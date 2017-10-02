It's FOSS

Brief: This tutorial shows you how to install multiple Linux distributions on one USB. This way, you can enjoy more than one live Linux distros on a single USB key.

I have this habit of trying out different Linux distributions via live USB. It gives me an option to test the OS on a real hardware and not in a virtualized environment. Also, I can plug in the USB to any system (read it Windows), do whatever I want and enjoy the same Linux experience. And yes, in case something goes wrong with my system I can use the USB drive to recover!

Creating a single bootable Live USB of Linux is easy, you just download an iso file and burn it to a USB drive. But, what if you want to try more than one Linux distribution?

You can either use more than one USB or you format the same USB to try other Linux distributions. Both of these ways are not very convenient.

So, how about installing more than one Linux distributions on a single USB?

How to create a bootable USB with multiple Linux distributions on it

How to install multiple linux distributions on a single USB

Well, we have got a tool which does exactly the same by keeping more than one Linux distribution on a single USB drive. All you have to do is select the distributions you want to install. In this tutorial, we will cover how to install multiple Linux distribution on a USB stick for live sessions.

Just to make sure, you should have a USB drive big enough to have several Linux distributions on it. So an 8 Gb USB key should be enough for 3-4 Linux distributions.

Step 1

MultiBootUSB is a free and open source cross-platform application which allows you to create a USB drive with multiple Linux distributions. It also supports uninstalling any distribution at any point of time, so you can reclaim space on your drive for another one.

Download the .deb package and install it by double-clicking on it.

Download MultiBootUSB

Step 2

The recommended filesystem is FAT32, so make sure to format your USB drive before creating a multi-boot USB stick.

Step 3

Download the ISO images of Linux distributions you want to install.

Step 4

Once you have everything, start MultiBootUSB.

MultiBootUSB

The home screen asks you to select the USB disk and the image file for the Linux distribution which you want to put on your USB.

MultiBootUSB supports Persistence for Ubuntu, Fedora and Debian distros. Which means that changes made to the live version of the Linux distributions are saved to the USB disk.

You can select the persistence size by dragging the slider under MultiBootUSB tab. Persistence gives you an option to save changes to the USB drive in runtime.

MultiBootUSB persistence storage

Step 5

Click on Install distro option and proceed with the installation. It will take some time to complete before showing a successful installation message.

You can now see the distribution in the installed section. For another OS, repeat the process. This is what it looks like when I installed a copy of Ubuntu 16.10 and Fedora 24.

MultiBootSystem with Ubuntu and Fedora

Step 6

Next time when I boot through the USB, I get the option of choosing either of the distributions.

Boot Menu

You can add as many distros as you want and your USB storage allows. For removing a distro, select it from the list and click on Uninstall Distro.

Final Words

MultiBootUSB application really looks handy for installing multiple Linux distribution on a USB stick. With just a few clicks, I have a working drive with two of my favorite OS and I can boot into them on any system.

Let us know in the comments if you face any issue while installing or using MultiBootUSB.

Grammatical errors, technical errors or outdated information? If this article needs any kind of updates, please let us know, thanks.

29 comments

by Newest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
Good Shepherd

Great idea. Is it then possible to create a partition on the USB and save work on that partition, that would be accessible by all your chosen distros?

Author
Ambarish Kumar

Don't think so, the app assigns a separate persistence storage for each of the distribution.

Robert

I am glad that "MultibootUSB" works for you. I have attempted to use this tool several times over the past few years and IT HAS NEVER worked for me. For me trying to use this tool has always been a waste of time. It may only work on ancient systems that use traditional BIOS, all of my PC's at this point are UEFI. One thing that would be very beneficial for the end users would be for the devs at the various distros like Linux Mint for example to along with the various separate ISO's that they offer with each one having one of the various desktop environments to also create an ISO that has all of the desktops that they support all on the same ISO. Ultimate Edition Linux used to do this but I think that they no longer do this. During the log in process there is a drop down menu where you can select the desktop you want to use. This was great when you are looking for a new distro as well as being unsure of which desktop environment to use.

Victor

I use YUMI Linux Pendrive usb multiboot which is a windows program running in wine. They have a bunch of programs and good distro list. It works quite well. Saved me a number of times with boot repair distros.

Jefferson Grindle

I just downloaded Multiboot, Formatted my 8Gig flashdrive and attempted to install a couple of distros from ISO's that I have on a separate external USB hard drive. I select any of the ISO files from the multiboot menu and multiboot crashes. I restart the program, repeat the process and it happens again. I am running Linux Mint 18.1 "Serena" x64 MATE.

GL The Sun

Thanks for the post. Saves time and work

Jim Coleman

Is there any way to set up a common home file that could be used on all distros?
I am a Linux user only. Would you explain the use of FAT32 on Linux. Does the FAT32 indicate that it is a 32-bit file? Why not format the USB in ext4? I do not like to use anything from Windows. Why are so many things concerning using Linux based on windows usage?

Author
Ambarish Kumar

I don't think you can set up a common home file accessible from all distros.
FAT32 is recommended for maximum compatibility, Other filesystem which are supported are NTFS, ext2/3/4 or Btrfs.

Renato ZX

I Like to Penta Boot on a 128GB USB Flash Drive, this is not a Live OS Its a Full Install and full DRIVE Encryption. If installed & Boot in Legacy Bios Mode You can Use it any Computer:

Katik

Does it support UEFI booting on a Mac ?

Author
Ambarish Kumar

MultiBootUSB only has limited UEFI support, the reason being the menu entries for GRUB2 are generated using syslinux config files and some menu options are not specifically supported under GRUB2.

You can give it a try, if it wont work all you have to do is reformat it ;)

Nadia

It's cool, interesting, informative. I'll try. Thank you!

Lien Rag

What are its advantages over MultiSystem and Easy2Boot?

aswy

theUEFI is working on multiple Linux USB?

Author
Ambarish Kumar

MultiBootUSB only has limited UEFI support, the reason being the menu entries for GRUB2 are generated using syslinux config files and some menu options are not specifically supported under GRUB2.

Christophe

If People are ok with netinstalls, you should definitely checkout https://netboot.xyz/

Beerloverme

This is perfect to run forensics software such as Kali Linux & Paladin. Thanks for sharing!

Elkwaet

Thanks for this post.
I goto share it with my french users community @TgLinux by the way to purpose the same post translation.
https://t.me/tglinux (discuss group)

wiktor

multisystem USB - http://liveusb.info/dotclear/ - allows this and in addtion it gives possibility to add windows based ISOs - they're loaded up to RAM and run from there ;)

Kossak

if it doesn't have english language it's useless for most people.

Aamir Shahzad

MultiSystem is great tool, the best I knew so far. Google translate is there to fix English issue. After installation, software interface is in English

Ziegler

Check out yumi installer for Windows. Doest the same thing as above.

Author
Ambarish Kumar

Yes, Yumi is good too. MultiBootUSB works for both Windows and Linux.

