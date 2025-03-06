FOSS Weekly #25.10: Skype is Dead, GNOME 48 Features, Ubuntu Versions, Nano Guide and More Linux Stuff

Goodbye, Skype! You probably won't be missed.
Skype is being discontinued by Microsoft on 5th May.

Once a hallmark of the old internet, Skype was already dying a slow death. It just could not keep up with the competition from WhatsApp, Zoom etc despite Microsoft's backing.

While there are open source alternatives to Skype, I doubt if friends and family would use them.

I am not going to miss it, as I haven't used Skype in years. Let's keep it in the museum of Internet history.

Speaking of the old internet, Digg is making a comeback. 20 years back, it was the 'front page of the internet'.

💬 Let's see what else you get in this edition

  • VLC aiming for the Moon.
  • EA open sourcing its games.
  • GNOME 48 features to expect.
  • And other Linux news, tips, and, of course, memes!
✨ ONLYOFFICE PDF Editor: Create, Edit and Collaborate on PDFs on Linux

The ONLYOFFICE suite now offers an updated PDF editor that comes equipped with collaborative PDF editing and other useful features.

You can deploy ONLYOFFICE Docs on your Linux server and integrate it with your favourite platform, such as Nextcloud, Moodle and more. Alternatively, you can download the free desktop app for your Linux distro.

Online PDF editor, reader and converter | ONLYOFFICE
View and create PDF files from any text document, spreadsheet or presentation, convert PDF to DOCX online, create fillable PDF forms.
ONLYOFFICE

📰 Linux and Open Source News

GNOME 48 is just around the corner, check out what features are coming:

Discover What’s New in GNOME 48 With Our Feature Rundown!
GNOME 48 is just around the corner. Explore what’s coming with it.
It's FOSS NewsSourav Rudra

🧠 What We’re Thinking About

A German startup has published open source plans for its Nuclear Fusion power plant!

As per the latest desktop market share report, macOS usage has seen a notable dip on Steam.

🧮 Linux Tips, Tutorials and More

New users often get confused with so many Ubuntu versions. This article helps clear the doubt.

Explained: Which Ubuntu Version Should I Use?
Confused about Ubuntu vs Xubuntu vs Lubuntu vs Kubuntu?? Want to know which Ubuntu flavor you should use? This beginner’s guide helps you decide which Ubuntu should you choose.
It's FOSSAbhishek Prakash

👷 Homelab and Maker's Corner

As a Kodi user, you cannot miss out on installing add-ons and builds. We also have a list of the best add-ons to spice up your media server.

And you can use virtual keyboard with Raspberry Pi easily.

Using On-screen Keyboard in Raspberry Pi OS
Here’s what you can do to use a virtual keyboard on Raspberry Pi OS.
It's FOSSAbhishek Prakash

✨ Apps Highlight

Facing slow downloads on your Android smartphone? Aria2App can help.

Aria2App is a Super Fast Versatile Open-Source Download Manager for Android
A useful open-source download manager for Android
It's FOSS NewsSourav Rudra

lichess lets you compete with other players in online games of Chess.

📽️ Video I am Creating for You

How much does an active cooler cools down a Raspberry Pi 5? Let's find it out in this quick video.

Subscribe to It's FOSS YouTube Channel

🧩 Quiz Time

For a change, you can take the text processing command crossword challenge.

Commands to Work With Text Files: Crossword
Solve this crossword with commands for text processing.
It's FOSSAnkush Das

💡 Quick Handy Tip

You can play Lofi music in VLC Media Player. First, switch to the Playlist view in VLC by going into ViewPlaylist.

Now, in the sidebar, scroll down and select Icecast Radio Directory. Here, search for Lofi in the search bar.

Now, double-click on any Lo-fi channel to start playing. On the other hand, if you want to listen to music via the web browser, you can use freeCodeCamp.org Code Radio.

🤣 Meme of the Week

You didn't have to join the dark side, Firefox. 🫤

🗓️ Tech Trivia

In 1953, MIT's Whirlwind computer showcased an early form of system management software called "Director," developed by Douglas Ross. Demonstrated at a digital fire control symposium, Director automated resource allocation (like memory, storage, and printing), making it one of the earliest examples of an operating system-like program.

🧑‍🤝‍🧑 FOSSverse Corner

An important question has been raised by one of our longtime FOSSers.

Do we all see the same thing on the internet?
I think we all assume we are seeing the same content on a website. But do we.? Read this quote from an article on the Australian ABC news “Many people are unaware that the internet they see is unique to them. Even if we surf the same news websites, we’ll see different news stories based on our previous likes. And on a website like Amazon, almost every item and price we see is unique to us. It is chosen by algorithms based on what we were previously wanting to buy and willing to pay. There is…
It's FOSS Communitynevj

