Open Source Licenses Comparison [Guide]

Brief: This detailed guide gives you an effective Open Source licenses comparison. With Open Source licenses explained here, it should help you choose the right Open Source license for your project. So, you’re working on that cool new project for a while — and you’re ready now to make the critical move from closed source to open source.

It doesn’t seem much more work than cleaning the sources and the commit history before pushing your repository onto GitHub or Bitbucket… … until the question of the License pops out. There are so many choices available. Which one to choose? And do you really need a License after all?

The short answer to that latter question is easy: Yes, you really need a License. As about what License you need, I can even make a shorter answer: it depends.

But if you’re serious about your project, you probably want a little bit more details. So read ahead — and remember: you’re entering holy war territory now!

Do I need a License? And what is a License after all? A License is an official permission granted by the owner of some Work (the “Licensor”) to other people (the “Licensee”) and governing how the Licensee is allowed to use the Licensor’s Work. This takes the form of a contract, both parties has to agree with. Nowadays, the acceptation is rather implicit: just by using some Work, you are reputed to agree with its usage License. Just to make thinks clear, when releasing your own work, the Licensor is you. And the Licensee, anyone using your code. Broadly speaking, this includes two main categories: developers and end users. And to fix few more vocabulary terms, by modifying your Work, a Licensee is creating what is called a Derivative Work. Not all licenses agree though if the use of your Work in a larger work will qualify that latter as a Derivative Work or not. As you will see below, some licenses specifically address those issues. What is the purpose of the License? Basically, the License is a way for the Licensor and the Licensee to agree on the rights and obligations of both of them. Those rights and obligations associated with a License can be anything — up to the extent of what’s allowed by the Law. For example, a Licensor might require the Licensee to quote her name when using her work. Or can authorize to copy her work, but not to modify it in any way. Or even require Derivative Work to be released under the same terms as the original Work. On the other hand, the License is a way to protect the Licensee too. By clearly stating how he can use your Work, he is not at risk of seeing you unexpectedly asking for royalties or another form of compensation for having used your work. Something that is critical for your Work adoption. So, the License will protect your work. Will protect the Licensor. But will protect you too. I mean you, personally. For example by limiting the Licensor’s responsibility for potential damages caused by her work.

And what if I don’t use any License at all? In absence of a License explicitly associated with a Work, the “default” copyright for the author’s jurisdiction applies. In other words, never consider the “absence of license” as an implicit grant for us to do whatever we want with your work. This is the exact opposite: without any specific license, you, the author, didn’t waive ANY of your rights as granted by the law. But always remember a License governs rights and obligations. Did you ever wonder why so many License text contains a disclaimer written in ALL UPPERCASE LETTERS about the guarantees provided with a product — or more often the absence of guaranty? This is to protect the owner of the work against implicit guarantees or user assumptions. The last thing you want is to be sued as a consequence of releasing your work open-source! Can I use a custom License? Yes, you can. But you probably shouldn’t. Being a contract, a License cannot (in most jurisdictions? all of them?) take precedence over the territorial laws. Hence the difficulty enforcing the licensing rights in a globalized world. It would be probably easier (I mean, less difficult) to defend a “standard” License before a judge. In fact, such cases have already been defended in several jurisdictions and may be cited as precedent. Obviously, something that can’t be done with a Custom License. In additions, Custom Licenses (sometimes nicknamed Vanity Licenses) may create incompatibilities with other licenses, resulting in a poor compatibility of your Work legally speaking.

May I use several Licenses? Yes. Multi-licensing — notably Dual-licensing — is not that uncommon. This is especially true when you want to build a business around your free Work. In that case, your project will probably be released both under some FOSS license and a commercial license. Another use of multi-licensing is to increase compatibility, by allowing your Work to be combined with works published under different terms or to satisfy different user needs or requirements. This is a reason why some project are released under several FOSS licenses. But be warned: not all licenses are compatible together! Once again, I would discourage you from reinventing the wheel by staying with well-known compatible licenses if you want to go that way. Suggested read Calligra Office Suite Version 2.5 Released! Can I change the License “later”? Yes. The copyright holder is responsible for the licensing terms. It is rather easy to change the License as long as you are the only contributor. But to take an extreme example, if Linus Torvald would want to release the Linux Kernel under a different license, he would probably need first the agreement of the thousands of contributors to that project. Something impossible in practice. For a more reasonably sized project, it can be done. And in fact, it was as you will see in some examples below.