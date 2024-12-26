FOSS Weekly #24.52: Holiday Special Tuxmas Days

The "12 Days of Tuxmas" have begun 🎄

I'll share 12 new content, features or changes to It's FOSS platform during the holiday period.

On the first day of Tuxmas, you get holiday themed wallpapers for your Linux desktop.

On the second day of Tuxmas, you can enjoy holiday-themed Linux quizzes and puzzles.

Stay tuned for the rest of Tuxmas days.

❤️ By the way, this is the 52nd newsletter of 2024. One for each week of the year. If you read all the 52 editions this year, you and me both, deserve some sort of award for the consistency 😊

💬 Let's see what else you get in this edition

A trip down memory lane.

Mozilla partnering with Ecosia.

Defining moments of open source and Linux in 2024.

And other Linux news, videos and, of course, memes!

📰 Linux and Open Source News

🗓️ Year End Specials

🧠 What We’re Thinking About

🧮 Linux Tips, Tutorials and More

👷 Maker's and AI Corner

📹 Videos We are Creating for You

✨ Apps of the Week

🧩 Quiz Time

💡 Quick Handy Tip

In Thunar file manager, you can enable sidebar image preview. For doing that, click on “View” and then hover over the “Side Pane” option. Here, click on “Image Preview”, and Thunar should start showing image previews.

In some cases, you might have to enable it each time you use Thunar.

🤣 Meme of the Week

Santa got no chill. ☠️

🗓️ Tech Trivia

Charles Babbage, born on December 26, 1791, designed the Analytical Engine, a mechanical computer ahead of its time. He also developed the Difference Engine to automate polynomial calculations. His work laid the foundation for modern computing, influencing future generations.

🧑‍🤝‍🧑 FOSSverse Corner

❤️ With love

