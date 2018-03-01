Open Source Disk Cleaner App BleachBit Gets First Update After 19 Months

Brief: Open Source system cleaner application BleachBit version 2.0 has been released. The new version brings some improvements and new features to the most used system cleaning application on Linux.

The open source system cleaning software, BleachBit has announced its first major release, BleachBit 2.0, after one and a half year. According to the release statement, this latest update “brings major improvements to infrastructure, security, stability, and the framework.”

The open source software that has been designed for both Linux and Windows operating system helps to free disk space by cleaning many applications and various web browsers as well as putting guard on users privacy. You can call it Ccleaner alternative for Linux.

BleachBit can completely delete files leaving no traces and prevent them from being recovered. It can also hide traces of files deleted using other applications. This was one of the main reasons why it shot to fame when US politician Hillary Clinton used it to delete some controversial emails from her servers.

BleachBit 2.0 deletes cookies, clears cache and Internet history, deletes logs, shreds temporary files and discard junk files that users may not be aware of.

New features in BleachBit 2.0

BleachBit 2.0 comes along with some major changes since version 1.2 was released in 2016. Below are some of the improvements:

Drag-and-drop Support: It is now possible to drag and drop files into the program window for shredding using its disk-cleaning tools

Web Browsers: Preservation of thumbnails, error Favicons have seen improvements in Chrome and Chromium browsers. You can now also clean site engagement history on these two browsers. DatabaseError on Firefox Firefox profiles has been fixed

Packages for Fedora 25 & 26, OpenSUSE Leap 42.x and newer versions of Ubuntu have been added

For Windows OS, to improve on accuracy, some APIs have been improved to help users wipe specific files

Mac OS X (Darwin) has seen some improvements in its basic functions though an installer or GUI is still not available

Fixes specific only to Linux: There are some fixes that are only specific to Linux. These include the journald cleaner, use of PolicyKit, apt clean fixes, XDG base directrix specification in cleaners and an improvement in Liferea cleaner

Download BleachBit 2.0

BleachBit 2.0 has installation packages available for Linux-based distros like Ubuntu, Fedora, Linux Mint, Debian and OpenSUSE as well as for Microsoft Windows. You can download BleachBit 2.0 for Linux from the page below:

Download BleachBit 2.0 for Linux

Don’t hesitate to share your experience with the rest of us if you have used the latest version or old version of BleachBit.