Linux Foundation is the official organization behind the Linux project and the employer of Linux creator Linus Torvalds. Their main motto is maintaining ecosystems around open-source projects to accelerate the development and industry adoption of Linux-related projects.

One of their goals is to prepare more individuals to meet the growing demand for Linux professionals in the IT industry today. They have a vast catalog of training courses and certification exams to help people achieve careers in Linux.

Linux Foundation also runs limited-time sales to make their courses and exams affordable to people. Such as this:

Linux Foundation Cyber Monday Sale: Up to 65% off on Certifications, Bundles, Courses, and More

The biggest sale of the year is here. You can get up to 65% off on all courses, certification bundles, bootcamps, and some new skills offered by Linux Foundation, including instructor-led courses.

For instance, instead of paying $499, you pay $189.

There are various coupon codes that you can use to get these discounts:

Bootcamps: CYBER22BC

Power Bundles: CYBER22PB

Bundles: CYBER22BUN

Courses & Certifications: CYBER22CC

Ranging from courses for cloud-native developers, Kubernetes security specialists, Node.js application developers, system administrators, FinOps professionals, RISC-V associates, interesting skill certificates, and more.

Whether you are a professional or a beginner, there’s something for you here!

There is an additional gift as well. A stuffed Tux, a ball cap, or Tux socks.

The offer is valid until December 05, 2022. You will get an email with instructions to redeem your gift after the promotion period ends.

It’s FOSS is an affiliate partner with Linux Foundation. Please read our affiliate policy.