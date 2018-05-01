First FOSS Backstage Conference Focuses on FOSS governance and Open Collaboration

The first edition of FOSS Backstage, a conference dedicated to everything that concerns open collaboration and FOSS governance will be held in Kulturbrauerei, Berlin from June 13-14 2018. The conference is all about governance, legal issues, economics and collaboration within free and open source software projects.

FOSS Backstage is being organized by Newthinking Communications GmbH in collaboration with Isabel Drost-Fromm – Open Source Strategist at Europace AG and Stefan Rudnitzki – Lead Developer at Europace AG. The conference will be discussing issues that are related to vendor neutrality, community management and other leading projects.

Topics that will be discussed at the conference include:

Open Source project leadership best practices

Open Source project metrics

Community management

Open Source strategy for the enterprise

Adopting open source collaboration in corporations

Legal matters when dealing with Open Source

Those that are expected at the FOSS Backstage conference include developers, sysadmins, architects, students, community leaders as well as anyone who has an interest in building and managing open source communities. FOSS Backstage provides a platform where participants will learn and discuss the non-technical aspects of open source development.

FOSS Backstage Speakers

The call for submission of first speakers ended with over 90 persons applying. The first round speakers for the first FOSS Backstage is already confirmed. The keynote speakers include Danese Cooper (who will talk about the early days of Open Source) and Shane Coughlan (a business development, security and communication expert).

Other speakers include Malcolm Bain of id law partners, Rich Bowen, director of the Apache Foundation, Bertrand Delacretaz of Adobe, Leslie Hawthorn from Red Hat, Dajana Günther, MD of Trifork and a host of others. You can take a look at all the first round speakers that have been announced for FOSS Backstage.

A FOSS Backstage Micro-Summit aimed at preparing for the upcoming event took place way back on November 20, 2017 featuring many great speakers. They talked on everything in relation to FOSS governance, collaboration and how to build and manage open source communities. Take a look at the speakers of the micro-summit and links to their videos and slides.

Partners

The main sponsors of the event are Europace and Apache. Other partners include CBXNET, Flink Forward and Kopano as infrastructure, conference and coffee partners respectively.

It’s FOSS is one of the official media partners for the event.

Join the open source industry leaders, register now

Attending events like FOSS Backstage are a great opportunity to not only know where the open source trend is heading but also for networking with other similar minded people from the industry.

Registration for FOSS Backstage is still going on with tickets available for various categories. You can buy your tickets for the event from the link below.

Book a Ticket for FOSS Backstage