It's FOSS

A Linux and Open Source Web Portal

Did SUSE Linux Just Take a Dig at Red Hat Linux?

Last updated By 2 Comments

Share41
+13
Share20
Reddit6
Shares 70

Game of Thrones parody by SUSE takes a dig at Red Hat

Brief: It seems that SUSE Linux just took a potshot at Red Hat Linux in its latest parody video. See the video and decide for yourself.

I am a huge fan of SUSE Linux…. parody videos. I even call SUSE the coolest Linux enterprise for the awesome Linux parody songs they make. I mean, who can forget the catchy Uptime Funk. Even today I sing ‘don’t reboot it just patch’.

The latest Game of Thrones parody video

SUSE Linux revealed its latest video, a parody of Game of Thrones. This video might not be as great as its previous parody videos but it is still fun to watch. Have a look at the video:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

However, you will realize that it actually takes a dig at Red Hat and its increasing closeness to Microsoft. The red capped (or should I say Red Hat) guys come to the Chamleesi and ask her to come to the king (Microsoft?). There are talks about stability, restrictions and freedom. Obviously, Chamleesi focuses on freedom here.

Suggested read
Game Of Codes: A Java Spoof Of Game Of Thrones

It’s not new for SUSE

This is not the first time that SUSE has created such a video. They had a series of Mac vs PC vs Linux videos in the mid 2000’s where they took potshots at Microsoft and Apple. Here’s one of those numerous videos:

What do you think?

Both Red Hat and SUSE offer enterprise Linux service and compete to grab more of the common market share. Lately, Red Hat started collaborating with Microsoft with focus on containers. In return, Microsoft brought .Net to Red Hat’s offering. This gives Red Hat an edge to its ‘corporate offering’. Could this be the reason why SUSE focuses on ‘freedom’ part?

I hope that a little banter like this from SUSE doesn’t turn into a war. What do you think about it? 

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

2 comments

by Newest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
Hans Dampf

Could find this funny, if Suse was not just held over water by the M$ sponsored vouchers for YEARS ...

01101001b

Red Hat = king?