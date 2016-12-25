Celebrate Christmas In Linux Way With These Wallpapers

It’s the holiday season and many of you might be celebrating Christmas already. From the team of It’s FOSS, I would like to wish you a Merry Christmas and a happy new year.

To continue the festive mood, I’ll show you some really awesome Linux wallpapers on Christmas theme. But before we see that, how about a Christmas Tree in Linux terminal.

Display Christmas Tree in Linux Terminal

If you want to display an animated Christmas tree in the terminal, you can use the command below:

curl https://raw.githubusercontent.com/sergiolepore/ChristBASHTree/master/tree-EN.sh | bash

If you don’t want to get it from the internet all the time, you can get the shell script from its GitHub repository, change the permission and run it like a normal shell script.

ChristBASHTree

Display Christmas Tree in Linux terminal using Perl

This trick was originally shared by NixCraft. You’ll need to install a Perl module for this.

To be honest, I don’t like using Perl modules because uninstalling them is a real pain. So use this Perl module knowing that you’ll have to manually remove it.

perl -MCPAN -e 'install Acme::POE::Tree'

You can read the original article here to know more about it.

Download Linux Christmas Wallpapers

All these Linux Christmas wallpapers are created by Mark Riedesel and you can find plenty of other artwork on his website.

He has been making such wallpapers almost every year since 2002. Quite understandably some of the earliest wallpapers don’t have modern aspect ratio. I have put them up in reverse chronological order.

One tiny note. The images displayed here are highly compressed so download the wallpapers from the provided link only.

Bonus: Linux Christmas carols

Here is a bonus for you. Christmas carols Linuxified for Linux lovers like us.

In an article on Computer World, Sandra Henry-Stocker shared such Christmas carols. An excerpt:

To the tune of: Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire

Running merrily on open source

With users happy as can be

We’re using Linux and getting lots done

And happy everything is free

To the tune of: The Twelve Days of Christmas

On my first day with Linux, my admin gave to me a password and a login ID

On my second day with Linux my admin gave to me two new commands and a password and a login ID

You can read full carols here.

Merry Linux to you!!