Olive is a new open source video editor under development. This non-linear video editor aims to provide a free alternative to high-end professional video editing software. Too high an aim? I think so.
If you have read our list of best video editors for Linux, you might have noticed that most of the ‘professional-grade’ video editors such as Lightworks or DaVinciResolve are neither free nor open source.
Kdenlive and Shotcut are there but they don’t often meet the standards of professional video editing (that’s what many Linux users have expressed).
This gap between the hobbyist and professional video editors prompted the developer(s) of Olive to start this project.
There is a detailed review of Olive on Libre Graphics World. Actually, this is where I came to know about Olive first. You should read the article if you are interested in knowing more about it.
Installing Olive Video Editor in Linux
Let me remind you. Olive is in the early stages of development. You’ll find plenty of bugs and missing/incomplete features. You should not treat it as your main video editor just yet.
If you want to test Olive, there are several ways to install it on Linux.
Install Olive in Ubuntu-based distributions via PPA
You can install Olive via its official PPA in Ubuntu, Mint and other Ubuntu-based distributions.
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:olive-editor/olive-editor
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install olive-editor
Install Olive via Snap
If your Linux distribution supports Snap, you can use the command below to install it.
sudo snap install --edge olive-editor
Install Olive via Flatpak
If your Linux distribution supports Flatpak, you can install Olive video editor via Flatpak.
Use Olive via AppImage
Don’t want to install it? Download the AppImage file, set it as executable and run it.
Both 32-bit and 64-bit AppImage files are available. You should download the appropriate file.
Olive is also available for Windows and macOS. You can get it from their download page.
Want to support the development of Olive v
ideo editor?
If you like what Olive is trying to achieve and want to support it, here are a few ways you can do that.
If you are testing Olive and find some bugs, please report it on their GitHub repository.
If you are a programmer, go and check out the source code of Olive and see if you could help the project with your coding skills.
Contributing to projects financially is another way you can help the development of open source software. You can support Olive monetarily by becoming a patron.
If you don’t have either the money or coding skills to support Olive, you could still help it. Share this article or Olive’s website on social media or in Linux/software related forums and groups you frequent. A little word of mouth should help it indirectly.
What do you think of Olive?
It’s too early to judge Olive. I hope that the development continues rapidly and we have a stable release of Olive by the end of the
What do you think of Olive? Do you agree with the developer’s aim of targeting the pro-users? What features would you like Olive to have?
I don’t get it. Olive has nothing that Kdenlive doesn’t already offer (and does it quite well). I am all for competing products but this seems like an effort that can go further by helping out Kdenlive (for instance) rather than reinventing the wheel.
Open-source often falls behind commercial products due to this factor.
Just my rant.
I’m really not a fan of people starting new projects (and dividing our resources) when they could have just joined an earlier project. Kdenlive DOES aim to provide an NLE that works for professional video editing. And it is NOT a small task: They’ve been working on it for years, and with good progress. Why not COMBINE labor, not DIVIDE it? Why don’t these developers join the Kdenlive project (or any other) and add the modules or architecture needed to raise its service level? If they start their own project, they’ll have to start from scratch, and they won’t have the number of developers to help out as they would if they had joined another project.
A new project should start at the level of ambition to improve on Blender, Shotcut, Kdenlive, Flowblade and the other editors out there. We need to continue pushing, using and promoting these other projects. They have years of development behind them and strong communities. A new empty project base for the sake of it is 2.5 to 3 years off from being useful. That means maybe 3-4 years to catch up to Blender etc and then offer a stronger package. What is Olive bringing to the table?
I’ll go check out their mission.
The NLE/VSE world is in need of stronger products, not just more projects. I’ll probably not get to use Olive seriously for 3-4 years whilst the tools I have access to will be, theoretically, 3-4 years further down the line.
This is only true for me in the NLE and Audio Tools dept. I’m willing to check out new projects in all other categories but can’t play with buggy NLE software that knows its light years behind for audiovisual work.
Ambition is great…
All the NLE’s are ready to push into the next level. They have particular pros and cons and workflow or interface flavours that suit different folks. So where would the Olive fit? Is it the initial step to produce a retail product down the road? Or just a new hobby…?
Agree. I am usually strongly supporting the diversity of Linux, but pro-grade video editing is an exception. I am used Lightworks for long time, but then I realized that Kdenlive reach the point that even more complicated projects can be successfully completed with it – I delivered to my customers number of well paid, commercial production which were edited entirely in Kdeenlive and I really can trust this software for last year or two (my Lightworks license, however, is still active, just in case).
But Kdenlive is not perfect and some of its features must be fixed or implemented properly. Re-factoring is on the way but being so promising (and necessary for many reasons) it is also a risky job, which may results with stability issues for some time. More developers with knowledge and skills to provide code for NLVE will definitely help to solve these problems.
We also need something like Aftereffect for our Linux world – Natron is promising, but I have number of stability issues with it. Blender can help, but is too complicated (and invented with other tasks in mind) to be handy and quick tool for video post-production. So there is another job that can (and should) be made by people with right skills.
Olive is great idea, and even may be a successful story in few years time (like Krita was), but also it may be a wasted work and time. I am kind of hope for first, but afraid that second scenario may be possible as well.
I think this might be a really nice option. I’ve played with it a little, and it’s not bad at all! I’ve been using Kdenlive for a couple years, and I’m used to it. I think Olive has a chance. I hope they continue with this project.
If they follow the UI and workflow of Davinci, I am sold. But if Adobe Premier is there base, well the bar is way to low.
Olive failed to install – got the error message W: Failed to fetch http://archive.getdeb.net/ubuntu/dists/trusty-getdeb/apps/binary-i386/Packages 403 Forbidden