Every Ubuntu Default Wallpaper So Far

This is a collection of default Ubuntu wallpapers of all the releases so far.

Each Ubuntu release is different from the other releases in various ways. Each release has a different code name and a different version number. I have explained the logic behind Ubuntu version and codenames so I am not going to bore you with those details again.

Each Ubuntu release also comes with a different set of wallpapers. There is one default background that you’ll see while installing Ubuntu or when you first log in to it.

And then it also has a set of 10-15 wallpapers in each release that you can select from or make them change automatically.

Ubuntu usually creates a wallpaper contest before each release and let Ubuntu users, amateur photographers and digital artist submit their artworks/photos. Submitted entries are then voted by the community members and jury. At the end, a handful of these pictures are selected as the default Ubuntu wallpapers.

Now that you know the details about Ubuntu wallpapers, let’s see the different set of default wallpapers in various releases.

Default Ubuntu wallpapers

This is a work of progress and I’ll be adding more Ubuntu wallpapers as they are available.

Ubuntu 21.04 wallpaper

Ubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo default wallpaper features a hairy Hippo, not something else.

Ubuntu 20.10 wallpaper

Ubuntu 20.10 Groovy Gorilla default wallpaper features a cool looking Gorilla.

Ubuntu 20.04 wallpaper

This scary looking wallpaper is the default in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa.

Ubuntu 19.10 wallpaper

Ubuntu 19.10 Eoan Ermine wallpaper looked cute.

Ubuntu 19.04 wallpaper

Ubuntu 19.04 Disco Dingo had a hip default wallpaper.

Ubuntu 18.10 wallpaper

Ubuntu 18.10 Cosmic Cuttlefish featured one of the most beautiful default backgrounds in the history of Ubuntu.

Ubuntu 18.04 wallpaper

This is the default background in Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver LTS release.

Ubuntu 17.10 wallpaper

Here’s the default wallpaper of Ubuntu 17.10 Artful Aardvark. Ubuntu 17.10 was a short term release and it has already reached its end of life.

What looks like a little girl is actually the mascot of Ubuntu 17.10, an Ardvark.

Ubuntu 17.10 Mascot

Ubuntu 17.04 wallpaper

The default wallpaper of Ubuntu 17.04 Zesty Zapus is typical Ubuntu purple gradient.

Ubuntu 16.10 wallpaper

Looks similar to the previous one, right? Ubuntu 17.04 had a default wallpaper very similar to 16.10.

Ubuntu 16.04 wallpaper

Same pattern of wallpaper started from Ubuntu 16.04 LTS Xenial Xerus.

Ubuntu 15.10 wallpaper

A deeper purple touch in the default wallpaper of Wily Werewolf.

Ubuntu 15.04 wallpaper

Deep purple default wallpaper of Ubuntu 15.04 Vivid Vervet.

Ubuntu 14.10 wallpaper

The only Ubuntu release that didn’t feature a new default wallpaper. Ubuntu 14.10 Utopic Unicorn used the same default wallpaper as its predecessor Ubuntu 14.04.

Ubuntu 14.04 wallpaper

The default wallpaper of Ubuntu 14.04 LTS Trusty Tahr continued to the next version.

Ubuntu 13.10 wallpaper

The default wallpaper of Ubuntu 13.10 Saucy Salamander was quite classy.

Ubuntu 13.04 wallpaper

The default wallpaper in Ubuntu 13.04 Raring Ringtail had similar patterns to its predecessors and successor.

Ubuntu 12.10 wallpaper

This is the default wallpaper of Ubuntu 12.10 Quantal Quetzal which started a background trend that went till 13.10.

Ubuntu 12.10 Default Background

Ubuntu 12.04 wallpaper

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS Precise Pangolin carried out a default wallpaper pattern which was started with Ubuntu 10.10.

Ubuntu 11.10 wallpaper

Looks similar to the previous one? Ubuntu 11.10 Oneiric Ocelot wallpaper was similar indeed.

Ubuntu 11.04 wallpaper

Ubuntu 11.04 Natty Narwhal was the first release to feature the Unity desktop environment.

Ubuntu 10.10 wallpaper

Ubuntu 10.10 Maverick Meerkat started this hashtag like purple wallpaper pattern that went till 12.04.

Ubuntu 10.04 wallpaper

Ubuntu 10.04 Lucid Lynx was the first release to feature the iconic purple theme.

Ubuntu 9.10 wallpaper

Ubuntu 9.10 Karmic Koala was the last release to have a Yellowish/Brown theme.

Ubuntu 9.04 wallpaper

Ubuntu 9.04 Jaunty Jackalope was the first Ubuntu version I ever used.

Ubuntu 8.10 wallpaper

Ubuntu 8.10 Intrepid Ibex had the mascot visible in the default wallpaper.

Ubuntu 8.04 wallpaper

Ubuntu 8.04 Hardy Heron’s default wallpaper featured a Heron. The wallpaper was quite popular and it was reintroduced in 4K format in one of the recent Ubuntu releases.

Ubuntu 7.10 wallpaper

Plain and simple. Ubuntu 7.10 Gutsy Gibbon had this wallpaper.

Ubuntu 7.04 wallpaper

Alright! Perhaps way too plain and simple was the default wallpaper in Ubuntu 7.04 Feisty Fawn.

Ubuntu 6.10 wallpaper

Ubuntu 6.10 Edgy Eft also had the familiar brownish pattern.

Ubuntu 6.06 wallpaper

Ubuntu 6.06 Dapper Drake is the only Ubuntu release that got delayed. The delay was not caused by the wallpaper, I assure you.

Ubuntu 5.10 wallpaper

Ubuntu 5.10 Breezy Badger was perhaps the last release to have a wallpaper with Ubuntu logo on it.

Ubuntu 5.04 wallpaper

Ubuntu 5.04 Hoary Hedgehog was one of the three wallpapers to feature Ubuntu logo.

Ubuntu 4.10 wallpaper

The first-ever Ubuntu release seems to have a rather dull background in Ubuntu 4.10 Warty Warthog.

If you had to choose one, which Ubuntu wallpaper will be your favorite?