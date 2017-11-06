It's FOSS

A Linux and Open Source Web Portal

How to Install Firefox Quantum in Ubuntu Right Now

Last updated By 21 Comments

Share742
+1
Share2
Reddit
Shares 744

Brief: If you cannot wait for the official release of the game-changing Firefox Quantum, you can install the beta version right now.

Firefox Quantum Wallpaper

The upcoming version of Mozilla’s web browser Firefox is called Quantum because it’s blazing fast. It has been coded in Rust instead of the usual C++ and it is the first web browser to utilize the power of a multi-core processor.

There has been lots of buzz around Quantum release. It is touted as a game-changing release that will help Firefox gain its lost userbase to Google Chrome.

Ideally, Firefox Quantum should be released this month. But since I wanted to test it, I thought of installing it before its official release.

Installing Firefox Quantum beta in Ubuntu Linux

Warning: Your existing Firefox install will be upgraded to an unstable version of Quantum. A number of existing add-ons and extension won’t work in the newer version. Of course, you can remove Quantum and go back to the older and slower stable Firefox 56 by reinstalling it.

Mozilla has an official PPA to test the beta version. You can use the same PPA to install Firefox Quantum.

Open a terminal and enter the following command one by one:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:mozillateam/firefox-next
sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

If you already have Firefox installed, you’ll see that it has been metamorphosed into Quantum. Firefox logo changed immediately.

Firefox Quantum vs Firefox 56 logo

In case you don’t have Firefox installed already, you can use the command below to install it:

sudo apt install firefox

That’s it. You can enjoy the newer, faster and better Firefox.

Firefox Quantum in Ubuntu Linux

Revert Firefox Quantum beta to Firefox stable

If you do not like the beta version of Firefox Quantum, you can remove it and install the stable Firefox 56.

To do that, use the commands below:

sudo apt remove firefox

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:mozillateam/firefox-next

sudo apt install firefox

You should be back to the normal Firefox.

Install Firefox Quantum in other Linux distributions

For other distributions like Debian, Fedora etc, you can download the beta version of Firefox Quantum from its website:

Download Firefox Quantum Beta

How is Firefox Quantum?

If you try Firefox Quantum, don’t forget to share your experience with it. Is it really as great as people say?

Grammatical errors, technical errors or outdated information? If this article needs any kind of updates, please let us know, thanks.

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

21 comments

by Newest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
George

Installed on Linux Mint Sonya using this direct download
http://ppa.launchpad.net/mozillateam/firefox-next/ubuntu/pool/main/f/firefox/firefox_57.0~b14+build1-0ubuntu0.16.04.1_amd64.deb
I had to uninstall the base mint firefox as well as hunspell-en-us
Seems to be working great - had to find a beta for lastpass because the older extensions don't seem to work but so far so good :D

Author
Abhishek Prakash

Thanks for this George. I am sure Linux Mint users will thank you :)

gelapir

Thanks bro for sharing. Is possible to upgrade mine on Debian? and how?

Helmar

I added the repository but it keeps me showing only the 56 version available

Net Citizen

To be honest, i tried firefox 57 quantum on netbook samsung n150 with Intel Atom N450 Processor 1.66GHz which is an outdated model which runs Lubuntu 64bit. Among the latest chrome, opera and firefox 57 quantum, i find opera definitely faster than the rest.

Danno

"sudo apt update" after adding the PPA DOES NOT upgrade Firefox to 57...

sudo apt update && sudo apt install firefox

Author
Abhishek Prakash

It was my bad... you should also 'update' the system with sudo apt upgrade.

BruSkald

Strange...but I can't get this to install on Linux Mint Sonya. Added the PPA and also tried the DEB install but got a message in the package installer ....something about it's available as "Iceweasel". Very odd. No morphing happened at all!

BruSkald

All that being said...I believe a true "Chrome-killer" would have to include voice-command search. That's the main reason I use Chrome more frequently than any other browser when working...less typing!

Susannah Klanecek

I've been using Firefox Quantum as my primary browser for the past week, and I'm thrilled to say that I've now fully made the switch from Chrome to Firefox.

etim

You're saying it's "blazing fast" but how will that translate to older, less powerful PCs? Does this promised increase in speed mean that it will be more efficient or will it require more or less resources in my aging rig? My PC seems to have been having more and more trouble with Ffox's resource hogging with each of past few updates. I fear that the new Ffox will be even more of a hog. Please tell me that's not true?

Koyu

Mozilla stated, that they will remove all the bad and slow parts in Firefox Quantum. A speed boost on older hardware might be possible.

visnu

i am impressed, i tried to like Firefox, many times i installed it and removed it, but this time i want to keep it ! it feels better than Chrome now, faster, prettier, simple and clean...i am going to wait a week until until it comes out of the Beta and maybe this time is the time for a change...

John

Just installed it, opened lots of tabs and it works much faster when using google docs! That's really nice. I was used to use it like 3 years ago but then I switched to Chrome/Chromium. It seems that I can switch back to Firefox again.

Amitosh Swain

Already using FF quantum since a month as the Firefox dev edition and its noticiably fast. Even on Dell 7567 (where I run Ubuntu for not-gaming reaons) it's noticiably faster. And the difference is more prominent in my older 2012 Hp.

Author
Abhishek Prakash

Thanks for your feedback, Amitosh.

GNUser1994

I really hope to see this firefox shake up the browser market a bit. I really want to go back to the time when open source browsers where always considered the best and most popular.

Author
Abhishek Prakash

I agree. I have tried to love Firefox but in past 3 years, Firefox just lost its charm. I am hoping that Quantum will bring back its glory.

Batel

I hope this works out for them. I use Firefox because of several add-ons that allow me to do things within the browser that the others don't offer. Currently, most of the add-ons I use still show "legacy" and won't work on Quantum. Of course there are workarounds but what good is super fast if you have to slow down to use workarounds?

Author
Abhishek Prakash

I would say the reason for add-ons not working is more technical. I am guessing that since they drastically changed the underlying technology, the add-ons need to be reprogrammed as well. It may run in legacy mode, but it might have compatibility issues.

[i]
[i]