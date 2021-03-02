Brief: Quickly access your terminal that is customizable and powerful for a variety of users with Guake Terminal emulator.

Guake Terminal: Top-Down Terminal for GNOME Desktop

Guake is a terminal emulator that’s tailored for GNOME desktop with a top-down design.

It was originally inspired from the terminal seen in an FPS game (Quake). Even though it was initially built as a quick and accessible terminal, it is much more than that.

Guake terminal offers a ton of features, and customizable options. Here, I’ll highlight the key features of the terminal along with the process of getting it installed on any of your Linux distribution.

Features of Guake Terminal

Keyboard Shortcut ( F12 ) to launch the terminal anywhere as an overlay

Ability to split tabs horizontally and vertically

Change the default shell from available options (if any)

Re-alignment option

Change appearance of the terminal from a wide selection of color palettes

Ability to save the content of the terminal to a file using GUI option

Toggle Full screen option when needed

You can easily save the tabs or open new tabs when needed

Ability to restore tabs

Option to configure and learn new keyboard shortcuts to quickly access the terminal and perform tasks

Change colors of specific tabs

Easily rename the tabs to quickly access what you already need

Quick open feature to open text files directly from your terminal on your favorite editor with a click

Ability to add your own command or scripts when starting up or showing up the Guake terminal

Multi-monitor support

Just to have fun, you can do a great deal of things. But, I also believe that power users can make use of the features to make their terminal experience easier and more productive.

For the time I used it to test out a few things and write this article, I felt like I was summoning the terminal to be honest. So, I definitely find it cool!

Installing Guake Terminal on Linux

Guake Terminal is available through the default repositories on Ubuntu, Fedora, and Arch.

You can follow its official instructions to know the commands you can use or if you’re using an Ubuntu-based distro, simply type in:

sudo apt install guake

Do note that you may not get the latest version using this method. So, if you want to have the latest version, you can opt to use the PPA by Linux Uprising to get the latest version:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:linuxuprising/guake sudo apt update sudo apt install guake

In either case, you can also get it using Pypi or from source by referring to the official documentation or the GitHub page.

What do you think about Guake Terminal? Do you think of it as a useful terminal emulator? Anything similar that you know of?

Feel free to let me know what you think in the comments down below.