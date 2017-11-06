How to Install Firefox Quantum in Ubuntu Right Now

Brief: If you cannot wait for the official release of the game-changing Firefox Quantum, you can install the beta version right now.

The upcoming version of Mozilla’s web browser Firefox is called Quantum because it’s blazing fast. It has been coded in Rust instead of the usual C++ and it is the first web browser to utilize the power of a multi-core processor.

There has been lots of buzz around Quantum release. It is touted as a game-changing release that will help Firefox gain its lost userbase to Google Chrome.

Ideally, Firefox Quantum should be released this month. But since I wanted to test it, I thought of installing it before its official release.

Installing Firefox Quantum beta in Ubuntu Linux

Warning: Your existing Firefox install will be upgraded to an unstable version of Quantum. A number of existing add-ons and extension won’t work in the newer version. Of course, you can remove Quantum and go back to the older and slower stable Firefox 56 by reinstalling it.

Mozilla has an official PPA to test the beta version. You can use the same PPA to install Firefox Quantum.

Open a terminal and enter the following command one by one:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:mozillateam/firefox-next sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

If you already have Firefox installed, you’ll see that it has been metamorphosed into Quantum. Firefox logo changed immediately.

In case you don’t have Firefox installed already, you can use the command below to install it:

sudo apt install firefox

That’s it. You can enjoy the newer, faster and better Firefox.

Revert Firefox Quantum beta to Firefox stable

If you do not like the beta version of Firefox Quantum, you can remove it and install the stable Firefox 56.

To do that, use the commands below:

sudo apt remove firefox sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:mozillateam/firefox-next sudo apt install firefox

You should be back to the normal Firefox.

Install Firefox Quantum in other Linux distributions

For other distributions like Debian, Fedora etc, you can download the beta version of Firefox Quantum from its website:

Download Firefox Quantum Beta

How is Firefox Quantum?

If you try Firefox Quantum, don’t forget to share your experience with it. Is it really as great as people say?