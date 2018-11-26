OpenSnitch – an Application Firewall for Linux [Review]

Just because Linux is a lot more secure than Windows, there is no reason you should not be cautious. There are a number of firewalls available for Linux that you can use to make your Linux system more secure. Today we will be taking a look at one of such firewall tool called OpenSnitch.
What is OpenSnitch?
OpenSnitch is a port of Little Snitch. Little Snitch, in turn, is an application firewall designed solely for Mac OS. OpenSnitch is created by Simone Margaritelli, also known as evilsocket.
The main thing that OpenSnitch does is track internet requests made by applications you have installed. OpenSnitch allows you to create rules for which apps to allow to access the internet and which to block. Each time an application that does not have a rule in place tries to access the internet, a dialog box appears. This dialog box gives you the option to allow or block the connection.
You can also decide whether this new rule applies to the process, the exact URL it is attempting to reach, the domain that it is attempting to reach, to this single instance, to this session or forever.
All of the rules that you create are stored as JSON files so you can change them later if you need to. For example, if you incorrectly blocked an application.
OpenSnitch also has a nice graphical user interface that lets you see at a glance:
- What applications are accessing the web
- What IP address they are using
- What User owns it
- What port is being used
You can also export the information to a CSV file if you wish.
OpenSnitch is available under the GPL v3 license.
Installing OpenSnitch in Linux
The installation instructions on the OpenSnitch GitHub page are aimed at Ubuntu users. If you are using another distro, you will have to adjust the commands. As far as I know, this application is only packaged in the Arch User Repository.
Before you start, you need to have Go properly installed and the
$GOPATH environment variable is defined.
First, install the necessary dependencies.
sudo apt-get install protobuf-compiler libpcap-dev libnetfilter-queue-dev python3-pip
go get github.com/golang/protobuf/protoc-gen-go
go get -u github.com/golang/dep/cmd/dep
python3 -m pip install --user grpcio-tools
Next, you will need to clone the OpenSnitch repo. There will probably be a message that no Go files where found. Ignore it. If you get a message that git is missing, just install it.
go get github.com/evilsocket/opensnitch
cd $GOPATH/src/github.com/evilsocket/opensnitch
If the
$GOPATH environment variable is not setup correctly, you will get a “no such folder found” error on the previous command. just
cd into the location of the “evilsocket/opensnitch” folder that was listed when you cloned it to your system.
Now, we build and install it.
make
sudo make install
If you get an error that the
dep command could not be found, add
GOPATH/bin is in the
PATH.
Once that is finished, we will initiate the daemon and start the graphical user environment.
sudo systemctl enable opensnitchd
sudo service opensnitchd start
opensnitch-ui
Experience
I’ll be honest: my experience with OpenSnitch was not great. I started by trying to install it on Fedora. I had trouble finding some of the dependencies. I switched over to Manjaro and was happy to find it in the Arch User Repository.
Unfortunately, after I ran the installation, I could not launch the graphical user interface. So I ran the last three steps by hand. Everything seemed to be working fine. The dialog box popped up asking me if I wanted to let Firefox visit the Manjaro website.
Interestingly, when I ran an AUR tool
yay to update my system, the dialog box requested rules
yay
pacman
pamac
git
Then I moved to Ubuntu Mate. Since the installation instructions were written for Ubuntu, things went easier. However, I ran into a couple issues. I tweaked the installation instructions above to fix the problems I encountered.
Installation was not the only issue that I ran into. The dialog box that appeared every time a new app created a connection only lasted for 10 seconds. That was barely enough time to explore the available options. Most of the time, I only had time to allow an application (only the ones I trust) to access the web forever.
The GUI also left a bit to be desired. For some reason, the window was set to be on top all of the time. On top of that, there are no setting to change it. It would also have been nice to have the option to change rules from the GUI.
Final Thoughts on OpenSnitch
I like what OpenSnitch is aiming for: any easy way to control what information leaves your computer. However, it has too many rough edges for me to recommend it to a regular or hobby user. If you are a power user, who likes to tinker and dig for answers then maybe this is for you.
It’s kinda disappointing. I would have hoped that an application that recently hit 1.0 would be in a little better shape.
Have you ever used OpenSnitch? If not, what is your favorite firewall app? How do you make your Linux system more secure? Let us know in the comments below.
Comments
Salvatore Volpone says
Your review is thoughtful and thorough but appears to be based on a false assumption.
You state
“application that recently hit 1.0”
On visiting the GitHub page for evilsocket/opensnitch it shows ZERO releases.
In fact one of the reported yet to be resolved issues is
“This very useful software doesn’t have a tagged release.”
So why do you think you have a 1.0 release version?
Also, as you have identified and described some bugs, why not submit them on the “Issues” page for this project, as it appear that the project is fairly active and that they are slowly fixing but surely fixing problems (issues: 38 open, 113 closed).
Perhaps the apparent tone of disappointment in your review would not have been so negative if you had not started from the assumption that the software had reached release 1.0.0, when the Github page shows that is still in pre-release development and slowly working towards that release.
One point that you have not addressed is that since opensnitch runs as a demon service, what happens if for some reason it crashes? Are the rules it sets up persistent after a crash? And is the systemd unit file provided configures to try to auto-restart by default if the daemon stop?
In response to your question
“How do you make your Linux system more secure?”
custom iptables rules + pgld (yes I know that some criticize Peer Guardian as giving a false sense of security and I certainly would not advocate using it just by its-self). For the paranoid and if the rules on the router (where most things should be configure to be blocked by default) are not sufficiently strict, there is also fail2ban in addition.
gazoo says
This was a great write-up. Really appreciated that you tried this under multiple distros and spelled out some of the issues with each. I think that the constructive criticisms here will help make this a better application, going forward.
I say the above because I often encounter too much fanboyism in all sectors of tech. This kind of behavior does little to improve an application (or OS, hardware product, etc) and often insulates the authors/manufacturers in a weird, self-destructive, bubble with little hope for improvements.
Having said this, I hope you revisit OpenSnitch again if the next milestone warrants it. The app itself has great appeal for those of us fending off the unethical practices of the tech industry.