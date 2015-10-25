It's FOSS

Joce

Neofetch is best. :)

sudo apt-get install neofetch

Bernd

$ sudo apt-get install neofetch
Reading package lists... Done
Building dependency tree
Reading state information... Done
E: Unable to locate package neofetch
$ inxi -F
System: Host: bigfoot Kernel: 4.4.0-83-generic x86_64 (64 bit) Desktop: Cinnamon 3.2.7
Distro: Linux Mint 18.1 Serena
Machine: System: ASUS product: All Series
Mobo: ASUSTeK model: MAXIMUS VII HERO v: Rev 1.xx Bios: American Megatrends v: 2401 date: 02/24/2015
CPU: Quad core Intel Core i7-4790 (-HT-MCP-) cache: 8192 KB
clock speeds: max: 4000 MHz 1: 3486 MHz 2: 3987 MHz 3: 3753 MHz 4: 3644 MHz 5: 3690 MHz 6: 3986 MHz
7: 3686 MHz 8: 3958 MHz
Graphics: Card: Intel Xeon E3-1200 v3/4th Gen Core Processor Integrated Graphics Controller
Display Server: X.Org 1.18.4 drivers: intel (unloaded: fbdev,vesa)
Resolution: [email protected], [email protected]
GLX Renderer: Mesa DRI Intel Haswell Desktop GLX Version: 3.0 Mesa 12.0.6
Audio: Card-1 Intel Xeon E3-1200 v3/4th Gen Core Processor HD Audio Controller driver: snd_hda_intel
Card-2 Intel 9 Series Family HD Audio Controller driver: snd_hda_intel
Card-3 Logitech G930 driver: USB Audio
Sound: Advanced Linux Sound Architecture v: k4.4.0-83-generic
Network: Card: Intel Ethernet Connection (2) I218-V driver: e1000e
IF: eno1 state: up speed: 100 Mbps duplex: full mac: 08:62:66:4a:31:5b
Drives: HDD Total Size: 3688.8GB (78.0% used) ID-1: /dev/sda model: KINGSTON_SV300S3 size: 240.1GB
ID-2: /dev/sdb model: SAMSUNG_SSD_830 size: 128.0GB ID-3: /dev/sdc model: WDC_WD10EACS size: 1000.2GB
ID-4: /dev/sdd model: Maxtor_6V320F0 size: 320.1GB ID-5: /dev/sde model: WDC_WD20EARX size: 2000.4GB
Partition: ID-1: / size: 118G used: 31G (28%) fs: ext4 dev: /dev/sdb1
ID-2: /home size: 294G used: 128G (46%) fs: ext4 dev: /dev/sdd1
RAID: No RAID devices: /proc/mdstat, md_mod kernel module present
Sensors: System Temperatures: cpu: 29.8C mobo: 27.8C
Fan Speeds (in rpm): cpu: 0
Info: Processes: 328 Uptime: 17 days Memory: 17717.3/32051.0MB Client: Shell (bash) inxi: 2.2.35

Nitesh

I am using linux_logo. But it only work when i run linux_logo command in terminal. Is there any way i can make it permanent, so that whenever i open terminal, linux_logo appear there,

Ramdziana

Ufetch, if you want the simple one. Only CRUX, ArchLinux, Gentoo, and Void Linux there.

https://github.com/jschx/ufetch

Orbmiser

Hmmm started this thread about the issue.

http://forums.netrunner.com/showthread.php?tid=18368&pid=29946#pid29946

As inxi -F shows the correct information about distro and such. But screen fetch gives unknown for distro.

Author
Abhishek Prakash

May be it's worth notifying the dev on Github in this case then

রায়হান

i found screenfetch in vivid and wily without adding repository. i am not sure about trusty, but i think there no need to add repository in 15.04 and 15.10 (I am sure about those versions)

Author
Abhishek Prakash

I checked. It's available in Vivid and Willy but not in Trusty.

Benjamin

You'll need to sudo apt-add-repository ppa:djcj/screenfetch on Trusty.

Author
Abhishek Prakash

Thanks for the information Benjamin. I updated the article.