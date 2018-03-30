Become an Arch Power User with Pacli and PacUI

One of the amazing things about Linux is the fact that there are a dozen different programs to do that same function. Each one is written a little differently and uses a different language to accomplish the same goal. In this article, I am going to look at two different command line frontends for Pacman.

What are Pacli and PacUI and why should you use them?

Before I introduce you to these applications, let me explain what they are and why you may find them useful.

Both of these applications are designed to help you install packages on Arch and Arch-based Linux distros (both from the repos and from the Arch User Repository). They are also designed to fix some system errors. Both of them run in the terminal and both give you access to complex commands with the tap of a key.

In terms of usability, they stand somewhere between using pacman (Arch’s package manager, generally used from the terminal) and Pamac (the graphical frontend for pacman).

For some, pacman (and other terminal package managers) are difficult to use because they don’t know all of the possible commands. The man is a couple keyboard strokes away, but it can be difficult to understand at times. On the other hand, when you use Pamac, you might have to search through a number of menus to find what you are looking for.

These terminal frontends help, by displaying all of your options up front. They can even use less memory if you have an older system.

Before we go on, I should note that these applications are designed for intermediate and advanced Linux user. Beginners might be overwhelmed.

Pacli

First, we will take a look at Pacli. I originally encountered Pacli while using Manjaro JWM years ago. I initially found it annoying to use but got easy very quickly. Later, I rediscovered it on ArchLabs. Now, I use it on my Manjaro computer to compliment Pamac.

Besides supporting pacman, Pacli also supports Yaourt and Pacaur for AUR package.

From it’s numbered menu, Pacli gives you 25 options.

Update System

Install Package

Remove Package + Deps

List Local Package Files

Package information

Installed Package Info

Dependency Tree

Reverse Dependency Tree

Optimize Mirrors

Remove Orphaned Packages

Clean Package Cache

Defrag Database

Fix Errors

Pacman Log

Downgrade Packages

Help

Force Install Packages

Force Update System

Force Remove Package

Empty Package Cache

Update AUR

Force Update AUR

Search + Install from AUR

Install from AUR

List Install from AUR

One of the most useful options is the reverse dependency search. I had a couple AUR packages on my system that failed to build every time I tried to update. I used the reverse dependency search to see what application needed them. Since I didn’t need that application anymore, I installed it and removed the out-of-date dependencies.

You can install the stable version of Pacli from the Arch (or derivative) repos using this command: sudo pacman -S pacli . You can also install the bleeding-edge git version from the AUR: yaourt -S pacli .

PacUI

This article was originally only going to include Pacli. While I was doing research for this article, I stumbled upon PacUI. It appears that PacUI is a fork of an earlier version of Pacli by one of the devs with the intent of adding more features. According to the project page, one of the differences is that “whole script is contained within one file, which consists of easy to read bash code with many helpful comments”.

PacUI supports Pacman, Yaourt, and Pacaur just like Pacli. It also supports Trizen, Yay, and Pikaur.

PacUI only lists 14 options on its menu:

Update System

Maintain System

Install Packages

Remove Packages + Deps

Dependency Tree

Reverse Dependency Tree

List Package Files

Search Package Files

Roll Back System

Fix Pacman Errors

Edit Config Files

List Packages by size

Force AUR Install

List installed from AUR

PacUI is primarily designed to be used through its menu, it can also be used without the UI. For example, to display a reverse dependency tree, you can enter pacui rt . Interestingly, Pacui is designed to take a bunch of permutations of the same command. For example, the following commands will also print out a reverse dependency tree: pacui RT , pacui -rt , and pacui --rt . You can find a full list of PacUI option by using the pacui h command.

You can install the stable version of PacUI from the Arch (or derivative) repos using this command: sudo pacman -S pacui . You The bleeding-edge git version is available in the AUR: yaourt -S pacui-git .

Thoughts on using Pacli and PacUI

I have used both of these tools. One thing that I like about PacUI is that it combines tools for both the repos and AUR. Case in point, I can check both the repos and AUR for updates with a single keystroke on PacUI. The same is true if I want to install a new application. On Pacli, you have to access the repos and AUR separately. This means that there is one less step I have to worry about.

Another thing I like about Pacui is that it simplifies AUR installation. When you have updated or install AUR package with any terminal based program, you will be asked if you want to edit the PGKBUILD, the package will be downloaded, and you will be asked if you want to continue with the build/installation.

If you have multiple AUR packages to work with, you will have to go through these steps for each one. PacUI processes them as a batch. It asks if you want to edit the PGKBUILD for each, it will download the files, then it will ask if you want to continue. This is nice because then I don’t have to wait for each package to build.

On the other hand, I like Pacli because it allows you to be more selective with what action you want to do. PacUI combines several processes when you select an option.

Both tools have pros and cons. Before you use any of the options that you are unfamiliar with, read the help information (type 00 on PacUI and 10 on Pacli). I made that mistake and accidentally wiped my user account and passwords. Luckily, I was able to recover it with the help of the Manjaro forums.

Have you used either Pacli or PacUI? What is your favorite terminal package management tool?

Featured Image Credit: EBC