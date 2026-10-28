Mastodon

Ghostty 1.4 Is Faster and Uses Less RAM, but Drops Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Support

The Ubuntu 24.04 support drop is thanks to the native builds requiring some newer dependencies. Anyhow, there’s more to this Ghostty release than that.
Sourav Rudra
3 min read
Warp Terminal

Ghostty is a terminal emulator from HashiCorp co-founder Mitchell Hashimoto that implements GPU acceleration while maintaining a native look on each supported platform.

On Linux, the app uses GTK, whereas on macOS, the app uses Swift.

The project claims it has millions of daily users, and many other terminal emulators have already adopted libghostty-vt, the C-based virtual terminal emulator library it offers.

The latest release, v1.4, is a major one with over 170 contributors and 2,800+ commits behind it. We will mostly focus on what Linux users get with a few changes from other platforms to get you up to speed.

What's new?

ghostty 1.4

The reason why Ubuntu 24.04 LTS can't run native builds is that Ghostty 1.4 requires GTK 4.18 and libadwaita 1.7, causing an exit at startup if older libraries are loaded. The developers say that users can opt for an older build to get Ghostty running on their systems.

Anyhow, coming back to the release, the GTK app gets sharp text at fractional scaling, such as 125% or 150%, after it appeared blurry due to some upstream changes, and the rebuilt, triple-buffered renderer is expected to cut tearing.

Then you have the drag and drop ability for split windows, which macOS has had since 1.3, where a split can be dropped onto any other one, even in a different tab or window, with its running processes and working directory moving along with it.

Global keybinds on Wayland now use the vicinae-hotkey-v1 protocol on compositors like Hyprland 0.56 and newer and go through the desktop portal on the rest. This should improve hotkey behavior across different Wayland compositors.

Background blur now works on Niri, and a new +toggle-quick-terminal command helps window managers that can't register global shortcuts.

A few keyboard shortcuts have also been reworked in the GTK app:

  • Ctrl+Shift+PageUp and Ctrl+Shift+PageDown can be used to move the current tab sideways.
  • Jumping between the previous and next prompts can be done via Ctrl+Shift+Arrow-Up and Ctrl+Shift+Arrow-Down instead of only being handled by the jump_to_prompt action.

The clipboard value of copy-on-select now behaves differently, and anyone who relied on the old behavior is being told to switch to both. Off-screen scrollback is now compressed while the terminal sits idle, with the memory savings being estimated at 70% to 90%.

The compression has also made room for a higher default scrollback limit of 50MB, up from 10MB.

Some additional changes

Ghostty now implements the full Kitty graphics protocol, with the project claiming that no terminal besides Kitty itself has done that. There's also the new ghostty +ssh command that stands in for⁣ sshand installs Ghostty’s terminfo on the remote host before connecting.

Ten security issues were fixed, four of which affected macOS only, and the rest include a paste protection gap and a specially named directory that could get the zsh integration to send escape sequences, including ones that quietly replace your clipboard.

Mac users get support for macOS 27, while those with older Macs get macOS 13 support, which has been kept intact until the project drops it in a future release.

On Windows, the project has decided to drop GUI support from its roadmap and points downstream projects to libghostty and libghostty-vt, which are already built for Windows.

Get Ghostty 1.4

The Ghostty project only ships official binaries for macOS. On Linux, the various distributions package it themselves, with Arch Linux, NixOS, Alpine Linux, Gentoo, openSUSE and Ubuntu 26.04 being the ones that have it.

Community DEB, AppImage and Snap builds exist too, but building from source is recommended.

Ghostty

You can build Ghostty from the source tarball with zig build. The build guide has the steps you will need.

Enjoyed this update? Support independent Linux news coverage

It's FOSS has been helping people use Linux for the past 14 years. Help us stay independent from big tech. Become a Plus member, enjoy ad-free reading and get 5 eBooks.

Plus yearly

Ad-free, FREE ebooks

Join yearly
Best value

Plus lifetime

Pay once, Enjoy forever

Go lifetime

Buy us a coffee

Any amount, no commitment

Support on Ko-fi
News
About the author
Sourav Rudra

Sourav Rudra

A nerd with a passion for open source software, custom PC builds, motorsports, and exploring the endless possibilities of this world.

Read next

Rocky Linux Creator Built a New "Not Linux" Kernel in 11 Days Using AI

In a Setback to VMWare, Tesco is Looking to Migrate to Proxmox

BSD Users Can Now Enjoy Omarchy Flavor

Systemd Creator’s Startup Opens Signups for Private Preview of its Linux System

ArmSoM Sige7s Puts the RK3588S on a Raspberry Pi-Sized Board, and There's a Compute Module Too

Become a Better Linux User

With the FOSS Weekly Newsletter, you learn useful Linux tips, discover applications, explore new distros and stay updated with the latest from Linux world

itsfoss happy penguin

Great! You’ve successfully signed up.

Welcome back! You've successfully signed in.

You've successfully subscribed to It's FOSS.

Your link has expired.

Success! Check your email for magic link to sign-in.

Success! Your billing info has been updated.

Your billing was not updated.