that case, you should opt for dpkg because at the end of the day, apt-get uses dpkg. It's even more low level.

See, knowledge has no end. If you already know apt-get very well and are comfortable with it, stick with it. But for many other people, who are going to use just a few limited functionalities of apt-get and other related commands, apt is a better option.

Robert Vits

Thanks Abhishek on my other laptop have Peppermint installed and have problems with terminal commands he not accept my password altough grafical it accepts???? i look on the blogs but no solution found now i hope with using apt it maybe works anyway thanks for great articles it helped me on several issues bonne journee a vous Robert

Author
Abhishek Prakash

That is most weird. I know you might have already look, but this post discusses several fixes for your issue: https://askubuntu.com/questions/248853/graphical-authentication-works-why-does-sudo-say-my-password-is-wrong

Robert Vits

Thanks Abhishek to take time to respond to my problem i gonna try these fixes and hope i can solve i am still green on linux but as they say en forgeant devient forgeron :) grts Robert keep you updated if it works out