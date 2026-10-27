In a Setback to VMWare, Tesco is Looking to Migrate to Proxmox

Tired of the rising licensing cost of VMWare, Tesco seems to be looking to switch to Proxmox.
Sourav Rudra
2 min read
Warp Terminal

Tesco, the supermarket group with stores in the UK and certain regions of Europe, is hiring a Head of Software Engineering for its Edge Platform. The new hire would be responsible for carrying out the move away from VMware, the Broadcom-owned virtualization software, to Proxmox for the systems that run inside its stores.

The Register were the ones who spotted the listing first, and so far it's the only public sign of the Proxmox plan. Tesco has not said how many stores the move covers or how fast the rollout will occur.

What edge means for a supermarket

the texaco webpage with various listings

Edge computing puts servers and software near the place where the business operates instead of in a faraway central datacenter, and for a supermarket chain, that place is the brick-and-mortar store.

Tesco's listing describes its Edge Platform as the computing environment and software that lets applications run across its stores. Checkout, payments, stock management, and staff-facing apps all depend on it.

The platform covers Linux, server hardware, virtualization, and storage. Stores also need to keep working through connectivity disruptions or when local resources run short, as a badly handled change can interfere with store operations, staff, and customers.

The ask

The hire would handle two jobs. The first is the migration, and it involves defining repeatable setups for different kinds of stores, testing each version before a gradual rollout, and automating installs, upgrades, rollbacks, and recovery.

Along the way, they would also manage any migration dependencies and risks so that critical store operations are not affected.

The second job is a management platform for every store, built as an API-first system for provisioning, monitoring, patching, and remote diagnostics. It has to cope with stores going offline and with systems drifting from their intended setup.

That platform should also evolve independently of any one infrastructure technology where practical. The hire leads engineering managers and principal engineers, and the listed skills include Java, Python, and Terraform.

Where the exit stands

Tesco bought perpetual VMware licenses in 2021, but Broadcom stopped supporting them in January 2026. They have had to pay third-party providers for support since then.

In its lawsuit, Tesco accuses Broadcom of refusing to honor the 2021 agreement and of abusing its market power. They say the end of 2027 is the earliest it can be off VMware and calls that timeline a significant risk to its business.

Tesco also alleges that one Broadcom offer this year came in around 175 percent above what its 2021 contract entitled it to.

Suggested Read 📖: Proxmox Virtual Environment now runs on ARM64.

Proxmox Virtual Environment Officially Runs on ARM64, But Your Raspberry Pi Isn't Supported Yet
The release is powered by Debian 13.5 and Linux 7.0, with NVIDIA Grace and Vera systems fully supported.
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About the author
Sourav Rudra

Sourav Rudra

A nerd with a passion for open source software, custom PC builds, motorsports, and exploring the endless possibilities of this world.

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