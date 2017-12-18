Kdenlive 17.12.0 Release Brings Bug Fixes to the Famed Linux Video Editor

Brief: The good old Kdenlive video editor just got a bit better with the new maintenance release.

One of the best video editors for Linux, Kdenlive has released its most recent version 17.12.0. This may be the last major release that uses the current code base.

According to the release statement, Kdenlive 17.12.0 “is a maintenance release focused on stability, while feature development is going in next year’s 18.04 version”.

The major updates on this non-linear Linux-based video editor that uses the MLT video framework were focused primarily on bug fixes and stability. The major changes can be seen in the proxy clips which are “given some attention” as well as there will be a reduced memory when using images.

The timeline preview which crashed when a Library clip was used has also seen some fixes. The rewind playback has a smoother seeking now.

The required dependencies of AppImage packages been put in one file to allow for easy download and installation on all Linux distros.

Meanwhile, according to the release, work on the major version 18.04 is in progress and may see the light of day next year with a tentative release date in April 2018.

What’s new in Kdelive 17.12.0?

Audio distortion that affected Kdenlive 17.08.3 AppImage

Breeze style included

The proxy profiles saw an update

Useless audio bitrate on pcm proxy encoding removed

Bug fix on playing backward forwards one second

The crash on concurrent playlist jobs using library clips was fixed

Bug fix on using smaller size for image proxies

You can check out other updates and bug fixes here.

Also, a usable “preview” AppImage of the refactoring branch will continue to be developed and will be released in version 18.04. Even though it is not yet ready for production, it allows users to visualize Kdenlive’s future. If you wish to follow the developments, you can check out the progress here.

You can also get Kdenlive 18.04 alpha release on kde.org.

It is important to note, especially for packagers that libsamplerate “is now a dependency” because of the changes made on FFMPEG. Users of Ubuntu and its various derivatives are advised to use the AppImage version for now until any change is made in the future.

Download Kdenlive 17.12.0

Follow this link below to download the Kdenlive 17.12.0 AppImage.

Download Kdenlive 17.12.0 AppImage

You can read this guide to know how to use AppImage files.

Don’t forget to share your experience after using this latest release of Kdenlive video editor for Linux by dropping a comment below.